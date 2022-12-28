Read full article on original website
Related
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Delayed return to the office dampens Marin, Sonoma real estate market
With the rollout of vaccines in 2021 and the rollback of coronavirus-related measures, 2022 was supposed to be the year of the office return. But the reality has been mixed. Some local office property owners reported higher occupancies as more workers came back to space already leased. But other local...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
E-commerce continues to drive North Bay warehouse construction, but Amazon pulls back
Even before shopping shifted quickly online in the early months of the pandemic, e-commerce was a big driver for construction of large warehouses in the North Bay. But this year saw both demand for more of the massive spaces in the region and a scaling back locally by one of the globe’s dominant e-tailers.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Marin County fire district gets $4 million for new fire station
California’s state investment bank approved financing for construction of a fire station in the Marin County town of Tiburon. The California Infrastructure and Economic Development Bank approved the $4.3 million Infrastructure State Revolving Fund loan for a new 5,455-square-foot, two-story building at the location of Tiburon Fire Protection District’s existing Station 10 building. Constructed in 1960, Station 10 is set to be demolished.
Comments / 0