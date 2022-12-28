Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLWT 5
Ohio animal shelter emptied for its Home for the Holidays program
An Ohio animal shelter was emptied over the holiday weekend as fosters took in pets for its Home for the Holidays program. The Toledo Humane Society said its program was a big success with all 54 of its animals spending the holidays in a loving home. Each animal is spending...
huroninsider.com
Strickfaden Park winter display vandalized
SANDUSKY – The winter season display at Strickfaden Park in Perkins Township has been vandalized, and police are still searching for the suspects. According to the Township, multiple suspects were caught on cameras vandalizing the display around 2AM Wednesday. The cameras, however, did not show a clear picture of the suspects.
13abc.com
Hittin’ the Town: New diner opens for late-night eats in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After hitting the town, you may have a hankering for some late-night eats, which that can be tough to do sometimes. But there’s a new option in town for you night owls. If you’re looking for a new kind of dining experience, you can spread your wings at the Night Owl Diner.
13abc.com
City of Toledo issues Water Boil Advisory
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo Department of Public Utilities issued a Water Boil Advisory on Friday as a precaution to protect public health. The City says Toledo Water Distribution does not have evidence at this time that the water system is contaminated. However, due to a repair or disruption, there is a possibility of contamination.
13abc.com
Abandoned Elm Street warehouse troubles a nearby business
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A desolate warehouse on Elm Street in Toledo has been a problem for a Toledo community for decades. Issues with the warehouse first began in 2009 when 20-year-old Cindy Sumner was found dead inside. Since then, squatters, adults, and neighborhood kids have occupied the warehouse, causing neighbors to be concerned.
13abc.com
City of Toledo to sue convicted former council members over salaries
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz says the City of Toledo plans to sue three former council members who have been convicted in a pay-to-play scheme for the salaries they received during their suspensions from council before they took a plea deal earlier this month. The city intends to...
Fidler’s on the Grand to close until further notice after family involved in Ohio crash
Mark and Lisa Taylor own the Lansing restaurant, and are both in the hospital after being involved in a terrible 46-car crash in Sandusky County, Ohio.
huroninsider.com
Pregnant mother among those killed in Turnpike crash
TOLEDO – A pregnant mother was killed during last Friday’s crash on the Ohio Turnpike in Erie and Sandusky counties, and her two children were hospitalized following the crash. Julie Roth, 37, of Toledo, was among the four people killed in the 46-vehicle crash. Her unborn child was...
WTOL 11's Zeinab Cheaib returns from maternity leave
TOLEDO, Ohio — WTOL 11 viewers may have noticed a familiar face early Friday as reporter Zeinab Cheaib returned to WTOL 11 This Morning after her maternity leave. Zeinab's daughter, Elissar, or Elise for short, was born Sept. 23. Zeinab's little girl already loves Baby Shark and is showing...
cleveland19.com
Erie County park damaged by vandalism, no arrests
ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Perkins Township officials are asking for help in locating the people who vandalized a local park. According to officials, the damage happened around 2 a.m. on Dec. 28 at Strickfaden Park. Many of the holiday displays were damaged. If you have any information please call...
fcnews.org
Winter storm brings cold, wind
While the snow didn’t pile up like it did in some other areas of the country, a strong storm gave area residents a harsh taste of winter just in time for Christmas. One or two inches of snow fell on the Thursday into Friday, but it was the wind and cold that made the most impact.
1 taken to hospital in I-71 N crash in Medina County
Traffic is being stalled after a crash along I-71 northbound in Medina County Friday evening.
Cleveland Missing joins search for Huron Co. woman who’s been missing for 5 years
The Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults is joining the Newburgh Heights Police Department in the search for Amanda Dean, who has been missing from Huron County for five years.
Lorain firefighters rescue dog from Lake Erie
A dog who got loose from his yard Wednesday and ended up falling into Lake Erie was rescued by members of the Lorain Fire Department.
13abc.com
Water main break in Davis building leaves local businesses with major damage
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A vegan restaurant in downtown Toledo is struggling to stay afloat right now after a water main break left four inches of standing water in The Leaf and Seed Cafe and other business in the Davis building. Susan Herhold is the owner of The Leaf and...
13abc.com
Deputies search for suspect in Hancock County bank robbery
ARLINGTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are looking for a person who they said robbed a bank Saturday morning in Hancock County. It happened shortly before 10 a.m. on New Year’s Eve at the Premier Bank on East Liberty Street in Arlington, Ohio, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.
nbc24.com
Man dies in overnight Toledo shooting at Berdan, Watson avenues
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives are investigating an early Friday morning shooting. According to a press release from the Police Department, officers responded to a reported person down at Berdan and Watson avenues at 12:19 a.m. On scene they found a gunshot-wounded victim who was taken to St....
13abc.com
Teens accused of shooting up casket at Toledo funeral indicted
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted three teenagers accused of shooting up a casket at a Toledo funeral. According to court records, the grand jury indicted Keith Hobbs, Kaveon Jones, and Lupe Hernandez III on Thursday in connection to the 2021 shooting of a casket outside of River of Life Church on Upton. A judge ordered the three teenagers to be tried as adults just last month.
13abc.com
Three hospitalized in Toledo crash involving trash truck
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Multiple people were hospitalized after a crash involving a trash truck and an SUV in Toledo on Friday, according to officials at the scene. It happened at Reynolds and Angola early Friday afternoon. Officials tell 13abc emergency crews took three people to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Lanes reopen on I-90 E near Lakewood
Lanes have reopened after a disabled vehicle delayed traffic on I-90 East near Lakewood Thursday evening.
Comments / 0