Danny Seeger
3d ago
Last time I checked we're not part of China, and nothing has been handled in this State for decades now. Definitely the worst Dictator in my 57 years, but I'm sure mini me will make Kate look like a saint
Steven G Baxter
3d ago
That must be her undocumented supporters she illegally provides drivers licenses and who knows what other documents to cover their illegal entry to the nation.
???✌
3d ago
Wow, that was interesting. You do know that Kate Brown has her business over in China. And Kate Brown did not handle the pandemic. Well at all I’m not sure where you live but wow educate yourself.
GOP-voting Eastern Oregon county is set to be twelfth to vote to leave Democrat state
Wallowa County is poised to be the latest county in Oregon to take up a measure to ditch the Democrat state and join the more conservative Idaho, which would redraw state borders.
KVAL
Oregon Child Welfare Director appointed to Commissioner of ACYF
SALEM, Ore. — The U.S. Senate confirmed Friday, the appointment of Oregon Child Welfare Director Rebecca Jones Gaston to Commissioner of the Administration of Children, Youth, and Families (ACYF) in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, said in a press release from the Oregon Department of Human Services.
focushillsboro.com
A Better Judicial System Has Taken A Step Forward With The Brown Death Penalty Decision
Brown Death Penalty: With her recent statement that she will commute the execution sentences of the last 17 individuals on Oregon’s death row to life in prison, Governor Kate Brown took a significant step toward abolishing a justice system that causes more harm than good. When covering the final two executions in Oregon, in 1996 and 1997, respectively, I was initially exposed to the repercussions of the death penalty. Those convicts had withdrawn their appeals, claiming they preferred death to life in confinement. Since there were no ongoing appeals, the state went through with the “process.”
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Conservative, Rural Areas Indicate Early Support for the “Greater Idaho Movement”
Oregon Conservative: According to a press release issued by spokesman Matt McCaw, a petition for signature validation has been submitted on behalf of the “Greater Idaho Movement” in the hopes of adding a ballot initiative to the ballot that will be used in the election that will take place in Wallowa County in May of 2023. The petition’s signatures will be evaluated by the County Clerk, and if there are sufficient valid signatures, the proposed measure from the movement will be added to the ballot.
Housing will be Oregon Legislature’s top focus in 2023, Democratic leader says
Housing will remain a top focus when the Oregon Legislature returns to work in January, a top Democratic lawmaker tells the Capital Chronicle. Rep. Julie Fahey, D-Eugene and the House majority leader, recently met with White House officials and more than dozen lawmakers from other states to discuss a housing crisis that exists across the […] The post Housing will be Oregon Legislature’s top focus in 2023, Democratic leader says appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
focushillsboro.com
Governor Kate Brown Reshaping The Oregon Bench On last Day
Kate Brown Reshaping Oregon Bench: Governor Kate Brown fulfilled one of her most ambitious projects as governor in the last days of her tenure: selecting judges more representative of the people they serve. According to Oregon law, judges are supposed to be elected, yet the majority of them retire before their mandates expire and are replaced by the governor.
focushillsboro.com
State Authorities Dismiss Mental Backlog And An Advocacy Organization Want The Hospital Lawsuit In Oregon
State Authorities Dismiss Mental Backlog: Three hospital systems are suing the Oregon Health Authority, claiming they are being unfairly burdened with civilly committed mental health patients. The Oregon Health Authority’s attorneys have urged a court to dismiss the case. Disability Rights Oregon has also requested a say in the...
KDRV
New year brings new laws for Oregon
SALEM, Ore. -- A new year brings new laws in Oregon. January 1, 2023, some new laws passed by the Oregon Legislature take effect that will affect everyday lives of Oregonians. Oregon Senate Democrats are sharing a reminder about the new laws going into effect New Year's Day, covering matters from crime victims restitution to to voter registration.
The governor-elect of Oregon is a former Catholic and now Episcopalian
Tina Kotek is the governor-elect of Oregon after her election win in November. Gleaning from an article on New Ways Ministry from June 21, 2022, by Andru Zodrow, she is a 66-year-old transplant from York, Pennsylvania who moved to Oregon after dropping out of Georgetown University and coming out as a lesbian.
Readers respond: A state environmental agency overstep
I see that Oregon’s Environmental Quality Commission and their staff have passed a “Clean Cars II” rule banning the sale of new gasoline-powered cars (and light trucks) by 2035, bypassing a legislative vote (”Oregon bans sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035,” Dec. 19). This staff move, in my opinion, clearly shields our elected officials from any criticism that might come their way from voters who may not agree with them.
Portland mayor asks Kotek, Oregon legislature to help address city's crises during upcoming session
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is asking Oregon Governor-elect Tina Kotek and the state legislature to help address what he sees as the city's biggest crises during the upcoming legislative session. Wheeler shared his list of priorities with Kotek during a meeting Tuesday. Among them, Wheeler lists...
Oregon paid leave employees still concerned about program culture: survey
Employees tasked with launching Oregon’s new paid family and medical leave program continued to raise concerns about the division’s commitment to diversity and equity issues months after the employment department retained an outside law firm to investigate allegations of discrimination within the program. While the majority of 43...
Students in Oregon’s only funeral prep program prepare to guide families through death, grief
Brieana Shelton had never done her grandmother’s makeup in life. But as she bent over the hospice bed in the family dining room where her grandmother had died hours before, Shelton tried to paint Geri Shelton’s face the way she’d seen it a thousand times. First came...
focushillsboro.com
Pilot Programme for Mediation Seeks to Stop the Rising Number of Evictions in Oregon
Pilot Programme for Mediation: According to data compiled by Portland State University, 2,141 eviction cases were filed in Oregon courts during the month of November. Since the year 2022 began, 16,788 applications have been submitted. One of the goals of a new pilot program is to reduce the number of cases that result in mandatory deportation.
Washington Examiner
Reversing Oregon’s homeless crisis: A road map for the new governor
Gov.-elect Tina Kotek (D-OR) recently declared her state’s homelessness crisis to be her top priority. Her success in combating it will depend on the data she relies upon to build her strategy and the data she relies upon to determine best practices. First, she must establish how many people...
Notable Oregonians we lost in 2022: A tribute to Bud Clark, Dan Wieden and others who touched our lives
As 2022 comes to a close, we remember some of those who left an indelible mark on Oregonians through the careers they chose, the communities they served or the people they inspired. We remember local leaders and young lives lost too soon. Here are some noteworthy Oregonians we’ve lost during...
focushillsboro.com
Multnomah County Feel-free From Drought Although Much of Oregon is Still Suffering
Multnomah County Feel-free From Drought: Multnomah County has exited a drought thanks to a cold, wet, and frosty December, although most of the Western United States is still experiencing a severe drought. KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern explains that despite recent rains in the Pacific Northwest, the West’s drought conditions remain a serious issue. Bayern said that the recent significant rainfall “won’t quickly end the area drought.”
cascadebusnews.com
New Oregon Medicaid Orthodontic Benefit Effective January 1, 2023
What is Changing for Oregon’s 465,000 Kids on OHP?. Effective January 1, 2023, the Oregon Health Authority has agreed to cover handicapping malocclusion (HCM) as part of the benefits for youth under 21 years who are members of the Oregon Health Plan. This means that OHP members will now have access to braces where there were none before except where a cleft palate or severe cranial anomalies were involved.
focushillsboro.com
COVID-19 Cases Are Falling, The Number Of Individuals Admitted To Hospitals Is Increasing
COVID-19 Cases Are Falling: Adding 49,760 new cases, Oregon reported significantly fewer coronavirus illnesses in the week ending Sunday. This is a decrease of 13,5% from the previous week’s total of 57,501 new COVID-19 cases. According to a USA TODAY Network review of Johns Hopkins University statistics, Oregon came in at number 21 among the states where the coronavirus was dispersing the quickest per person.
MAP: Multnomah County is drought-free, but much of Oregon remains in drought
A cold, wet and icy December has brought Multnomah County out of a drought, but much of the Western U.S. still faces a severe drought.
