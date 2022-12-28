Brown Death Penalty: With her recent statement that she will commute the execution sentences of the last 17 individuals on Oregon’s death row to life in prison, Governor Kate Brown took a significant step toward abolishing a justice system that causes more harm than good. When covering the final two executions in Oregon, in 1996 and 1997, respectively, I was initially exposed to the repercussions of the death penalty. Those convicts had withdrawn their appeals, claiming they preferred death to life in confinement. Since there were no ongoing appeals, the state went through with the “process.”

OREGON STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO