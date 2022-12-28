ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 41

Danny Seeger
3d ago

Last time I checked we're not part of China, and nothing has been handled in this State for decades now. Definitely the worst Dictator in my 57 years, but I'm sure mini me will make Kate look like a saint

Reply(2)
53
Steven G Baxter
3d ago

That must be her undocumented supporters she illegally provides drivers licenses and who knows what other documents to cover their illegal entry to the nation.

Reply
35
???✌
3d ago

Wow, that was interesting. You do know that Kate Brown has her business over in China. And Kate Brown did not handle the pandemic. Well at all I’m not sure where you live but wow educate yourself.

Reply
19
Related
KVAL

Oregon Child Welfare Director appointed to Commissioner of ACYF

SALEM, Ore. — The U.S. Senate confirmed Friday, the appointment of Oregon Child Welfare Director Rebecca Jones Gaston to Commissioner of the Administration of Children, Youth, and Families (ACYF) in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, said in a press release from the Oregon Department of Human Services.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

A Better Judicial System Has Taken A Step Forward With The Brown Death Penalty Decision

Brown Death Penalty: With her recent statement that she will commute the execution sentences of the last 17 individuals on Oregon’s death row to life in prison, Governor Kate Brown took a significant step toward abolishing a justice system that causes more harm than good. When covering the final two executions in Oregon, in 1996 and 1997, respectively, I was initially exposed to the repercussions of the death penalty. Those convicts had withdrawn their appeals, claiming they preferred death to life in confinement. Since there were no ongoing appeals, the state went through with the “process.”
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Conservative, Rural Areas Indicate Early Support for the “Greater Idaho Movement”

Oregon Conservative: According to a press release issued by spokesman Matt McCaw, a petition for signature validation has been submitted on behalf of the “Greater Idaho Movement” in the hopes of adding a ballot initiative to the ballot that will be used in the election that will take place in Wallowa County in May of 2023. The petition’s signatures will be evaluated by the County Clerk, and if there are sufficient valid signatures, the proposed measure from the movement will be added to the ballot.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Housing will be Oregon Legislature’s top focus in 2023, Democratic leader says

Housing will remain a top focus when the Oregon Legislature returns to work in January, a top Democratic lawmaker tells the Capital Chronicle.  Rep. Julie Fahey, D-Eugene and the House majority leader, recently met with White House officials and more than dozen lawmakers from other states to discuss a housing crisis that exists across the […] The post Housing will be Oregon Legislature’s top focus in 2023, Democratic leader says appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Governor Kate Brown Reshaping The Oregon Bench On last Day

Kate Brown Reshaping Oregon Bench: Governor Kate Brown fulfilled one of her most ambitious projects as governor in the last days of her tenure: selecting judges more representative of the people they serve. According to Oregon law, judges are supposed to be elected, yet the majority of them retire before their mandates expire and are replaced by the governor.
OREGON STATE
KDRV

New year brings new laws for Oregon

SALEM, Ore. -- A new year brings new laws in Oregon. January 1, 2023, some new laws passed by the Oregon Legislature take effect that will affect everyday lives of Oregonians. Oregon Senate Democrats are sharing a reminder about the new laws going into effect New Year's Day, covering matters from crime victims restitution to to voter registration.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: A state environmental agency overstep

I see that Oregon’s Environmental Quality Commission and their staff have passed a “Clean Cars II” rule banning the sale of new gasoline-powered cars (and light trucks) by 2035, bypassing a legislative vote (”Oregon bans sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035,” Dec. 19). This staff move, in my opinion, clearly shields our elected officials from any criticism that might come their way from voters who may not agree with them.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Pilot Programme for Mediation Seeks to Stop the Rising Number of Evictions in Oregon

Pilot Programme for Mediation: According to data compiled by Portland State University, 2,141 eviction cases were filed in Oregon courts during the month of November. Since the year 2022 began, 16,788 applications have been submitted. One of the goals of a new pilot program is to reduce the number of cases that result in mandatory deportation.
OREGON STATE
Washington Examiner

Reversing Oregon’s homeless crisis: A road map for the new governor

Gov.-elect Tina Kotek (D-OR) recently declared her state’s homelessness crisis to be her top priority. Her success in combating it will depend on the data she relies upon to build her strategy and the data she relies upon to determine best practices. First, she must establish how many people...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Multnomah County Feel-free From Drought Although Much of Oregon is Still Suffering

Multnomah County Feel-free From Drought: Multnomah County has exited a drought thanks to a cold, wet, and frosty December, although most of the Western United States is still experiencing a severe drought. KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern explains that despite recent rains in the Pacific Northwest, the West’s drought conditions remain a serious issue. Bayern said that the recent significant rainfall “won’t quickly end the area drought.”
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
cascadebusnews.com

New Oregon Medicaid Orthodontic Benefit Effective January 1, 2023

What is Changing for Oregon’s 465,000 Kids on OHP?. Effective January 1, 2023, the Oregon Health Authority has agreed to cover handicapping malocclusion (HCM) as part of the benefits for youth under 21 years who are members of the Oregon Health Plan. This means that OHP members will now have access to braces where there were none before except where a cleft palate or severe cranial anomalies were involved.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

COVID-19 Cases Are Falling, The Number Of Individuals Admitted To Hospitals Is Increasing

COVID-19 Cases Are Falling: Adding 49,760 new cases, Oregon reported significantly fewer coronavirus illnesses in the week ending Sunday. This is a decrease of 13,5% from the previous week’s total of 57,501 new COVID-19 cases. According to a USA TODAY Network review of Johns Hopkins University statistics, Oregon came in at number 21 among the states where the coronavirus was dispersing the quickest per person.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
89K+
Followers
53K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy