Oregon State

The Oregonian

Your guide to January gardening in Oregon (indoors and outdoors)

Timely advice on garden chores, fertilizing, pest control, and more from OSU Extension. These tips are not necessarily applicable to all areas of Oregon. For more information, contact your local Extension office. The Oregon State University Extension Service encourages sustainable gardening practices. Practice preventive pest management rather than reactive pest...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Former Oregon official Patrick Allen will lead New Mexico’s health department

The former director of the Oregon Health Authority, Patrick Allen, will lead the New Mexico Department of Health, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced. Allen, who will take the helm of the department Jan. 3, comes to New Mexico after essentially being pushed out of his job in Oregon, according to published reports. Allen, 59, was a familiar face to Oregonians over the past three years as he helped lead Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s response to the COVID-19 crisis, but Gov.-elect Tina Kotek had indicated she was likely to replace him.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon opioid overdose deaths increased nearly three-fold. Why?

The coronavirus pandemic has been devastating for people in recovery from opioid use nationwide, and Oregon has been no exception. For months, people struggled with isolation, diminished access to treatment and a nearly overnight evaporation of the support networks critical to maintaining sobriety or starting on the path toward it.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon, SW Washington stocks suffer a calamitous year

Some of the most prominent businesses in Oregon and southwest Washington watched their share prices collapse last year, with most local stocks plunging far more steeply than the broader markets. The precipitous declines fell most heavily on the region’s young businesses, especially those that capitalized on the meme stock fad...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Los Angeles Chargers vs Los Angeles Rams free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch NFL online (1/1/2023)

The Los Angeles Chargers (9-6) face the fellow SoFi Stadium tenant Los Angeles Rams (5-10) in Week 17. The Chargers clinched a playoffs berth on Monday. Justin Herbert is the first QB in NFL history to throw for 4,000 yards in each of his first three seasons. This one kicks off Sunday, January 1 at 1:25 p.m. PT/4:25 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on CBS, or streaming on Paramount Plus.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

