Your guide to January gardening in Oregon (indoors and outdoors)
Timely advice on garden chores, fertilizing, pest control, and more from OSU Extension. These tips are not necessarily applicable to all areas of Oregon. For more information, contact your local Extension office. The Oregon State University Extension Service encourages sustainable gardening practices. Practice preventive pest management rather than reactive pest...
Students in Oregon’s only funeral prep program prepare to guide families through death, grief
Brieana Shelton had never done her grandmother’s makeup in life. But as she bent over the hospice bed in the family dining room where her grandmother had died hours before, Shelton tried to paint Geri Shelton’s face the way she’d seen it a thousand times. First came...
Notable Oregonians we lost in 2022: A tribute to Bud Clark, Dan Wieden and others who touched our lives
As 2022 comes to a close, we remember some of those who left an indelible mark on Oregonians through the careers they chose, the communities they served or the people they inspired. We remember local leaders and young lives lost too soon. Here are some noteworthy Oregonians we’ve lost during...
Opinion: Vera Katz took office 50 years ago — and legalized women’s wrestling to change Oregon
Slovic is a deputy editor on the public safety team at The Oregonian/OregonLive. She is working on a book about Vera Katz. Fifty years ago this month, one of Oregon’s most influential women took office for the first time amid a historic legislative session that shaped modern Oregon. A...
5.4 earthquake rattles N. California; heavy rains leave residents without power
A moderate New Year’s Day earthquake rattled the region of Northern California where a stronger quake nearly two weeks ago killed two people and left widespread damage, authorities said. The earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.4 struck at 10:35 a.m. Sunday about 9 miles southeast of Rio Dell...
Readers respond: Guessing is not a strategy for learning
My jaw is still dropped after reading the article about teachers (again) learning phonics to teach reading. (Oregon teachers want to learn the right way to teach reading.They need funding to do it,” Dec. 25). The mind reels at the thought anyone believed guessing at words was a good...
New York marks debut of legal recreational cannabis sales
The first legal dispensary for recreational marijuana in New York rung up its first sales on Thursday, opening up what is expected to be one of the country’s most lucrative markets for cannabis — underscored by the dozens of unauthorized shops that have operated in the open for years.
Former Oregon official Patrick Allen will lead New Mexico’s health department
The former director of the Oregon Health Authority, Patrick Allen, will lead the New Mexico Department of Health, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced. Allen, who will take the helm of the department Jan. 3, comes to New Mexico after essentially being pushed out of his job in Oregon, according to published reports. Allen, 59, was a familiar face to Oregonians over the past three years as he helped lead Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s response to the COVID-19 crisis, but Gov.-elect Tina Kotek had indicated she was likely to replace him.
These 13 Oregon towns suddenly ‘rural’ after Census rule change
Just over a dozen Oregon cities, towns and unincorporated areas had their status changed from urban to rural, the result of a new definition the U.S. Census Bureau for the 2020 census. Those places — including Mount Hood Village, Boardman and Irrigon — joined more than 1,100 nationwide, with a...
Oregon opioid overdose deaths increased nearly three-fold. Why?
The coronavirus pandemic has been devastating for people in recovery from opioid use nationwide, and Oregon has been no exception. For months, people struggled with isolation, diminished access to treatment and a nearly overnight evaporation of the support networks critical to maintaining sobriety or starting on the path toward it.
Oregon, SW Washington stocks suffer a calamitous year
Some of the most prominent businesses in Oregon and southwest Washington watched their share prices collapse last year, with most local stocks plunging far more steeply than the broader markets. The precipitous declines fell most heavily on the region’s young businesses, especially those that capitalized on the meme stock fad...
Readers respond: Rely on proven methods for kids’ literacy
As a retired teacher with 32 years’ experience, I read the article about teaching literacy with avid interest, (“Oregon teachers want to learn the right way to teach reading.They need funding to do it,” Dec. 25). Teaching young children to read was a special focus of mine....
New California laws: more state holidays, higher minimum wage, no more ‘pink tax,’ and more
Cheaper abortions, raises for some workers and grace for jaywalkers and loiterers are some of the hundreds of new laws that take effect in California next year. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed 997 new laws in 2022 and many of them take effect on Jan. 1 while some go into effect later in the year. Here’s a look at some of them.
Betting, adoption lawsuits pose greatest threat to tribes in decades, experts say
A lawsuit in Washington state and another case before the U.S. Supreme Court are part of a coordinated campaign that experts say is pushing once-fringe legal theories to the nation’s highest court and represents the most serious challenge to tribal sovereignty in over 50 years. Maverick Gaming, which operates...
