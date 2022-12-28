What TV channel is TCU vs Central Arkansas men’s college basketball game on today? Live stream, odds, time, how to watch online (12/28/2022)

Read full article on original website
College Football Playoff picks for Georgia vs. Ohio State and Michigan vs. TCU: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this episode of the College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah make their picks for the playoff semifinals -- No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State and No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU. Will Michigan run all over TCU? Or could...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas sees veteran defender enter transfer portal after he played in every game in 2022
Arkansas is dealing with more roster turnover after the bowl game. A veteran linebacker, Jackson Woodard, announced on social media on Friday that he would enter the transfer portal. The redshirt sophomore from Little Rock, Arkansas appeared in 28 games for the Hogs over the last 3 seasons, including all 13 in 2022, and had a big game in the Liberty Bowl victory.
West Linn knocks off national No. 1 Duncanville with ‘gutsy performance’ to win Les Schwab Invitational
Another sellout crowd. Another national powerhouse opponent. And for the second consecutive night, the West Linn Lions refused to back down and shocked the high school basketball world. Behind 30 points from tournament MVP Jackson Shelstad, West Linn took down previously unbeaten Duncanville of Texas, the No. 1-ranked team in...
KARK
McAdoo targeting call overturned
FAYETTEVILLE — On Wednesday night, Arkansas had apparently defeated Kansas 53-51 in the second overtime when a flag was thrown. The Pac-12 official called Arkansas cornerback Quincey McAdoo for targeting. After a review by one of the referees while another one or two shared laughs and chatter with some huddled up Kansas players the call amazingly stood.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stuttgart senior boys begin the week with title game win over Lake Village in Bauxite Holiday Tournament
After working their way to the championship round of the Bauxite Holiday Tournament last week, Stuttgart’s bid for their first tournament championship of the season was postponed. The reason? Winter weather settled in across the state. As a result, Stuttgart’s title game date with Lake Village moved to Tuesday,...
KARK
Some severe storms possible Monday, January 2
FRIDAY UPDATE: We close out 2022 on a high note, with sunshine and temperatures well above average in the 60s. New Year’s Eve & New Year’s Day will stay dry, but the weather shifts for the first Monday of 2023. A strong storm system approaches Arkansas from the...
Smoked Out Eats brings home-style BBQ to central Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — No matter the style of BBQ, we’ve found the best is that which has a hint of Arkansas influence. That’s exactly the case for Smoked Out [Eats], which is what it prides itself on. Using century-old recipes passed from generation to generation, Eddie...
aymag.com
Face Behind the Place: The Keet Family, Taziki’s Mediterranean Café – Healthy Eats Bucket List
(From left to right) Tommy, Jim and Jake Keet pose together in Taziki’s Mediterranean Café at the Highway 10 location. When it comes to Arkansans who have impacted the food industry in The Natural State, the Keet family, proprietors of Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe, should be among the first to come to mind.
‘We were left in chaos’ Arkansan travelers express frustration with Southwest amid cancellations
As Southwest Airlines cancels hundreds of flights some Arkansans who booked with them for the holidays said it was chaos trying to get back home.
adventuremomblog.com
The Best Places to Eat in Hot Springs Arkansas
If you’re looking for great food, several Hot Springs restaurants will definitely exceed your expectations in the best of ways. I’m sharing more about the best restaurants to visit during your visit to Hot Springs, Arkansas for the first time. Lunch at McClard’s BAR-B-Q 505 Albert Pike...
onlyinark.com
Red Moon Tavern Shines Bright
I was plenty late to the Red Moon Tavern party. The restaurant, located on the western edge of Little Rock near Chenal Parkway and Highway 10, fell under my radar for a couple of years. I could falsely blame the pandemic or just admit that some spots slip through the cracks of my food coverage.
Woman stranded in Little Rock since Christmas due to canceled Southwest flights
The U.S. Department of Transportation announced they are looking into flight cancelations by Southwest Airlines, which have left thousands of travelers stranded all over the country, and in Little Rock.
Burial clothing organization expands beyond Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Regina Binz has been sewing for the last 15 years and her organization "Holy Sews" provides burial clothing for children lost at birth. She sees it as a small gesture toward helping parents get through a difficult time. Her passion for the subject stems from her own experience of losing a loved one.
Life expectancy decreases in U.S., Arkansas doctors not surprised
According to final mortality data released last week, U.S. Life Expectancy decreased in 2021 for the second consecutive year. This is the lowest it has been since 1996.
Building a home to keep siblings together | Arkansas foster care group builds house for family
PARON, Ark. — It's a sad but true reality— currently, the number of kids who are in foster care in Arkansas exceeds the number of homes that are available. A private placement agency for foster children called the Second Chance Youth Ranch explained that they certainly know the challenges of being full.
KTLO
Census rule changes designation on more than 50 Ark. towns
On Thursday, roughly 50 Arkansas cities and towns had their designations changed from “urban” to “rural” areas, the result of a criteria revision by the U.S. Census Bureau for the 2020 census. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, those cities — including Dardanelle, Lonoke, Gravette and Elkins...
KATV
Arkansas family forced to take 14-hour drive due to travel problems
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — After long lines in the airport, a Jonesboro family is finally back home, our content partner Region 8 News reported. “There was a lot of chaos. There was baggage lined up between the baggage claim belts. The crowd was really thick, and we could not even get through to see if our baggage was coming up,” said Brandon Brown.
5newsonline.com
The history of eating black eyed peas on New Year's Day
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Many dinner tables this weekend will feature black eyed peas on New Year's Day. It's been a tradition for years, but how exactly did this uniquely southern tradition start?. After the ball drops and the sun rises for 2023, it's likely one of your first...
Entergy plans scheduled power outage for parts of Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Entergy announced that there will be a planned power outage in Little Rock on Thursday. The areas that are being affected will span from Baseline Rd to Chicot Rd and parts of Geyer Springs Rd. The outage is being done to fix issues after a car hit a power pole.
Kait 8
Silver alert inactivated for missing man
CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Arkansas State Police inactivated a Silver Alert for a missing Cleburne County man. The agency said 64-year-old Bruce William Campbell was reported missing at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, in Quitman.
