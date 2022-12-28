Read full article on original website
Raymond Bruce Thielbar Jr.
Raymond Bruce Thielbar Jr., 86, of Peoria, IL, formerly of Ely, MN, and Lacon, IL, died on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria. Born on January 27, 1936, in Sparland, Illinois, to the late Raymond and Martha (Jury) Thielbar, he married Roslyn Braun on January 25, 1957. They raised three children together in Lacon.
Top baby names of 2022 at Essentia Health-Virginia
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Essentia ran the numbers from the Office of Vital Records at the Minnesota Department of Health, here are the most popular names at their Virginia campus. TOP BABY BOY NAMES FOR ESSENTIA HEALTH-VIRGINIA. Ivan — 3 Jackson, Jaxon, William — 2 TOP...
Christmas Bird Counts: Final Week
This time of year, during the holidays people everywhere in Northland are talking about the weather. Also, with Christmas Bird Counts (CBCs) occurring and people at home or out recreating or hosting friends and relatives, there talk of our beautiful landscape including birds and other wildlife. A flock of 200...
School board minutes for 12/31/22
School Board Meeting Minutes November 28, 2022 (Board Approved December 12, 2022) 1.0 The regular meeting of the School Board of Independent School District No. 696 was called to order in the Board Meeting Room at 6:00 p.m. by Chairman Marsnik. 2.0 On roll call the following directors were present:...
Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Minnesota
From the massive blizzards leaving people snowed in, to the countless frozen lakes in the winter, Minnesota is no stranger to extreme winter temperatures. But just how cold does it get? Well, brace yourself – because the coldest temperature ever recorded in The Land of 10,000 Lakes was a mind-boggling -60° F!
