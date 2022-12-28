ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Beaverton man dies in car crash on the Oregon coast

Edgar Mandujano Rodriguez, 29, of Beaverton, died after a car crash on the Astoria-Megler Bridge Wednesday evening, according to Oregon State Police. Mandujano Rodriguez was driving northbound in a Nissan Xterra when he tried to pass other vehicles and hit a southbound Ford C-Max being driven by Connie Jackson, 64, of Astoria, according to police.
Accident and Fallen Trees Have Forced the Closure of Highway 26 Between Rhododendron and Warm Springs

Closure of Highway 26: On Tuesday, as most of Oregon dealt with severe winds and heavy rain, I-84 was again closed near Troutdale, this time due to a deadly collision in the Columbia River Gorge. The road was closed for many hours before it reopened at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. I-84 eastbound was closed between Troutdale and the Eagle Creek exit after an accident at milepost 41 in Bonneville, as reported by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.
Fatal Crash - HWY 101 - Clatsop County

On Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at approximately 6:24 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to two vehicle crash on HWY 101, near milepost 2.5, in Clatsop County. The preliminary investigation indicated a northbound blue 2002 Nissan Xterra SUV, operated by Edgar Mandujano Rodriguez (29) of Beaverton, attempted to pass other northbound vehicles on the Megler bridge when it struck a southbound blue 2013 Ford C-MAX SUV, operated by Connie Jackson (64) of Astoria. The head-on collision caused severe damage to both vehicles and cause the Xterra to become engulfed in flames. Mandujano Rodriguez was found deceased at the scene. Jackson was flown to a Portland hospital in critical condition.
Wanted man dances in Wilsonville street, sparks wild car chases through Portland suburbs

A Washington man was arrested Thursday afternoon after he led officers on multiple wild chases through the Portland suburbs, police said. Oregon State Police initially received reports about a white Mercedes driving recklessly on Interstate 5 at about 9:20 a.m. Thursday. A trooper spotted the car and pulled it over. When the trooper told the driver he was under arrest, the man replied, “No, I am not,” and drove away, police said in a statement.
92-year-old pedestrian fatally struck in Beaverton

A woman was struck and killed by a pickup truck driver Friday evening in Beaverton. Beaverton police responded to the crash around 5:30 p.m. on Southwest Allen Boulevard near Murray Boulevard. They found the 92-year-old woman dead when they arrived. The driver of the 2014 Ram pickup was on her...
Southeast Portland bank branch fire under investigation

Firefighters responded around 3:15 a.m. Saturday to a Bank of America branch at Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard and 38th Avenue, according to a news release from Portland Fire & Rescue. Crews arrived to smoke pouring from the front door of the one-story building and found multiple hot spots inside. The fire...
Oregon State Police Plan Saturation Patrols

New Year’s celebrations are just around the corner. The Oregon State Police is imploring drivers to travel safely. Our Area Commands consider locations, days of the week, and times of day when serious injury/fatal crashes occur around the state while conducting focused Saturation Patrols. From January 1, 2022, through...
OSP Responds To DUII Complaint Finds Felon With Weapons

On 12/19/2022 a driving complaint was called in on a Ram truck on Highway 101 for failing to drive within its lane. The truck was located and stopped for a traffic violation. The driver, identified as 51-year old Zenos J. Rodriguez of Bend, was asked to perform Safety Field Sobriety Test's. He consented, and subsequently performed poorly. Rodriguez was found to be in possession of two restricted weapons as a felon and was arrested was transported to the Lincoln County Jail, where he provided a breath sample and provided a urine sample. Rodriguez was lodged on the crimes of DUII, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering, 2 counts of Felon in Possession of Restricted Weapon, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and other charges. He was found to be driving while suspended and uninsured as well.
Winter storm smacks North Clark County

The year went out in a windy and wet fashion as North Clark County experienced showers and wind gusts that led to numerous road closures and power outages, which affected thousands of homes. Heavy rains began on Dec. 26 and high winds the following day caused havoc for utility workers....
