Beaverton man dies in car crash on the Oregon coast
Edgar Mandujano Rodriguez, 29, of Beaverton, died after a car crash on the Astoria-Megler Bridge Wednesday evening, according to Oregon State Police. Mandujano Rodriguez was driving northbound in a Nissan Xterra when he tried to pass other vehicles and hit a southbound Ford C-Max being driven by Connie Jackson, 64, of Astoria, according to police.
One dead after crashing in Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood
One person is dead after authorities say they crashed into parked cars in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood.
What we know about the 5 Oregonians who died in the winter storm
A deadly winter storm contributed to the deaths of five people this week, all traffic crashes caused by falling trees. Here’s what we know:. Three people died in one wreck Tuesday in Clatsop County on a popular route to the Oregon Coast. Just after 11:30 a.m., a large tree...
5.4 earthquake rattles N. California; heavy rains leave residents without power
A moderate New Year’s Day earthquake rattled the region of Northern California where a stronger quake nearly two weeks ago killed two people and left widespread damage, authorities said. The earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.4 struck at 10:35 a.m. Sunday about 9 miles southeast of Rio Dell...
Accident and Fallen Trees Have Forced the Closure of Highway 26 Between Rhododendron and Warm Springs
Closure of Highway 26: On Tuesday, as most of Oregon dealt with severe winds and heavy rain, I-84 was again closed near Troutdale, this time due to a deadly collision in the Columbia River Gorge. The road was closed for many hours before it reopened at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. I-84 eastbound was closed between Troutdale and the Eagle Creek exit after an accident at milepost 41 in Bonneville, as reported by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.
4 dead, including child, when strong winds topple trees onto vehicles in Oregon
Oregon State Police say four people were killed in two separate crashes occurring during a storm that brought heavy rain and strong winds to the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday.
Fatal Crash - HWY 101 - Clatsop County
On Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at approximately 6:24 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to two vehicle crash on HWY 101, near milepost 2.5, in Clatsop County. The preliminary investigation indicated a northbound blue 2002 Nissan Xterra SUV, operated by Edgar Mandujano Rodriguez (29) of Beaverton, attempted to pass other northbound vehicles on the Megler bridge when it struck a southbound blue 2013 Ford C-MAX SUV, operated by Connie Jackson (64) of Astoria. The head-on collision caused severe damage to both vehicles and cause the Xterra to become engulfed in flames. Mandujano Rodriguez was found deceased at the scene. Jackson was flown to a Portland hospital in critical condition.
Wanted man dances in Wilsonville street, sparks wild car chases through Portland suburbs
A Washington man was arrested Thursday afternoon after he led officers on multiple wild chases through the Portland suburbs, police said. Oregon State Police initially received reports about a white Mercedes driving recklessly on Interstate 5 at about 9:20 a.m. Thursday. A trooper spotted the car and pulled it over. When the trooper told the driver he was under arrest, the man replied, “No, I am not,” and drove away, police said in a statement.
92-year-old pedestrian fatally struck in Beaverton
A woman was struck and killed by a pickup truck driver Friday evening in Beaverton. Beaverton police responded to the crash around 5:30 p.m. on Southwest Allen Boulevard near Murray Boulevard. They found the 92-year-old woman dead when they arrived. The driver of the 2014 Ram pickup was on her...
Southeast Portland bank branch fire under investigation
Firefighters responded around 3:15 a.m. Saturday to a Bank of America branch at Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard and 38th Avenue, according to a news release from Portland Fire & Rescue. Crews arrived to smoke pouring from the front door of the one-story building and found multiple hot spots inside. The fire...
Driver dies after falling tree hits truck on Highway 26
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Prineville man was killed in a weather-related crash on Highway 26 Tuesday after a tree collided with a commercial truck in Wasco County at approximately 3:26 p.m.
‘Perfect storm’ of violence, vice overwhelmed NE Portland block. Then the city tried something new
Sam Adams stood alone on Northeast Milton Street one day last July, trying to understand what he’d gotten himself into. “It was immediately apparent how dangerous and disordered the situation was,” the former mayor recalled recently. “Milton Street was clearly a drug bazaar.”. And not just drugs.
Oregon State Police Plan Saturation Patrols
New Year’s celebrations are just around the corner. The Oregon State Police is imploring drivers to travel safely. Our Area Commands consider locations, days of the week, and times of day when serious injury/fatal crashes occur around the state while conducting focused Saturation Patrols. From January 1, 2022, through...
OSP Responds To DUII Complaint Finds Felon With Weapons
On 12/19/2022 a driving complaint was called in on a Ram truck on Highway 101 for failing to drive within its lane. The truck was located and stopped for a traffic violation. The driver, identified as 51-year old Zenos J. Rodriguez of Bend, was asked to perform Safety Field Sobriety Test's. He consented, and subsequently performed poorly. Rodriguez was found to be in possession of two restricted weapons as a felon and was arrested was transported to the Lincoln County Jail, where he provided a breath sample and provided a urine sample. Rodriguez was lodged on the crimes of DUII, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering, 2 counts of Felon in Possession of Restricted Weapon, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and other charges. He was found to be driving while suspended and uninsured as well.
Winter storm smacks North Clark County
The year went out in a windy and wet fashion as North Clark County experienced showers and wind gusts that led to numerous road closures and power outages, which affected thousands of homes. Heavy rains began on Dec. 26 and high winds the following day caused havoc for utility workers....
Opinion: Vera Katz took office 50 years ago — and legalized women’s wrestling to change Oregon
Slovic is a deputy editor on the public safety team at The Oregonian/OregonLive. She is working on a book about Vera Katz. Fifty years ago this month, one of Oregon’s most influential women took office for the first time amid a historic legislative session that shaped modern Oregon. A...
Readers respond: State’s help on traffic enforcement needed
I’m impressed that the mayor is asking the state to help provide traffic enforcement (“Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler presents Gov.-elect Tina Kotek, lawmakers with his priority for legislative session,” Dec. 28). By population, we are the nexus of safe and unsafe driving for the state, so in...
Students in Oregon’s only funeral prep program prepare to guide families through death, grief
Brieana Shelton had never done her grandmother’s makeup in life. But as she bent over the hospice bed in the family dining room where her grandmother had died hours before, Shelton tried to paint Geri Shelton’s face the way she’d seen it a thousand times. First came...
