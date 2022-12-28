Psychedelics Like Psilocybin Are Now Legal In Colorado With Governor’s Proclamation On Voter-Approved Ballot Measure

Twenty laws passed by the Colorado legislature and signed by Gov. Jared Polis earlier this year go into full or partial effect New Year’s Day. They cover a broad range of topics and issues in the state, from key treatment provisions for some substance users to penalties for late vehicle registration and easier repair options for Coloradans who use electric wheelchairs. A 10-cent bag fee — passed in 2021 — will also kick in statewide on Jan. 1, as part of an effort to cut down on single-use bags ahead of a broader ban coming in 2024.

COLORADO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO