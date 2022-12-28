Psychedelics Like Psilocybin Are Now Legal In Colorado With Governor’s Proclamation On Voter-Approved Ballot Measure

Read full article on original website
kdnk.org
The New Year brings new laws for Colorado
Several new laws are going into full or partial effect in January in Colorado. Twenty of these are as a result of laws passed by the state legislature, and others have been approved by voters through ballot measures. Cage-free eggs. Starting January 1, 2023, egg producers who have more than...
EDITORIAL: Words of caution for Colorado Democrats
It’s a familiar theme in American politics: One party inevitably claims a mandate for its agenda after voters hand it successive victories. Then, the party goes too far — and faces a backlash. That hasn’t happened yet to Colorado’s increasingly dominant Democrats, but it could. That possibility is...
Shrooms, other psychedelics now decriminalized in Colorado, Polis declares
The possession and use of certain psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, is now officially decriminalized in Colorado, following the passage of Proposition 122 in November and a declaration by Governor Polis on Tuesday. “Coloradans voted last November and participated in our democracy. Officially validating the results of the citizen and referred...
Governor Polis tells public how to correctly pronounce 'Colorado', sparking debate
Governor Polis recently took to Facebook to spark up the old debate on how to correctly pronounce Colorado. According to the governor, of the two possible pronunciations—"caw-luh-RAD-o" and "caw-luh-ROD-o"— the former is the only right way to say it. The distinction, though relatively slight, caused some outrage in...
5 new Colorado laws and what they mean for your wallet
The new year will bring new laws for Coloradans, and some may have an impact on the average resident's wallet.
Summit Daily News
Survey: Colorado small-business owners against increased taxes, fees for EV infrastructure
A survey of Colorado’s small businesses found little support for increasing taxes, fees or assessments to pay for building infrastructure for charging electric vehicles. The National Federation of Independent Business in Colorado conducted a four-question survey before the Colorado General Assembly begins its legislative session on Jan. 9, 2023. The research also found small businesses aren’t in favor of Colorado’s state agencies considering environmental, social and governance factors when making investment decisions with financial institutions.
New law could spike egg costs amid shortage
DENVER — The executive director of Colorado Egg Producers says customers at the grocery store will likely see some sort of increase in the price of eggs, relating to a new law that begins Sunday, that will move Colorado towards 100% ‘cage free’ eggs. On January 1,...
aarp.org
Protecting Older Colorado Workers a Top Legislative Priority
During the coronavirus pandemic, Paula McClain, 68, of Denver, found herself out of a job when the company she worked at downsized. But even with years of experience in marketing and diversity programs—including undergraduate and graduate degrees—she could not find full-time work. She was a finalist for five...
New laws to be aware of in the new year
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — With the new year comes new rules and laws that will take effect. From the state level to the city level, there is almost always a change that comes with the new year. FOX21 News has a list of some of the changes to be aware of starting Jan. 1, 2023: Consumer […]
Fort Morgan Times
Online sales, wage protection, car registration fees and other Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Twenty laws passed by the Colorado legislature and signed by Gov. Jared Polis earlier this year go into full or partial effect New Year’s Day. They cover a broad range of topics and issues in the state, from key treatment provisions for some substance users to penalties for late vehicle registration and easier repair options for Coloradans who use electric wheelchairs. A 10-cent bag fee — passed in 2021 — will also kick in statewide on Jan. 1, as part of an effort to cut down on single-use bags ahead of a broader ban coming in 2024.
Nevada to upper Colorado River Basin states: time to contribute to the shortfall
The Southern Nevada Water Authority, which manages that state's share of the Colorado River water, has suggested that the time has come for Colorado and its upper Colorado River Basin neighbors to contribute some of its water to help with the situation at Lake Powell and Lake Mead. In a...
Summit Daily News
Colorado’s wildfire risk is so high some homeowners can’t get insured. The state may create last-resort coverage.
State lawmakers are preparing to introduce a bill in the legislature that would create a quasi-governmental program offering basic home insurance to the growing number of Colorado homeowners who say they can’t get coverage from private companies because the risk of wildfire is growing. The Colorado Division of Insurance...
Jared Polis — Colorado’s pardoner in chief | BRAUCHLER
Last Thursday, Gov. Jared Polis used his sweeping, unassailable constitutional clemency powers to cut short the sentences of four convicted felons, and he wiped away the conviction of 20 others. Polis’s perennial pruning of the prison population continues to create controversy. Here, the standard set by Polis will work only to the advantage of convicted felons, and not public safety or justice.
coloradopolitics.com
12 Colorado cities, towns lose urban status with new Census criteria
Despite Colorado's population exploding over the last decade, a dozen cities and towns lost their status as urban areas due to revised criteria from the U.S. Census Bureau. The Census Bureau released a list of places considered urban based on their new criteria Thursday, showing almost 1,000 cities, towns and villages in the U.S. being changed from "urban" to "rural." The new criteria raised the minimum population threshold from 2,500 to 5,000 people and added a minimum of 2,000 housing units to the definition.
coloradopolitics.com
Gov. Polis — call Ken Salazar on the border crisis | Denver Gazette
Remember Ken Salazar? The former U.S. interior secretary, former Colorado U.S. senator, onetime Colorado attorney general and proud native son of the historic San Luis Valley was as close as you can get to being a political heavyweight in our state. Until President Joe Biden appointed him U.S. ambassador to Mexico in 2021. That’s when Ken Salazar vanished.
Colorado’s egg supply strained; new law to allow cage-free eggs only
Colorado's poultry and egg industry is facing challenges and changes — and shoppers are likely to notice. Here's a closer look at those changes and challenges and what shoppers should know as we enter the new year. What will change in 2023 regarding egg production and sales?. Starting Sunday,...
EPA investigating Colorado for discriminatory air pollution
DENVER (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency is investigating whether Colorado’s regulation of air pollution from industrial facilities discriminates against Hispanic residents and other racial minorities, according to a letter released Wednesday. That’s a level of scrutiny long sought by Lucy Molina whose daughter goes to school near...
pagosadailypost.com
OPINION: Renewables Moving Forward in Colorado… But Not in Wyoming
This story by Allen Best appeared on Colorado Newsline on December 29, 2022. Colorado’s largest electrical utility this week announced it will begin construction of 300 miles of major new transmission next year to harvest wind from the state’s eastern plains. In Wyoming, though, a wind farm proposed 15 years ago still needs crucial permits.
county17.com
Western Interstate Hydrogen Hub concept receives DOE support
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Western Interstate Hydrogen Hub, in which Wyoming is a partner, received a recommendation on its concept paper from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs program. Wyoming is partnering with Colorado, New Mexico and Utah on the hydrogen hub concept, which is...
The Daily Planet
Efforts to save Gunnison sage-grouse continue
In the days of the Wild West, the Gunnison sage-grouse roamed free. The birds were so abundant that they were nicknamed “prairie chickens.” Today, some of the environmentalists fighting to protect their dwindling populations have never set eyes on the now-elusive grouse. Historically, the bird’s habitat spanned across...
