Colorado State

Psychedelics Like Psilocybin Are Now Legal In Colorado With Governor’s Proclamation On Voter-Approved Ballot Measure

By Kyle Jaeger
marijuanamoment.net
 4 days ago
kdnk.org

The New Year brings new laws for Colorado

Several new laws are going into full or partial effect in January in Colorado. Twenty of these are as a result of laws passed by the state legislature, and others have been approved by voters through ballot measures. Cage-free eggs. Starting January 1, 2023, egg producers who have more than...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Words of caution for Colorado Democrats

It’s a familiar theme in American politics: One party inevitably claims a mandate for its agenda after voters hand it successive victories. Then, the party goes too far — and faces a backlash. That hasn’t happened yet to Colorado’s increasingly dominant Democrats, but it could. That possibility is...
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

Survey: Colorado small-business owners against increased taxes, fees for EV infrastructure

A survey of Colorado’s small businesses found little support for increasing taxes, fees or assessments to pay for building infrastructure for charging electric vehicles. The National Federation of Independent Business in Colorado conducted a four-question survey before the Colorado General Assembly begins its legislative session on Jan. 9, 2023. The research also found small businesses aren’t in favor of Colorado’s state agencies considering environmental, social and governance factors when making investment decisions with financial institutions.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

New law could spike egg costs amid shortage

DENVER — The executive director of Colorado Egg Producers says customers at the grocery store will likely see some sort of increase in the price of eggs, relating to a new law that begins Sunday, that will move Colorado towards 100% ‘cage free’ eggs. On January 1,...
COLORADO STATE
aarp.org

Protecting Older Colorado Workers a Top Legislative Priority

During the coronavirus pandemic, Paula McClain, 68, of Denver, found herself out of a job when the company she worked at downsized. But even with years of experience in marketing and diversity programs—including undergraduate and graduate degrees—she could not find full-time work. She was a finalist for five...
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

New laws to be aware of in the new year

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — With the new year comes new rules and laws that will take effect. From the state level to the city level, there is almost always a change that comes with the new year. FOX21 News has a list of some of the changes to be aware of starting Jan. 1, 2023: Consumer […]
COLORADO STATE
Fort Morgan Times

Online sales, wage protection, car registration fees and other Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1

Twenty laws passed by the Colorado legislature and signed by Gov. Jared Polis earlier this year go into full or partial effect New Year’s Day. They cover a broad range of topics and issues in the state, from key treatment provisions for some substance users to penalties for late vehicle registration and easier repair options for Coloradans who use electric wheelchairs. A 10-cent bag fee — passed in 2021 — will also kick in statewide on Jan. 1, as part of an effort to cut down on single-use bags ahead of a broader ban coming in 2024.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Jared Polis — Colorado’s pardoner in chief | BRAUCHLER

Last Thursday, Gov. Jared Polis used his sweeping, unassailable constitutional clemency powers to cut short the sentences of four convicted felons, and he wiped away the conviction of 20 others. Polis’s perennial pruning of the prison population continues to create controversy. Here, the standard set by Polis will work only to the advantage of convicted felons, and not public safety or justice.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

12 Colorado cities, towns lose urban status with new Census criteria

Despite Colorado's population exploding over the last decade, a dozen cities and towns lost their status as urban areas due to revised criteria from the U.S. Census Bureau. The Census Bureau released a list of places considered urban based on their new criteria Thursday, showing almost 1,000 cities, towns and villages in the U.S. being changed from "urban" to "rural." The new criteria raised the minimum population threshold from 2,500 to 5,000 people and added a minimum of 2,000 housing units to the definition.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Gov. Polis — call Ken Salazar on the border crisis | Denver Gazette

Remember Ken Salazar? The former U.S. interior secretary, former Colorado U.S. senator, onetime Colorado attorney general and proud native son of the historic San Luis Valley was as close as you can get to being a political heavyweight in our state. Until President Joe Biden appointed him U.S. ambassador to Mexico in 2021. That’s when Ken Salazar vanished.
COLORADO STATE
pagosadailypost.com

OPINION: Renewables Moving Forward in Colorado… But Not in Wyoming

This story by Allen Best appeared on Colorado Newsline on December 29, 2022. Colorado’s largest electrical utility this week announced it will begin construction of 300 miles of major new transmission next year to harvest wind from the state’s eastern plains. In Wyoming, though, a wind farm proposed 15 years ago still needs crucial permits.
COLORADO STATE
county17.com

Western Interstate Hydrogen Hub concept receives DOE support

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Western Interstate Hydrogen Hub, in which Wyoming is a partner, received a recommendation on its concept paper from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs program. Wyoming is partnering with Colorado, New Mexico and Utah on the hydrogen hub concept, which is...
WYOMING STATE
The Daily Planet

Efforts to save Gunnison sage-grouse continue

In the days of the Wild West, the Gunnison sage-grouse roamed free. The birds were so abundant that they were nicknamed “prairie chickens.” Today, some of the environmentalists fighting to protect their dwindling populations have never set eyes on the now-elusive grouse. Historically, the bird’s habitat spanned across...
TELLURIDE, CO

