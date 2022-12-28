Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies identify suspect arrested for Salyer Wayside Chapel vandalism
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A suspect who broke into and vandalized a church in Trinity County earlier this week has been identified, according to the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they arrested 31-year-old Joseph Beeson in connection with the vandalism at the Salyer Wayside Chapel. When deputies arrived...
actionnewsnow.com
Trinity County Sheriff's Office arrests human trafficking suspect
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gilbert Cha, 66, of Sacramento, in relation to a human trafficking and sexual assault incident that occurred on a marijuana grow site, officials said. In March 2022, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a reported sexual assault and...
kymkemp.com
Murder Suspect Russell Albers Apprehended After Highspeed Pursuit
Our reporter, Mark McKenna, has confirmed with Sheriff Honsal that the suspect taken into custody just before 3 p.m. on December 28, is Russell Albers, the suspect in a double homicide that occurred in the early morning hours of December 27. After an hour-long highspeed pursuit that saw Albers’ vehicle...
kymkemp.com
Vehicle Struck Pedestrian at V and 6th in Eureka
A vehicle struck a pedestrian in the north end of Eureka at the intersection of V and 6th. One man was left lying on the roadway injured. An ambulance responded to the scene. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports is subject to revision as more facts become available.
kymkemp.com
Two Arrested in Crescent City After One Fires Shot
On 12-28-2022 at about 1847 hrs, Officers from the Crescent City Police Department were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 500 block of Pacific Avenue for two male subjects involved in an argument. Deputies from the Del Norte Sheriffs Office and Officers from the California Highway Patrol also responded to assist with the incident.
kymkemp.com
Russell Albers Booked on Two Counts of Homicide, Two Counts of Attempted Homicide, and One Count of Child Endangerment
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 12/28/2022, at about 1:46pm, Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 1900 block of...
mendofever.com
66-Year-Old Man Arrested for Suspected Human Trafficking on Trinity County Cannabis Grow
The following is a press release issued by the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. In March of 2022, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a reported sexual...
kymkemp.com
EPD Seeks Citizens Who Came to Officer’s Aid
Eureka Police are looking for community members who assisted an officer. On May 30th, 2021, several citizens assisted and officer with the Eureka Police Department in detaining a subject who was actively resisting arrest. We are interested in identifying and recognizing those that came to the officer’s aid. If you recognize or know any details or have any information regarding this incident, please contact Katie Hill at 707-441-4095. We are trying to identify three of the four male citizens seen below; one in the plaid shirt and the other two in black t-shirts.
kymkemp.com
Beware of Phone Scammers Stating They’re an HCSO Deputy
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office has recently received several reports of a phone scam targeting our community. As part of this scam, the caller claims they are from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office and may identify as current and/or former...
lostcoastoutpost.com
20-Year-Old Gets Seven-Year Prison Sentence for Fourth of July Wine Bottle Attack
Press release from the Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office:. Today, 20-year-old Joseph Boxell received a 7-year prison sentence following his plea to a charge of Assault by Means Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury with a strike prior. Boxell committed the strike prior on Jan. 12, 2021 in Arcata, when he brandished a firearm at two people walking by (thereby committing another felony assault). He pled “open” to that case, meaning all sentencing options were left open to the judge, who chose to give him probation.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 11:33 a.m.: CHP Now Reports This Is a Fatal Crash] Major Injury Fiery Crash on 101 Near Fortuna
Two vehicles, one a yellow pickup, crashed north of the exit at Kenmar near Fortuna Hwy 36 and at least one caught on fire, according to reports from the Incident Commander over the scanner. Two people were trapped and received major injuries and are now being taken by two ambulances...
actionnewsnow.com
Canyon Creek Road in Trinity County closes again due to slide
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A rockslide on Canyon Creek Road activated again on Saturday, according to the Trinity County Department of Transportation. The road has been closed until further notice as Dyer Construction has been notified about the slide. Dyer Construction installed a fence around the slide earlier this month...
lostcoastoutpost.com
(UPDATING) Traveling East? Highways 299 and 36 Closed Limited to One-Way Traffic Due to Active Rock Slides
UPDATE 12:00 p.m.: It looks as though both highways are open to one-way controlled traffic, according to Caltrans Quickmap. Our friends at Caltrans have informed us that both highways 299 and 36 are closed due to active rock slides this morning. Highway 299 is closed in both directions at post...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Man Found Dead Along Highway 299 Yesterday Believed to Be Victim of Hit-And-Run, CHP Says; Evidence Currently Points to Unknown Semi Truck as the Suspect Vehicle
On December 21, 2022, at approximately 11:53 a.m., the California Highway Patrol Humboldt Area received a call of a possibly deceased male, located on the south shoulder of eastbound SR-299, west of SR-200. Officers responded to the scene and located an adult male with fatal injuries. Officers began a suspicious death investigation and requested the Humboldt County Coroner respond to the scene. An autopsy will be conducted to assist in determining the cause and time of death.
kymkemp.com
Rain, Wind, and Flood: The Next Days Are Doozies
Steady rain is falling across northern California today, and the National Weather Service predicts that at about 1 p.m. high winds will begin for large portions of Humboldt, Trinity, Mendocino and Lake Counties. They posted via Facebook, “A Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of NW California on Friday...
kymkemp.com
Mud Slide on Hwy 299 Forces One-Way Controlled Traffic
Just after noon, a slide came in on Hwy 299 west of Oregon Mountain Summit in Trinity County that is blocking one lane. Caltrans reports there is one-way controlled traffic. District 2 of Caltrans tweeted, “One way traffic control is in place on State Route 299, approximately 1.5 miles west of Oregon Mountain Summit, due to a rock slide.”
lostcoastoutpost.com
Deemed Unsafe After Last Week’s Quake, Eureka’s 107-Year-Old Lloyd Building Will be Demolished
It’s had a good run, but one of Eureka’s oldest commercial buildings will soon be demolished. The Lloyd Building, as it’s been known since the middle of last century, suffered its latest blow with last Tuesday’s 6.4 magnitude earthquake, which further destabilized the decrepit structure’s masonry facade and dislodged exterior bricks, one of which went crashing through the roof the audio/video retailer next door.
Fortuna liquor store destroyed in 6.4 earthquake
Beverage Plus, a family-owned liquor store in Humboldt County, has been left in disarray after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit the area Tuesday morning.
Preliminary 3.4 magnitude earthquake reported near Hydesville
The Northern Coast of California saw another shaker this afternoon, when a preliminary 3.4 magnitude earthquake struck the area, according to the United States Geological Survey.
North Coast Journal
UPDATE: Mad River Expected to Hit Monitor Stage, Record Rain as Storm Lashes Humboldt, High Surf Hits the Coast
The Mad River is now expected to hit Monitor Stage near Arcata this afternoon or evening as well as again on Friday, continuing into the weekend, according to NWS. “At 15 ft the river can flood Mad River Road near Tyee City,” NWS states. “This can be treacherous as the road runs right along the river. Turn around, don't drown.”
