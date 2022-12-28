Read full article on original website
Flash Flood Watch issued for Southern Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 12:42:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-02 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Residents should not drive through standing water - turn around don`t drown! The situation is dynamic. Residents are advised to watch SacOES.org as well as Sacramento County on Facebook and Twitter for updates. For information on roadway closures, call Sacramento County 3-1-1. Find out what you can do to prepare and protect yourself, your family, animals, and your property during storms and floods by visiting the Sacramento Ready website. Target Area: Southern Sacramento Valley FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall and flood waters on the Mokelumne and Cosumnes River may rapidly inundate locations within the watch. Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services is asking residents living in the areas of Point Pleasant, Glanville Track, and Franklin Pond to prepare to leave the area now before roadways are cut off. * WHERE...Southern and southeastern Sacramento County along and west of Interstate 5 and south of Elk Grove, including locations such as Point Pleasant, Glanville Track, and Franklin Pond. * WHEN...Through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded.
Flood Warning issued for San Mateo, Santa Clara by NWS
Effective: 2021-12-31 21:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: San Mateo; Santa Clara FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE SAN FRANCISQUITO CREEK * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following counties, San Mateo and Santa Clara, along the San Francisquito Creek at Palo Alto. * WHEN...Until 245 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 851 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Palo Alto, Menlo Park, East Palo Alto, Atherton, Stanford, Portola Valley and West Menlo Park. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
