Bear, DE

Comments / 3

Liza Nichols
4d ago

now Bear Delaware has become ridden with unsolved homicides! and it used to be so Peaceable here but we are definitely in the last days and that's why you have to be on your guard everywhere

WDEL 1150AM

Bear Burglars Busted

The Shell gas station on Pulaski Highway has had a stolen car drive through its front door on December 28... and the 30th. The same men, Roy Hayes and Michael Parker, allegedly stole merchandise each time with only one difference: in each of the crimes, they used a different stolen vehicle.
NEW CASTLE, DE
firststateupdate.com

Man Arrives At Hospital Shot Friday Afternoon

Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 2:01 p.m., in the 2200 block of Jessup Street. Police located a 34-year-old male gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital in critical condition. This incident remains under investigation and further details will be released when possible. Anyone with...
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

17-Year-Old Shot In Wilmington Early News Year’s Day

Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 2:34 a.m., in the 700 block of North Monroe Street. Police located a 17-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation and further details will be released when possible.
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

New Castle man accused in fatal stabbing at Concord Pike hotel

A New Castle man is in prison, charged with stabbing a Philadelphia woman to death on New Year's Eve. 19-year-old Jesse Nartey was sharing a room with the 26-year-old alleged victim at the SureStay Plus hotel on Concord Pike, Delaware State Police said. Nartey is accused of stabbing the woman...
NEW CASTLE, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Wilmington man killed in I-495 crash

Delaware State Police say a Wilmington man was killed in a car crash on I-495 during the early morning hours of Friday, December 30th. Troopers say 29-year-old Dennis Parkstone died when his car ran into a tractor-trailer which had pulled over. The crash happened just after 2 a.m. near the...
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Former Milford Police Chief charged in reckless endangerment incident

A man who once served as Police Chief of Milford is charged with making several threats, and shooting at three different cars. Delaware State Police said troopers responded to a report that a man had walked away from his home carrying a firearm in a bag, and called a relative saying he was going to shoot someone. The gunfire occurred when family members approached him. No one who was driving the vehicles was struck and no injuries were reported.
MILFORD, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Stolen guns recovered during traffic stop and arrest

Six firearms reported stolen in a Wilmington Police criminal investigation have been recovered following a traffic stop near Christiana Hospital. Delaware State Police said members of the New Castle County Governor's Task Force saw an SUV pull into a handicapped parking space without a handicap placard displayed at Wawa on Route 4, and the smell of marijuana led to an investigation. Police said the search also turned up about one gram of marijuana and 5.5 Oxycodone pills.
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Teen shot in Wilmington

The ongoing investigation of a 17 year old that was shot in the 700 block of North Monroe Street in Wilmington has police reaching out to the community for any tips they may have. The teen was transported to the hospital in stable condition after police located him. Anyone with...
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Police search for Wilmington man accused of fleeing traffic stop

Delaware State Police are searching for a Wilmington man who they say bolted from a traffic stop early Friday. According to State Police, a trooper on patrol saw a white Honda Accord parked behind the Superlodge and McDonald's in the 3,000-block of New Castle Avenue. The operator was seen talking with a female at the driver's door. The trooper followed the car and initiated a traffic stop when the vehicle went through a stop sign improperly. Also, police said the driver showed signs of impairment.
WILMINGTON, DE
WMDT.com

Fatal Pedestrian crash leaves 1 dead

Lewes, DE- Delaware State Police are currently investigating a pedestrian collision that happened off Coastal Highway and Postal Lane. We have received confirmation that there is one fatality. Currently police have closed down Route 1 Southbound as they conduct their investigation.
DELAWARE STATE
WGMD Radio

Milford Police Arrest Intoxicated Man for Shooting at Cars

A 65-year-old Milford man is facing numerous felony charges following a shooting that occurred on Wednesday evening in Milford. At just after 6:30 that evening, police went over to the area of Knollac Drive and Surrey Court. They learned that a man identified as E. Keith Hudson walked away from his home carrying a firearm in a bag. He then called a relative and told him that he was going to shoot someone. Two family members approached Hudson, and then he pointed a gun at their vehicle and threatened to shoot them. According to police, Hudson then shot at three different cars driven by three women. The gunfire did not strike anyone, and no one was hurt.
MILFORD, DE

