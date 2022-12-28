Read full article on original website
Liza Nichols
4d ago
now Bear Delaware has become ridden with unsolved homicides! and it used to be so Peaceable here but we are definitely in the last days and that's why you have to be on your guard everywhere
Reply(2)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local landscape artist competes in United Nations Soil Cake ContestSoil MonsterAvondale, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DelawareTed RiversDelaware State
This Amish Bakery Has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in all of New JerseyTravel MavenMullica Hill, NJ
In 2010, a pregnant 15-year-old girl vanished after she refused to get an abortion. Where is Janteyl Johnson?Fatim HemrajNewark, DE
What is Wilmington, Delaware Known For?East Coast TravelerWilmington, DE
Related
WDEL 1150AM
Bear Burglars Busted
The Shell gas station on Pulaski Highway has had a stolen car drive through its front door on December 28... and the 30th. The same men, Roy Hayes and Michael Parker, allegedly stole merchandise each time with only one difference: in each of the crimes, they used a different stolen vehicle.
firststateupdate.com
Man Arrives At Hospital Shot Friday Afternoon
Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 2:01 p.m., in the 2200 block of Jessup Street. Police located a 34-year-old male gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital in critical condition. This incident remains under investigation and further details will be released when possible. Anyone with...
firststateupdate.com
17-Year-Old Shot In Wilmington Early News Year’s Day
Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 2:34 a.m., in the 700 block of North Monroe Street. Police located a 17-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation and further details will be released when possible.
WDEL 1150AM
New Castle man accused in fatal stabbing at Concord Pike hotel
A New Castle man is in prison, charged with stabbing a Philadelphia woman to death on New Year's Eve. 19-year-old Jesse Nartey was sharing a room with the 26-year-old alleged victim at the SureStay Plus hotel on Concord Pike, Delaware State Police said. Nartey is accused of stabbing the woman...
Baltimore County Police investigate fatal shooting in Windsor Mill
Baltimore County Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a homicide in Windsor Mill Saturday.
fox29.com
Police: Woman shoots man during domestic attack in Philadelphia's first shooting of New Year
PHILADELPHIA - A domestic assault quickly escalated after shots rang out at home in Philadelphia's Frankford section Sunday morning. Police say a 30-year-old woman was being assaulted by a 30-year-old man on the 4800 block of Tackawanna Street. She was able to retrieve her gun and fired at the male...
WDEL 1150AM
Wilmington man killed in I-495 crash
Delaware State Police say a Wilmington man was killed in a car crash on I-495 during the early morning hours of Friday, December 30th. Troopers say 29-year-old Dennis Parkstone died when his car ran into a tractor-trailer which had pulled over. The crash happened just after 2 a.m. near the...
Police searching for suspect after deadly hit-and-run in Kensington
A 50-year-old man was walking along the street when he was struck and killed.
Philadelphia police name suspect in Mantua hit-and-run that killed 78-year-old woman
An arrest warrant for murder has been issued for 18-year-old Jovan Lowe.
WDEL 1150AM
Former Milford Police Chief charged in reckless endangerment incident
A man who once served as Police Chief of Milford is charged with making several threats, and shooting at three different cars. Delaware State Police said troopers responded to a report that a man had walked away from his home carrying a firearm in a bag, and called a relative saying he was going to shoot someone. The gunfire occurred when family members approached him. No one who was driving the vehicles was struck and no injuries were reported.
WDEL 1150AM
Stolen guns recovered during traffic stop and arrest
Six firearms reported stolen in a Wilmington Police criminal investigation have been recovered following a traffic stop near Christiana Hospital. Delaware State Police said members of the New Castle County Governor's Task Force saw an SUV pull into a handicapped parking space without a handicap placard displayed at Wawa on Route 4, and the smell of marijuana led to an investigation. Police said the search also turned up about one gram of marijuana and 5.5 Oxycodone pills.
fox29.com
Officials: Philadelphia woman fatally stabbed in Wilmington hotel room; New Castle man charged
WILMINGTON, Del. - A 19-year-old New Castle man has been charged with murder after, police say, he stabbed a Philadelphia woman to death in a Wilmington hotel room, then called 911 to report it. Authorities say Delaware State Police responded to a report of a stabbing at the SureStay Plus...
WDEL 1150AM
Teen shot in Wilmington
The ongoing investigation of a 17 year old that was shot in the 700 block of North Monroe Street in Wilmington has police reaching out to the community for any tips they may have. The teen was transported to the hospital in stable condition after police located him. Anyone with...
WDEL 1150AM
Police search for Wilmington man accused of fleeing traffic stop
Delaware State Police are searching for a Wilmington man who they say bolted from a traffic stop early Friday. According to State Police, a trooper on patrol saw a white Honda Accord parked behind the Superlodge and McDonald's in the 3,000-block of New Castle Avenue. The operator was seen talking with a female at the driver's door. The trooper followed the car and initiated a traffic stop when the vehicle went through a stop sign improperly. Also, police said the driver showed signs of impairment.
The Delaware State Police Celebrates 100 Years of Service to the Citizens of the First State
The calendar year 2023 marks the 100th anniversary of the Delaware State Police. While our agency has existed for over 100 years, it was not until 1923 that it became […] The post The Delaware State Police Celebrates 100 Years of Service to the Citizens of the First State appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
WMDT.com
Fatal Pedestrian crash leaves 1 dead
Lewes, DE- Delaware State Police are currently investigating a pedestrian collision that happened off Coastal Highway and Postal Lane. We have received confirmation that there is one fatality. Currently police have closed down Route 1 Southbound as they conduct their investigation.
WGMD Radio
Milford Police Arrest Intoxicated Man for Shooting at Cars
A 65-year-old Milford man is facing numerous felony charges following a shooting that occurred on Wednesday evening in Milford. At just after 6:30 that evening, police went over to the area of Knollac Drive and Surrey Court. They learned that a man identified as E. Keith Hudson walked away from his home carrying a firearm in a bag. He then called a relative and told him that he was going to shoot someone. Two family members approached Hudson, and then he pointed a gun at their vehicle and threatened to shoot them. According to police, Hudson then shot at three different cars driven by three women. The gunfire did not strike anyone, and no one was hurt.
Aberdeen man arrested and charged for alleged rape
Aberdeen police arrested and charged a 28-year-old man Friday in connection with an alleged rape. Tavon I. Harvey has been charged with first- and second-degree rape and other related charges.
Police investigate shooting near 69th Street Terminal in Upper Darby
Police are asking for the public's help after a shooting near the 69th Street Terminal in Upper Darby.
Man on motorbike struck by hit-and-run driver in Cranston Heights
Police in New Castle County, Delaware are trying to track down the driver who struck a man on a motorbike, then drove off.
Comments / 3