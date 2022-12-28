Megan Fox's wardrobe may be feeling the Y2K vibes, but her eyebrows are staying in the 2020s, thank you very much. Fox posed for a series of selfies in a fuzzy magenta purple oversized bucket hat and spaghetti strap top in a similar color palette, looking as though she stepped right off the set of a '00s teen comedy or rom-com. Her makeup, however, was decidedly 2022 — or shall we say 2023 since we're right on the edge of a new year? Regardless of semantics, Fox looked gorgeous in a lavender-grey smoky eye, an exaggerated cat eye and fluttery lashes, all essential elements of her go-to signature look. Her lips are painted with a baby pink frosty gloss, a timeless element that was equally popular in 2003, but it's her brows that really stand out. Fox has always had amazing brows, but they look particularly full and perfectly groomed here. Instead of leaning all the way in the 2000s vibes and plucking them into skinny arches (my younger self is guilty), Fox's arches are lush and lovely; they're brushed up just so and groomed into a thick but not overwhelming arch to frame her blue eyes. The bucket hat and frosty lips may be a throwback, but Fox isn't sacrificing her brows to the return of the '00s.

2 DAYS AGO