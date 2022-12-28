Read full article on original website
Gabrielle Union's Makeup-Free Glow and Braids on the Beach Is the Energy I Need in 2023
I’m calling it —Gabrielle Union on vacation is the energy I want to bring into 2023. The actor and Flawless by Gabrielle Union founder is currently soaking up the sun on a holiday vacation with her friends and family and looking s-t-u-n-n-i-n-g while doing so, obviously. She shared a few snapshots and videos to Instagram Stories, including one where she appears barefaced and with the most gorgeous braids, smiling into the camera and sending a “Cheers!” to her followers with her wine glass.
Megan Fox Paired a Very Y2K Accessory With Very Not-Y2K Brows
Megan Fox's wardrobe may be feeling the Y2K vibes, but her eyebrows are staying in the 2020s, thank you very much. Fox posed for a series of selfies in a fuzzy magenta purple oversized bucket hat and spaghetti strap top in a similar color palette, looking as though she stepped right off the set of a '00s teen comedy or rom-com. Her makeup, however, was decidedly 2022 — or shall we say 2023 since we're right on the edge of a new year? Regardless of semantics, Fox looked gorgeous in a lavender-grey smoky eye, an exaggerated cat eye and fluttery lashes, all essential elements of her go-to signature look. Her lips are painted with a baby pink frosty gloss, a timeless element that was equally popular in 2003, but it's her brows that really stand out. Fox has always had amazing brows, but they look particularly full and perfectly groomed here. Instead of leaning all the way in the 2000s vibes and plucking them into skinny arches (my younger self is guilty), Fox's arches are lush and lovely; they're brushed up just so and groomed into a thick but not overwhelming arch to frame her blue eyes. The bucket hat and frosty lips may be a throwback, but Fox isn't sacrificing her brows to the return of the '00s.
Paris Hilton Brought Back "Stars Are Blind" for 2023 in Full Y2K Glam
Paris Hilton's pop career was brief but beautiful, giving us one of the most enduring hits of the Y2K era, the iconic "Stars Are Blind." If the song continues to be one of your most-played tunes on Spotify or Apple Music year after year, you're not alone — and Hilton herself knows it. Just in time for New Year's Eve, the reality star and entrepreneur is bringing back the classic song in full Y2K glam, of course.
