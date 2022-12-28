ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flathead County, MT

Comments / 1

Related
NBCMontana

Man shot in Kalispell, 1 man arrested

MISSOULA, Mont. — A man was hospitalized in Kalispell Friday night after a shooting on West Reserve Drive. Police received a call at 9:34 p.m. that a man was shot outside the Town Pump gas station. Officers said three men got into an altercation outside the gas station. At...
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Man shot at gas station in Kalispell Friday night

KALISPELL, Mont. - Multiple people were detained following a shooting in Kalispell Friday night. The Kalispell Police Department (KPD) reports law enforcement was dispatched to the Town Pump on W Reserve Dr. around 9:30 pm for a report of an assault with a weapon. On scene, officers found an argument...
KALISPELL, MT
NBCMontana

Man wrongfully convicted of killing gets $5M settlement

BOZEMAN, Mont. — A former western Montana man who was wrongfully convicted of killing his best friend in 1997 and spent 18 years in prison has reached a $5 million settlement with the state and Sanders County, a Bozeman law firm announced. Richard Raugust has said that on the...
SANDERS COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Suspect arrested after SWAT team called to incident south of Columbia Falls

MISSOULA, Mont. — One man is in custody after an incident south of Columbia Falls that brought out a SWAT team and forced the closure of a portion of Highway 206. Sheriff Brian Heino says Kent Childs, 40, was arrested around 6:30 p.m. Friday on charges of partner family member assault and assault with a weapon. Additional charges are possible pending further investigation.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
montanian.com

LOCAL JAIL ROSTER & NEWS

All charges are misdemeanors unless specified as a felony. This list of inmates reflects solely those detained on the date listed above and does not reflect those who have since been arrested or released. Abrahamson, Jamie R. Charged with felony all other offenses. Buford, Jason D. Charged with simple assault,...
LIBBY, MT
Hungry Horse News

Fire north of Polebridge heavily damages home

A home up Moose Creek about 10 miles north of Polebridge was heavily damaged, but not destroyed by a fire Thursday night. Blankenship and Columbia Falls firefighters responded to the call at about 6:45 p.m. and were on scene about 8:11 p.m. after making the long drive to the fire. Fortunately the homeowners and neighbors were able to keep the blaze somewhat in check with a garden house and fire extinguishers until firefighters arrived, noted Blankenship Fire Chief Terry Wiegand. All told, firefighters were on the scene until 12:45 p.m. No one was injured, other than being treated for smoke inhalation. The fire...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
NBCMontana

2,300 customers without power in Lake Co.

MISSOULA, Mont. — Mission Valley Power is working to restore power to at least 2,300 customers throughout Lake County Wednesday afternoon. The company's online outage map shows St. Ignatius, Ravalli and Arlee are seeing the most issues. Earlier in the day, more than 3,200 customers were impacted. No estimated...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
Hungry Horse News

Development threatens elk

Last Saturday I had a problem – a big problem – not just anyone’s problem! There were 115 head of elk in the fields southwest of my house. Some of these majestic animals were as close as 30 yards from my house and even closer to my sister’s house. They were spread out across our road that comes in from Highway 206. If we went outside to shovel snow we would disturb them. If we tried to drive out to go to town, likewise. What an amazing dilemma! So, we stayed put, spending...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Yesterdays: How Nucleus Avenue became Nucleus Avenue, and other tales

70 years ago Jan. 2, 1953 In 1890-91 Columbia Falls founder Frank Langford decided to name Columbia Falls “Main Street” Nucleus Avenue, to be different from other towns. The issue of changing the name back to something more mundane like “Main Street” was the subject of debate with city council. The name Nucleus Avenue survives today. 60 years ago Dec. 28, 1962 Wilmer Toavs drowned in Hungry Horse Lake, adding to the tragedy of drownings before the holidays in the Flathead. The week before Ken Fraser and Floyd Knoppes drowned while duck hunting when their canoe went into the icy waters of Small’s Slough. Toavs...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
montanian.com

Mayor, Peggy Williams releases statement on City of Libby Police Department

On November 21, 2022, three employees of the Libby Police Department resigned abruptly expressing dissatisfaction with workplace conditions. As a result, the city initiated its own investigation, which included interviews of current and former employees and a review of other relevant evidence. As is common for investigations of this type, the city took the additional step of placing Libby City of Police Chief Scott Kessel on administrative leave until the investigation was completed.
LIBBY, MT
Hungry Horse News

More on elk

“The developers claim River Highlands will have no impact on wildlife because it leaves a buffer in place along the river.” This quote was taken from the Hungry Horse News article dated 12.22.2022. This statement is an outright lie and I can prove it, I have various photos through the years of the elk and deer in this area. I took photos of 84 elk on Dec. 17, 2022 in this field. The local elk and deer population use these fields all the time along with bears, coyotes and wild turkeys. This subdivision will impact the local wildlife and if the...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
NBCMontana

Ski lift evacuated at Whitefish Mountain Resort

MISSOULA, Mont. — No injuries reported after crews were forced to evacuate a ski lift in northwest Montana. A spokesperson for Whitefish Mountain Resort tells us chair one stopped working around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon, and it took over three hours to evacuate all riders. Resort officials are working to...
WHITEFISH, MT
Flathead Beacon

2022 Business Year in Review: An Economic Slowdown

After 2021 shattered tourism records and housing prices skyrocketed as the pandemic triggered tremendous growth in the Flathead Valley, a tight labor market, a rise in interest rates and inflation brought an economic slowdown – but economists stop short of declaring a recession. Following a year of significant growth, 2022 also brought a decline in travel numbers at Glacier Park International Airport and northwest Montana’s tourism destinations reported a slowdown as a result of inflation and high fuel prices.
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

Winter Weather Disrupts Holiday Travel at Glacier Park Airport

After winter weather and chaotic holiday travel canceled thousands of flights across U.S. airports at the end of December, a cold snap followed by freezing rain and fog forced Glacier Park International Airport (GPIA) to shut down in the afternoon and evening of Christmas Day. “It was to be expected,”...
KALISPELL, MT
Hungry Horse News

Edwin Gilk, 95

Ed Gilk, 95, died from natural causes on Dec. 23, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents and twin brothers. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Barbara; a daughter Catherine, a son Tim and his wife Deb, of Columbia Falls, and the loves of his life, a granddaughter, Samantha (Justin), and a grandson, John. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday January 4, 2023 at St. Richard Catholic Church in Columbia Falls. In lieu of cards, flowers, or memorials, Ed requested that you play a round of golf, go fishing, hike your favorite trail, or watch your garden and/or flowers grow, read a book or waste a perfectly good day doing absolutely nothing! Columbia Mortuary in Columbia Falls is caring for the family.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Hungry Horse News

Columbia Falls, MT
458
Followers
791
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hungry Horse News has been in publication since 1946. It is the only weekly newspaper in Montana to win a Pulitzer Prize and has a reputation for fine photography of the Flathead Valley and Glacier National Park. It is housed in a log cabin in Columbia Falls. Visitors with story ideas are always welcome to stop by.

 https://hungryhorsenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy