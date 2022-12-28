ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Vast 2,000-Year-Old Mayan ‘Kingdom’ Discovered in Guatemala Challenges Ideas of Mesoamerica

By Tessa Solomon
 4 days ago
The remains of a vast Mayan “kingdom” were found in Northern Guatemala, raising questions over the daily lives and demise of its inhabitants 2,000 years ago, according to a report published in the journal Ancient Mesoamerica earlier this month.

The ancient metropolis contained more than 1,000 settlements densely packed together over 650 square miles — challenging the theory that most Mesoamerican settlements were sparsely populated. The site was discovered by an international team of researchers from the United States and France, who published their findings in the journal.

The site was located using LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), a sensing method that uses laser light to measure distances. The technology is well suited to surveying archaeological sites in Central and South America, as the laser is capable of penetrating thick rainforest canopies.

Researchers flew over an area known as the Mirador-Calakmul Karst Basin (MCKB) and directed light pulses towards the ground, generating a three-dimensional map of the Earth’s surface. The survey of the Mayan site revealed more than 100 miles of causeways, or raised beds used as roads, “forming a web of implied social, political, and economic interactions,” the authors of the paper wrote.

The sprawling transportation network would have allowed easy communication and trade between groups, suggesting “a social and economic cohesion that exceed those of lesser polities during these periods.” A series of canals and reservoirs were dug to move and store water in anticipation of dry periods, respectively.

There was also evidence that the Mayans broke periods of hard work with entertainment: some settlements had ball courts suitable for playing a variety of Mesoamerican sports. Large platforms and pyramids were discovered elsewhere, suggesting the civilization had centralized hubs for labor and politics.

“The expansion and control of labor for such massive, contemporaneous monumental architectural groups suggests a unified power that could draw on labor and resources from throughout the entirety of the [Mirador-Calakmul Karst Basin],” the researchers concluded.

Comments / 17

Rando Calrissian
3d ago

it challenges who's ideas of pre-Columbian civilizations in the Americas ? there is ample evidence there were several advanced civilizations in north and south America . Cahokia , chaco canyon , Teotihuacan , the "mound builder ruins of Ohio. the Aztec , Mayans , Inca . all of those cultures mentioned would have had some of the largest cities on earth at their peak

Reply
8
Tom Davis
4d ago

Many of hidden ancient cites will remain hidden and be as mysterious as the five cities of the plain mentioned Genesis as part of the Sodom and Gomorrah story.The fall of a civilization can be as mysterious as it founding .Many will remain lost Most will never have no name .In the Yucatan the jungle has covered the cites,in places like fabled cities of Silk road that are in ruins, have been hidden by sand.

Reply
4
Nason Bingham
3d ago

so many more discoveries now due to lidar , and many more to come I'm sure.

Reply
6
ARTnews

ARTnews

