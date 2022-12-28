ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

KTBS

Boil advisories end for Shreveport, other communities

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health has rescinded the system-wide boil advisory for the City of Shreveport. The order was issued after several major water pipe leaks throughout the city. A boil advisory for the following water systems has also been lifted Friday. Queen City, Texas (new) Town...
Highway 98.9

Shreveport Still Under Boil Advisory

With temperatures reaching back into the seventies, it's already hard to believe how freezing temperatures just a matter of days ago wreaked havoc on pipes in homes and businesses across Shreveport-Bossier. With so many residents leaving faucets dripping, pipes bursting across the city, and water mains freezing and bursting, getting...
KSLA

Housefire in Shreveport extinguished by 5 fire units

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Fire Department fire crews were dispatched at 7:58PM on Saturday to the 1600 block of Mayhaw Circle to a reported single-story wood framed house fire. The first unit on the scene reportedly saw smoke coming from the right side of the house. Firefighters were able...
KSLA

Tracking a severe weather threat for Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy New Year! A little cloudier and a little warmer today with highs in the mid-70s. There is a tiny chance for an isolated sprinkle but I wouldn’t cancel plans over them. Tonight, lows will drop to the 50s and 60s as cloud cover continues increasing.
macaronikid.com

Macaroni KID Shreveport Bossier New Year Events Guide

Celebrating New Year's with the family? We've got you covered whether you're grabbing a sitter and jetting out for a night on the town OR looking for something more family friendly!. Here are all the kid friendly happenings and Adult Date-Night fun in the Shreveport - Bossier City and surrounding...
KTBS

New Shreveport mayor, city council sworn into office

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux and the seven City Council members were sworn into to office Saturday morning at the city's Convention Center. Arceneaux, a Republican, defeated state Sen. Greg Traver, a Democrat, with just over 56% of the votes cast in the Dec. 10 runoff. "Shreveport, it...
KTBS

Water distribution at Mansfield due to water outages

MANSFIELD, La. - Water will be distributed on Thursday at 10 a.m. at the old Walmart parking lot on Washington Avenue to water customers, especially those who are without service due to breaks in their lines. The DeSoto Parish Office of Homeland Security provided an additional 400 cases for distribution.
bizmagsb.com

A new start for an old casino

Former DiamondJacks to be rebranded, rebuilt, and reborn. A shuttered casino in Bossier City will soon find life again, thanks to a Mississippi gaming company. Foundation Gaming & Entertainment, LLC announced the completion of the acquisition of the Diamond Jacks Casino & Hotel after receiving the requisite approval from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board at its December meeting.
ktalnews.com

Vivian teen identified by Caddo Parish Coroner

CADDO PARISH, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner identified the 17-year-old slain after a fight between two groups erupted into gunfire in Vivian on Thursday. The coroner says 17-year-old Corterion Collins died at Ochsner LSU Health Hospital at 1:08 p.m. The shooting happened just before noon in the...
ktalnews.com

Arceneaux lays out leadership agenda ahead of inauguration

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After Shreveport mayor-elect Tom Arceneaux is sworn in on Saturday morning with the city’s new council, leading Louisiana’s third-largest city will begin. Arceneaux visited NBC 6 for a candid conversation about his plans as mayor, working with the city council, and how he...
ktalnews.com

Caddo DA touts highest number of criminal prosecutions in more than a decade

The Caddo Parish District Attorney shared some of the office's prosecutorial successes in 2022 despite a three-month hiatus implemented as the year got underway » https://trib.al/dIOXgOu. Caddo DA touts highest number of criminal prosecutions …. The Caddo Parish District Attorney shared some of the office's prosecutorial successes in 2022...
KTBS

Victim Identified in fatal carjacking in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a fatal carjacking that took place in the parking lot of the Magnolia Apartments at 3215 Knight Street. Police said Kristopher T. Lewis, 44, of Shreveport and his girlfriend were sitting in a car early Saturday morning when two men wearing ski mask approached and order them out of the vehicle at gun point. As the Lewis exited the car, he fired several shots at the men. They responded with gunfire hitting the victim several times. Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene. The two masked men jumped into the Lewis's 2017 black Nissan and left the scene.
