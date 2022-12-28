Read full article on original website
KTBS
Boil advisories end for Shreveport, other communities
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health has rescinded the system-wide boil advisory for the City of Shreveport. The order was issued after several major water pipe leaks throughout the city. A boil advisory for the following water systems has also been lifted Friday. Queen City, Texas (new) Town...
KSLA
Shreveport boil advisory finally lifted; water director talks about why system failed
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The director of the Shreveport Water & Sewerage Department spoke to KSLA Thursday, Dec. 29 about the city’s water issues caused by the hard freeze over Christmas weekend. FULL INTERVIEW. Director William Daniel said beginning the afternoon of Christmas Eve, the water system became overloaded...
KSLA
Single-story home becomes inferno on Hendrix Place; SFD considers it total loss
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) battle blazing hot flames at a home in the Cedar Grove neighborhood. On Dec. 31, at 7:58 p.m., SFD was dispatched to the 600 block of Hendrix Place to a single-story home fire. As crews arrived they discovered heavy flames and smoke coming from all sides of the home.
KTBS
Bossier City to improve traffic flow with new turn lane at Innovation Drive
BOSSIER CITY, La. - The City of Bossier City will improve traffic flow and safety through the construction of a new turn lane at the intersection of Innovation Drive and Swan Lake Road. The project includes the construction of a 300' southbound right turn lane onto Innovation Drive from Swan...
Shreveport Still Under Boil Advisory
With temperatures reaching back into the seventies, it's already hard to believe how freezing temperatures just a matter of days ago wreaked havoc on pipes in homes and businesses across Shreveport-Bossier. With so many residents leaving faucets dripping, pipes bursting across the city, and water mains freezing and bursting, getting...
KSLA
Housefire in Shreveport extinguished by 5 fire units
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Fire Department fire crews were dispatched at 7:58PM on Saturday to the 1600 block of Mayhaw Circle to a reported single-story wood framed house fire. The first unit on the scene reportedly saw smoke coming from the right side of the house. Firefighters were able...
KSLA
Tracking a severe weather threat for Monday
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy New Year! A little cloudier and a little warmer today with highs in the mid-70s. There is a tiny chance for an isolated sprinkle but I wouldn’t cancel plans over them. Tonight, lows will drop to the 50s and 60s as cloud cover continues increasing.
macaronikid.com
Macaroni KID Shreveport Bossier New Year Events Guide
Celebrating New Year's with the family? We've got you covered whether you're grabbing a sitter and jetting out for a night on the town OR looking for something more family friendly!. Here are all the kid friendly happenings and Adult Date-Night fun in the Shreveport - Bossier City and surrounding...
KTBS
Bossier City residents encouraged to use post-holiday recycling
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Christmas is over and the new year is approaching meaning some people are looking to get rid of clutter. City officials say recycling is a good habit to start as the new year begins and it’s a simple and free process for residents in Bossier City.
KTBS
New Shreveport mayor, city council sworn into office
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux and the seven City Council members were sworn into to office Saturday morning at the city's Convention Center. Arceneaux, a Republican, defeated state Sen. Greg Traver, a Democrat, with just over 56% of the votes cast in the Dec. 10 runoff. "Shreveport, it...
KTBS
Water distribution at Mansfield due to water outages
MANSFIELD, La. - Water will be distributed on Thursday at 10 a.m. at the old Walmart parking lot on Washington Avenue to water customers, especially those who are without service due to breaks in their lines. The DeSoto Parish Office of Homeland Security provided an additional 400 cases for distribution.
bizmagsb.com
A new start for an old casino
Former DiamondJacks to be rebranded, rebuilt, and reborn. A shuttered casino in Bossier City will soon find life again, thanks to a Mississippi gaming company. Foundation Gaming & Entertainment, LLC announced the completion of the acquisition of the Diamond Jacks Casino & Hotel after receiving the requisite approval from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board at its December meeting.
Keithville tornado victims might not qualify for federal disaster aid
Despite the destruction caused by Tuesday's tornadoes, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is warning that there might not be any federal disaster assistance available to help victims recover.
KTBS
Shreveport teen starts Curvy Girls support group for youth diagnosed with scoliosis
SHREVEPORT, La.-A local teen started a support group for girls in Shreveport dealing with scoliosis. When Maeve Chmieleski first moved to Shreveport with her Air Force family from Washington, she couldn't find a support group to meet her needs as a young person diagnosed with scoliosis. Chmieleshki reached out to...
ktalnews.com
Vivian teen identified by Caddo Parish Coroner
CADDO PARISH, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner identified the 17-year-old slain after a fight between two groups erupted into gunfire in Vivian on Thursday. The coroner says 17-year-old Corterion Collins died at Ochsner LSU Health Hospital at 1:08 p.m. The shooting happened just before noon in the...
KTBS
KTBS, KPXJ signals restored to antenna viewers after power outage
MOORINGSPORT, La. - Power has been restored to the KTBS transmitter Friday following a lightning strike at a SWEPCO sub-station in the Mooringsport area. The power outage caused the viewer who receive their programming by antenna to lose the signals of KTBS and KPXJ.
ktalnews.com
Arceneaux lays out leadership agenda ahead of inauguration
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After Shreveport mayor-elect Tom Arceneaux is sworn in on Saturday morning with the city’s new council, leading Louisiana’s third-largest city will begin. Arceneaux visited NBC 6 for a candid conversation about his plans as mayor, working with the city council, and how he...
ktalnews.com
Caddo DA touts highest number of criminal prosecutions in more than a decade
The Caddo Parish District Attorney shared some of the office's prosecutorial successes in 2022 despite a three-month hiatus implemented as the year got underway » https://trib.al/dIOXgOu. Caddo DA touts highest number of criminal prosecutions …. The Caddo Parish District Attorney shared some of the office's prosecutorial successes in 2022...
KTBS
Victim Identified in fatal carjacking in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a fatal carjacking that took place in the parking lot of the Magnolia Apartments at 3215 Knight Street. Police said Kristopher T. Lewis, 44, of Shreveport and his girlfriend were sitting in a car early Saturday morning when two men wearing ski mask approached and order them out of the vehicle at gun point. As the Lewis exited the car, he fired several shots at the men. They responded with gunfire hitting the victim several times. Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene. The two masked men jumped into the Lewis's 2017 black Nissan and left the scene.
bossierpress.com
Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport Pediatrician Dr. Paul Cooper Honored by Northwest Louisiana Pediatric Society
The Northwest Louisiana Pediatric Society honored Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport’s Dr. Paul Cooper on Thursday, December 29. Dr. Cooper was presented with the Dr. William H. Haynie Sr. Award. The award is named after the late Dr. Haynie who established Mid City Pediatrics in 1981. He passed away earlier this month.
