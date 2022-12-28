Read full article on original website
15 Town Names That Don’t Sound Like They Belong In Colorado
The further you travel West in America the funnier the names of towns begin to become. In the days of the Old West, something as simple as a funny joke might result in the name of a river, a mine, or even a town. Colorado is full of town names...
5 new Colorado laws and what they mean for your wallet
The new year will bring new laws for Coloradans, and some may have an impact on the average resident's wallet.
See Inside Supermax + Other Notorious Colorado Prisons and Jails
Colorado is a beautiful state known for things like its world-famous ski mountains, stunning examples of mother nature, and even South Park. However, Colorado is also famous for being home to numerous prisons, including one that houses the worst of the worst. Keep scrolling to learn more and take virtual...
Summit Daily News
Survey: Colorado small-business owners against increased taxes, fees for EV infrastructure
A survey of Colorado’s small businesses found little support for increasing taxes, fees or assessments to pay for building infrastructure for charging electric vehicles. The National Federation of Independent Business in Colorado conducted a four-question survey before the Colorado General Assembly begins its legislative session on Jan. 9, 2023. The research also found small businesses aren’t in favor of Colorado’s state agencies considering environmental, social and governance factors when making investment decisions with financial institutions.
Colorado works to add services for its fastest-growing demographic: 65 and up
Colorado is second only to Alaska in the U.S. for the quickest growing 65+ population. Over the past decade, the group has grown by more than 317,000 in Colorado.
denverlifemagazine.com
Fox 31 Meteorologist Mixes Mocktails for Mental Health
After moving every three years growing up, Kylie Bearse finally found a place she never wants to leave. “You couldn’t kick me out of Colorado if you tried,” she says. A meteorologist for Fox 31’s Morning News, Bearse made a name for herself around town hosting fashion shows and starting Approachable Outdoors, a hiking blog focused on mental health. This month, she’s teamed up with the swanky Poka Lola Social Club in the Dairy Block for a fundraiser that’s both improving mocktails and benefiting mental health. We caught up with her to find out more about the collaboration.
Leapin’ Lizards: This Dinosaur-Looking Reptile Lives in Northern Colorado
Northern Colorado is home to hundreds of different species of wildlife. From the tiniest amphibians, such as northern leopard frogs to massive mammals, like moose and elk, all kinds of animals live in the upper region of the Centennial State. Certain types of wildlife are more frequently seen than others....
First snowstorm of 2023 to bring accumulation in Denver metro area
Happy New Year! There's lots to talk about 2023 starting with a huge atmospheric river of moisture dumping feet of snow in the mountains over the weekend along with a blast of snow for Denver and eastern Colorado on Monday. This flow is sometimes called the "Pineapple Express" because it passes by Hawaii.The southern jet stream has been pushing copious amounts of moisture from the west coast into the Rockies and will get even stronger through Monday. This is what is called an "atmospheric river" of moisture. Imbedded in this flow is a low pressure area that will be the catalyst...
Affordability, politics among reasons for people moving within and out of Colorado
Fewer people are moving to Colorado now than 12 years ago, and migration trends within the state have changed, as well, according to data from Colorado's state demographer. Twelve years ago, data shows people were moving to more urban, liberal areas, like Denver and Arapahoe Counties, but in 2021, data shows more people moved out of Denver and headed to more rural, conservative counties in Colorado. In fact, Weld and Douglas Counties were the two counties that saw the most new residents in 2021 across the entire state. On top of that, U.S. Census Bureau data...
KETV.com
'Potential for a lawsuit': State leaders clash over $567M canal project
PERKINS COUNTY, Neb. — The fight for water between Nebraska and Colorado is also dividing state leaders. The Perkins County Canal Project would divert water from the South Platte River into Nebraska as Colorado continues to grow and desire more water. Engineers published their evaluation of the project. "Colorado...
Governor Polis Re-Ignites Heated Debate on How to Say ‘Colorado’
It's a discussion/argument that comes up every so often: How to pronounce "Colorado." It seems surprising that the Governor would want to stir that pot, but boy, did he. Colorado became a state in 1876, and it seems like since then, we've had this debate. Is it "Call-uh-RAD-oh" or "Call-uh-ROD-Oh?" Governor Polis weighed in, and many believe he has it wrong.
Governor Polis tells public how to correctly pronounce 'Colorado', sparking debate
Governor Polis recently took to Facebook to spark up the old debate on how to correctly pronounce Colorado. According to the governor, of the two possible pronunciations—"caw-luh-RAD-o" and "caw-luh-ROD-o"— the former is the only right way to say it. The distinction, though relatively slight, caused some outrage in...
coloradooutdoorsmag.com
CPW Wildlife Officers are Well-trained, Ready for Wolves
From training in Wyoming to investigations on the ground in North Park, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers are well-trained and ready for wolves. When wolves were suspected of killing livestock on the Park Range Ranch in North Park in October, ranch manager Johnny Schmidt called Colorado Parks and Wildlife and studied the response of CPW District Wildlife Manager Zach Weaver.
94kix.com
Get the Best Roasted Green Chiles in Northern Colorado
Since moving back to Colorado years ago, there has been at least one trip to a local chile roaster in the Denver Metro Area to get roasted Hatch Green Chiles. What may seem to be an errand for some, is a tradition in our family. The smell of roasted green...
KJCT8
Colorado ski town emergency dispatch centers fielding dozens of automated 911 calls from skier iPhones
DENVER, Colo. (Colorado Sun) - During a mid-December weekend the dispatchers at the Summit County 911 Center fielded 71 automated crash notifications from skiers’ iPhones and Apple watches at the county’s four ski areas. None of them involved an emergency. But each of them took time to sort...
Colorado county a top US spot for 'second homes'
According to Madison Trust Company, there's one part of Colorado where nearly a quarter of all homes are considered 'second homes' – not rented vacation homes, but homes that are purchased for the part-time enjoyment of the owner. Home to 16,898 'second homes' per 2021 US Census data, the...
Colorado sees surge in requests for home heating help
Soaring energy prices and the deep freeze last week have brought a surge of calls for help to pay heating bills.The state's LEAP, or Low Income Energy Assistance Program, is reporting an 8% increase in applications as 2022 comes to an end. And that's after two consecutive years of 10% growth in requests for help.LEAP is also reporting a surge of up to 20% in its furnace repair and replacement program. Part of that demand for support is due to higher costs for parts and labor in order to maintain home heating systems.LEAP's Manager Theresa Kullen told CBS News Colorado...
coloradopolitics.com
Words of caution for Colorado Democrats | Colorado Springs Gazette
It’s a familiar theme in American politics: One party inevitably claims a mandate for its agenda after voters hand it successive victories. Then, the party goes too far — and faces a backlash. That hasn’t happened yet to Colorado’s increasingly dominant Democrats, but it could. That possibility is...
Shrooms, other psychedelics now decriminalized in Colorado, Polis declares
The possession and use of certain psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, is now officially decriminalized in Colorado, following the passage of Proposition 122 in November and a declaration by Governor Polis on Tuesday. “Coloradans voted last November and participated in our democracy. Officially validating the results of the citizen and referred...
Is this a Vampire’s Grave in a Colorado Cemetery?
There are plenty of places in Colorado that are allegedly haunted. We have the notorious Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Hotel Colorado in Glenwood Springs, and even The Mesa Theater in Grand Junction, to name a few. However, one Colorado cemetery is said to not only be haunted but is...
