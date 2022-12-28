ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

K99

See Inside Supermax + Other Notorious Colorado Prisons and Jails

Colorado is a beautiful state known for things like its world-famous ski mountains, stunning examples of mother nature, and even South Park. However, Colorado is also famous for being home to numerous prisons, including one that houses the worst of the worst. Keep scrolling to learn more and take virtual...
Summit Daily News

Survey: Colorado small-business owners against increased taxes, fees for EV infrastructure

A survey of Colorado’s small businesses found little support for increasing taxes, fees or assessments to pay for building infrastructure for charging electric vehicles. The National Federation of Independent Business in Colorado conducted a four-question survey before the Colorado General Assembly begins its legislative session on Jan. 9, 2023. The research also found small businesses aren’t in favor of Colorado’s state agencies considering environmental, social and governance factors when making investment decisions with financial institutions.
denverlifemagazine.com

Fox 31 Meteorologist Mixes Mocktails for Mental Health

After moving every three years growing up, Kylie Bearse finally found a place she never wants to leave. “You couldn’t kick me out of Colorado if you tried,” she says. A meteorologist for Fox 31’s Morning News, Bearse made a name for herself around town hosting fashion shows and starting Approachable Outdoors, a hiking blog focused on mental health. This month, she’s teamed up with the swanky Poka Lola Social Club in the Dairy Block for a fundraiser that’s both improving mocktails and benefiting mental health. We caught up with her to find out more about the collaboration.
CBS Denver

First snowstorm of 2023 to bring accumulation in Denver metro area

Happy New Year! There's lots to talk about 2023 starting with a huge atmospheric river of moisture dumping feet of snow in the mountains over the weekend along with a blast of snow for Denver and eastern Colorado on Monday. This flow is sometimes called the "Pineapple Express" because it passes by Hawaii.The southern jet stream has been pushing copious amounts of moisture from the west coast into the Rockies and will get even stronger through Monday. This is what is called an "atmospheric river" of moisture. Imbedded in this flow is a low pressure area that will be the catalyst...
CBS Denver

Affordability, politics among reasons for people moving within and out of Colorado

Fewer people are moving to Colorado now than 12 years ago, and migration trends within the state have changed, as well, according to data from Colorado's state demographer. Twelve years ago, data shows people were moving to more urban, liberal areas, like Denver and Arapahoe Counties, but in 2021, data shows more people moved out of Denver and headed to more rural, conservative counties in Colorado. In fact, Weld and Douglas Counties were the two counties that saw the most new residents in 2021 across the entire state. On top of that, U.S. Census Bureau data...
KETV.com

'Potential for a lawsuit': State leaders clash over $567M canal project

PERKINS COUNTY, Neb. — The fight for water between Nebraska and Colorado is also dividing state leaders. The Perkins County Canal Project would divert water from the South Platte River into Nebraska as Colorado continues to grow and desire more water. Engineers published their evaluation of the project. "Colorado...
K99

Governor Polis Re-Ignites Heated Debate on How to Say ‘Colorado’

It's a discussion/argument that comes up every so often: How to pronounce "Colorado." It seems surprising that the Governor would want to stir that pot, but boy, did he. Colorado became a state in 1876, and it seems like since then, we've had this debate. Is it "Call-uh-RAD-oh" or "Call-uh-ROD-Oh?" Governor Polis weighed in, and many believe he has it wrong.
coloradooutdoorsmag.com

CPW Wildlife Officers are Well-trained, Ready for Wolves

From training in Wyoming to investigations on the ground in North Park, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers are well-trained and ready for wolves. When wolves were suspected of killing livestock on the Park Range Ranch in North Park in October, ranch manager Johnny Schmidt called Colorado Parks and Wildlife and studied the response of CPW District Wildlife Manager Zach Weaver.
94kix.com

Get the Best Roasted Green Chiles in Northern Colorado

Since moving back to Colorado years ago, there has been at least one trip to a local chile roaster in the Denver Metro Area to get roasted Hatch Green Chiles. What may seem to be an errand for some, is a tradition in our family. The smell of roasted green...
CBS Denver

Colorado sees surge in requests for home heating help

Soaring energy prices and the deep freeze last week have brought a surge of calls for help to pay heating bills.The state's LEAP, or Low Income Energy Assistance Program, is reporting an 8% increase in applications as 2022 comes to an end.  And that's after two consecutive years of 10% growth in requests for help.LEAP is also reporting a surge of up to 20% in its furnace repair and replacement program. Part of that demand for support is due to higher costs for parts and labor in order to maintain home heating systems.LEAP's Manager Theresa Kullen told CBS News Colorado...
coloradopolitics.com

Words of caution for Colorado Democrats | Colorado Springs Gazette

It’s a familiar theme in American politics: One party inevitably claims a mandate for its agenda after voters hand it successive victories. Then, the party goes too far — and faces a backlash. That hasn’t happened yet to Colorado’s increasingly dominant Democrats, but it could. That possibility is...
