As a health writer with Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), sometimes I really need to get down to business and focus. (Note: ADHD can make it difficult to focus, get organized, and complete tasks.) But with distractions in every corner of my apartment, I set out on a personal mission to find the best noise-canceling headphones in existence to help me concentrate. Needless to say, there are a lot of them on the market, and many are quite the pretty penny. So in my search, I did a combination of testing headphones in-store, buying a pair when my interest was piqued, and testing samples that were sent to me. Through all of that, there was one brand that consistently impressed me: The Sony WH XM005 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Headphones ($348).

2 DAYS AGO