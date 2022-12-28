Read full article on original website
I Tried the Scandinavian Sleep Method—And Now My Partner and I Refuse To Sleep Any Other Way
Last month, my now-husband, Alex and I spent a week in Copenhagen, Denmark for part of our honeymoon. And not to be dramatic, but I loved absolutely everything about it—the hygge lifestyle, the thriving bike culture, the drool-worthy design, the clothes—even the sleeping arrangements. Yep, the sleeping arrangements. Because when we tucked in for bed on our first night, we noticed we weren’t bundled under one duvet, but two.
Dad dies suddenly on Christmas Day moments after 'laughing and joking' with family
A dad who was 'laughing and joking' with his family on Christmas day died suddenly of a suspected heart attack. 40-year-old Gareth Blenkins, from Leeds, was enjoying the festive celebrations with his family when he suddenly collapsed to the floor, clutching his chest. This came after the 40-year-old nipped out...
4 Common Habits a Couples Therapist Is Begging You To Stop for the Sake of Your Relationship
With some reflection on a current or past relationship, you might be able to guess a few of the worst things to say or do to a partner—like name-call or criticize them in an argument, or offer up an ultimatum. But many of the bad habits that can break down a relationship over time are far less obvious or intentional in action.
‘Marcel the Shell with Shoes On’ New Year’s resolutions: 5 rules for a meaningful life we can all take into 2023
Meet your new role model, a soft-spoken but assertive, empathetic yet caustically witty one-eyed shell that’s an inch tall and named Marcel. You can bet your bottom craisin that no other movie you saw this year had a character with bigger heart. He’s also a reservoir of stoic wisdom and DIY home hacks! Here are five rules for a meaningful life we learned from the star of “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On.” As we celebrate the new year, perhaps we can all try to incorporate more of these values in 2023. SEE 9 contemporary stop-motion animated films you should watch [PHOTOS] Appreciate...
silverscreenandroll.com
Archaeologists Discover What Jesus Really Looks Like
A major breakthrough in the Biblical archaeology, which claimed Jesus doesn’t look like as everybody thinks. Recently, archaeologists from the University of Haifa have found a 1500-year-old painting of Jesus Christ, which is very different from our thinking. Archaeologists found this 1500-year-old painting in the Negev desert of southern...
The Stretch Routines That Had Us Saying ‘Ahhh’ This Year
From reducing everyday pain and allowing for more enjoyable workouts, to helping manage stress and boosting your mood, the benefits of stretching are simply undeniable. Stretching lengthens tight muscles and loosens fascia, which allows you to move more freely; it increases blood flow throughout your body and brain, which makes you feel more energized and alert; and it promotes the release of endorphins including serotonin, which just make you feel good.
Marie Osmond debuts her new look in rare photo with husband Steve Craig at Disney World
Marie Osmond shared photos of her time at Walt Disney World with husband Steve Craig, who she remarried in 2011. She also debuted a new hairstyle.
This Workout Shows Why Strength and Mobility Training Go Together Like PB&J
Our workouts are so often segmented and separated: There are stretch sessions, strength workouts, mobility routines, and cardio days. But really, these components are all part of the same system that keeps our body strong and healthy. Why don’t we combine them more often?. Strength training and mobility go...
Here’s Everything We Learned About How and Why We Pooped This Year
New Year’s might just be my favorite time of the year. Apart from swanky NYE parties and the promise of a midnight kiss, it holds opportunities to reflect on the lessons of months past while anticipating the fresh start that’s yet to come. Before we *let go* of...
Found: The Most Fun, Accessible Rowing Machine That’ll Make You Forget You’re Even Working Out—And It’s $300 Off
I'll be frank: I don't trust anyone who works out for fun. I enjoy moving my body for exercise disguised as fun things, like skiing or hiking or paddle boarding. But, like, signing up to run a 5K on Thanksgiving morning or doing a trendy spin class for "fun"? I'll stick to happy hour, thanks.
The Key to a ‘Time Under Tension’ Workout That Won’t Stress Your Joints? Resistance Bands
You don’t have to pick up something heavy to get a great strength workout. Yes, there are always bodyweight exercises, like push-ups or lunges, that will challenge your muscles. But one way to take it up a notch, protect your joints, and have a workout tool you can throw in a suitcase, is by using resistance bands.
Use This ‘Moving Meditation’ To Find Your Calm Before, During, or After a Holiday Gathering
Whether the holidays are a source of excitement or dread for you, your nervous system might be going on a rollercoaster ride these days. Stress can cause our fight-or-flight response to activate, while a social event could prompt either exhaustion or an excess of energy (or both). “Staying grounded during...
What Giving Yourself Grace at Work—and in Life—Really Means
In my work as an anti-burnout speaker and expert, I've seen and heard it all when it comes to possible solutions for managing burnout. Just scrolling through wellness accounts and hashtags on social media, you can get inundated with energy-boosting recipes, restorative yoga posts, and inspirational mantras to help you address burnout and chronic stress. One of the most common (and confusing) mantras I see? "Give yourself grace."
This 10-Foot-Wide Blanket Has Helped Me Achieve My Tall-Woman, Bedtime-Burrito Dreams
Finding a cozy blanket that can turn me into a human burrito is tough for a 6-foot-2-inch tall woman like myself. So many times, when I get a standard-sized blanket, I’m left choosing between whether or not I want my lower or upper half covered. And, even when a blanket claims to be made, “longer than average”, my toes are still left out in the cold for the imaginary monsters under my bed to catch. So, when I was sent the Original Stretch™ Blanket ($159) from Big Blanket Co., I was curious to see if it would be successful in transforming me into a true human burrito.
I’m a Psychologist, and Here Are My 5 Tips to Help You Actually Feel Rejuvenated After a Holiday Break’
‘Tis the season for PTO, but even so, relaxation may not be on your radar. Feeling rested after a holiday break might even feel like a pipe dream. Maybe you have young children, some holiday hosting on your docket, or a boss who doesn’t really let off the clock. If you’re lucky enough to have a few “real” vacation days coming up, you might already be feeling pressure about how to make the most of them, which can be a stressor all on its own.
Dermatologists Are Begging You Not to Use Someone Else’s Razor While You’re Home for the Holidays
No one works harder during the holiday season than the pink Venus razor that’s been living in my mom’s guest bathroom since the early days of the pandemic. Despite the fact that this three-blade disposable was supposed to be trashed after a few uses, it’s been hanging around for the better part of the last three years and—apparently, as I recently and horrifyingly learned—is used by multiple members of my family every time they come home.
Growing Microgreens at Home Made Me Feel Like the Plant Mom I Never Was
Remember when everyone was getting really into plants? Like, at the beginning of the pandemic when everyone's new-found hobby was propagating pothos vines (along with baking bread, of course.) Well, I never did. Not because I didn’t want to, but because I have a black thumb. I can’t even...
I’m a Health Writer With ADHD, and These Are the Noise-Canceling Headphones I Swear By To Help Me Focus
As a health writer with Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), sometimes I really need to get down to business and focus. (Note: ADHD can make it difficult to focus, get organized, and complete tasks.) But with distractions in every corner of my apartment, I set out on a personal mission to find the best noise-canceling headphones in existence to help me concentrate. Needless to say, there are a lot of them on the market, and many are quite the pretty penny. So in my search, I did a combination of testing headphones in-store, buying a pair when my interest was piqued, and testing samples that were sent to me. Through all of that, there was one brand that consistently impressed me: The Sony WH XM005 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Headphones ($348).
10 Skin-Care Products Our Readers Couldn’t Stop Shopping in 2022
Skin care is our bread and butter here at Well+Good. We're constantly trying new things, scouring the internet for viral products that actually work, and tapping experts like dermatologists and estheticians for their recommendations. Out of the many (many) skin-care items we shared this year, there were 10 that our readers could not get enough of.
3 Steps To Hack Your Morning Into the Best Part of Your Day, Starting with Breakfast
The alarm clock rings, and even the earliest birds dread the moment they’ll have to slide out from under the covers. Waking up is never not hard… but what if there was another way to rise and shine?. According to the experts, there totally is—and they're helping us...
