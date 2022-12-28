ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I Tried the Scandinavian Sleep Method—And Now My Partner and I Refuse To Sleep Any Other Way

Last month, my now-husband, Alex and I spent a week in Copenhagen, Denmark for part of our honeymoon. And not to be dramatic, but I loved absolutely everything about it—the hygge lifestyle, the thriving bike culture, the drool-worthy design, the clothes—even the sleeping arrangements. Yep, the sleeping arrangements. Because when we tucked in for bed on our first night, we noticed we weren’t bundled under one duvet, but two.
The Stretch Routines That Had Us Saying ‘Ahhh’ This Year

From reducing everyday pain and allowing for more enjoyable workouts, to helping manage stress and boosting your mood, the benefits of stretching are simply undeniable. Stretching lengthens tight muscles and loosens fascia, which allows you to move more freely; it increases blood flow throughout your body and brain, which makes you feel more energized and alert; and it promotes the release of endorphins including serotonin, which just make you feel good.
This Workout Shows Why Strength and Mobility Training Go Together Like PB&J

Our workouts are so often segmented and separated: There are stretch sessions, strength workouts, mobility routines, and cardio days. But really, these components are all part of the same system that keeps our body strong and healthy. Why don’t we combine them more often?. Strength training and mobility go...
What Giving Yourself Grace at Work—and in Life—Really Means

In my work as an anti-burnout speaker and expert, I've seen and heard it all when it comes to possible solutions for managing burnout. Just scrolling through wellness accounts and hashtags on social media, you can get inundated with energy-boosting recipes, restorative yoga posts, and inspirational mantras to help you address burnout and chronic stress. One of the most common (and confusing) mantras I see? "Give yourself grace."
This 10-Foot-Wide Blanket Has Helped Me Achieve My Tall-Woman, Bedtime-Burrito Dreams

Finding a cozy blanket that can turn me into a human burrito is tough for a 6-foot-2-inch tall woman like myself. So many times, when I get a standard-sized blanket, I’m left choosing between whether or not I want my lower or upper half covered. And, even when a blanket claims to be made, “longer than average”, my toes are still left out in the cold for the imaginary monsters under my bed to catch. So, when I was sent the Original Stretch™ Blanket ($159) from Big Blanket Co., I was curious to see if it would be successful in transforming me into a true human burrito.
I’m a Psychologist, and Here Are My 5 Tips to Help You Actually Feel Rejuvenated After a Holiday Break’

‘Tis the season for PTO, but even so, relaxation may not be on your radar. Feeling rested after a holiday break might even feel like a pipe dream. Maybe you have young children, some holiday hosting on your docket, or a boss who doesn’t really let off the clock. If you’re lucky enough to have a few “real” vacation days coming up, you might already be feeling pressure about how to make the most of them, which can be a stressor all on its own.
Dermatologists Are Begging You Not to Use Someone Else’s Razor While You’re Home for the Holidays

No one works harder during the holiday season than the pink Venus razor that’s been living in my mom’s guest bathroom since the early days of the pandemic. Despite the fact that this three-blade disposable was supposed to be trashed after a few uses, it’s been hanging around for the better part of the last three years and—apparently, as I recently and horrifyingly learned—is used by multiple members of my family every time they come home.
I’m a Health Writer With ADHD, and These Are the Noise-Canceling Headphones I Swear By To Help Me Focus

As a health writer with Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), sometimes I really need to get down to business and focus. (Note: ADHD can make it difficult to focus, get organized, and complete tasks.) But with distractions in every corner of my apartment, I set out on a personal mission to find the best noise-canceling headphones in existence to help me concentrate. Needless to say, there are a lot of them on the market, and many are quite the pretty penny. So in my search, I did a combination of testing headphones in-store, buying a pair when my interest was piqued, and testing samples that were sent to me. Through all of that, there was one brand that consistently impressed me: The Sony WH XM005 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Headphones ($348).
10 Skin-Care Products Our Readers Couldn’t Stop Shopping in 2022

Skin care is our bread and butter here at Well+Good. We're constantly trying new things, scouring the internet for viral products that actually work, and tapping experts like dermatologists and estheticians for their recommendations. Out of the many (many) skin-care items we shared this year, there were 10 that our readers could not get enough of.
