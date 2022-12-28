Read full article on original website
Cloudy open to 2023; staying mild for now...
Meteorologist Amber Hardwick is tracking mild temperatures and a cloudy stretch. Meteorologist Amber Hardwick is tracking mild temperatures and a cloudy stretch. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 31, 2022. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 31, 2022. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 30, 2022. Daily...
Anderson pet food pantry burglarized
An investigation is underway in Anderson after someone burglarized a local pet food pantry. The thief was caught on camera stealing the cash register and causing hundreds of dollars in damage. Anderson pet food pantry burglarized. An investigation is underway in Anderson after someone burglarized a local pet food pantry....
Wrapping up 2022 with cloud cover and above average temperatures!
INDIANAPOLIS – It may be a dreary start to the final day of 2022, but skies will brighten a bit this afternoon. The storm system that brought widespread rainfall to central Indiana on Friday and last night is still impacting counties east of downtown Indy this morning. Around 1” of rain was reported in Indianapolis, the Geist area and in Muncie.
IMPD investigates overnight shootings; Victims include man shot in bar's parking lot
The last Friday of 2022 began with a series of shootings across Indianapolis, including one where a man was outside of a near southwest side bar. IMPD investigates overnight shootings; Victims include …. The last Friday of 2022 began with a series of shootings across Indianapolis, including one where a...
Washout conditions expected across the Hoosier State this Friday
INDIANAPOLIS – Rain is expected to move into the state overnight and will fall steadily across most of the area throughout Friday. Overcast conditions will take us through the remainder of Thursday evening as a southerly breeze keeps temps in the 50s across the state! Rainy weather will not begin until after midnight, so it wouldn’t be a bad evening to enjoy an outdoor activity. Showers and downpours will then overtake the state ahead of Friday morning. Nearly every location in Indiana will see several hours of steady rain, particularly areas south. Temperatures will remain relatively unchanged through the day, primarily in the low 50s. Rainfall will continue overnight, slowly retreating to the southeast.
Looking ahead at a mild start to 2023!
INDIANAPOLIS – Happy New Year! Mild weather will prevail once again as we head into the start of 2023, but the pattern will not be long-lived. Saturday broke what would have been a three day streak with highs in the 50s, but a cold front was enough to wipe out the warmth. Still though, our pattern remains mild and a brewing storm system will be enough to bring back the mild air.
