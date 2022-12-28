ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bobby Shmurda Dismisses Shady Comments From NBA YoungBoy & Blueface

By Tony M. Centeno
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Bobby Shmurda appears to have responded to negative comments from YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Blueface amid a brewing beef amongst the rap stars.

On Saturday, December 24, the "Hot N*gga" rapper hit up his Instagram Story and reportedly offered his thoughts on the recent conversation Blueface and YoungBoy had, in which YB spoke on his issues with Shmurda. The Brooklyn-based rapper didn't have to mention any names, but fans immediately knew who he was talking about especially after mention the "reality star."

“Gang bangers is blogging about Bobby Shmurda together,” Shmurda laughed. “I ain’t gon’ respond to this n***a. This n***a is a reality star on TV show. There’s no way, I’m too gangsta."

"I cannot ever. You can’t pay me a billion dollars to suck nobody’s d**k," he continued. "You can’t pay me a billion dollars to do nothing outside of my morals. Meaning, I can’t talk about the next n***a for no money.”

Shmurda referred to Blueface as the "reality star" due to his new TV series with his girlfriend Chrisean Rock . The "Thotiana" rapper recently appeared on YoungBoy's new radio show and asked him about the beef between him and Shmurda.

“You ain’t even strong enough to do this with me, bruh,” YoungBoy told Blueface about Shmurda . “I’ma stay out your way, bruh. I’m going to stay the f**k out of your way. ‘Cause I see you let these white people stuck you stupid ass in jail and let you out and give you not one thing. And now you ready to kill somebody and go back to jail.”

Shmurda and YoungBoy's issues stem from Rowdy Rebel's appearance on Math Hoffa's My Expert Opinion podcast. While on the show, Rebel touched on the situation between the late King Von and YB's associate Lul Tim, who is accused of killing Von back in 2020. After he questioned why their altercation turned deadly, YoungBoy called Rebel "irrelevant," which inspired Shmurda to defend his friend . They've been going back and forth on social media ever since.

Comments / 0

Megan Thee Stallion’s Boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, Addresses Tory Lanez Assault Trial

Rapper Pardison Fontaine who is also Megan Thee Stallion’s boyfriend, is speaking out on her assault trial against Tory Lanez. “To any woman, especially ones of color, that has suffered an injustice, I feel for you …” Fontaine wrote on Instagram. “When you do find the courage to speak up it seems you will be ridiculed. Your credibility will be questioned, your entire past will be held under a magnifying glass. In an instant you can go from victim to defendant in the eyes of the public. To anyone with a sister, mother, niece or aunt, I pray for their protection. I pray for their covering. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone.”
