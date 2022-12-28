Everything Kansas State's Defense Said On Wednesday of Sugar Bowl Week

Wildcats defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman and select defensive players met with reporters on Wednesday morning.

After an opening statement, both Klanderman and athletes fielded questions from reporters. Here is the full transcript from Wednesday morning's press conference:

K-State DC Joe Klanderman

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR KLANDERMAN: I just want to thank everybody, thank the Sugar Bowl Committee for having us. It's an unbelievable event with so much tradition, so proud to be a part of it. It's been so welcoming here. We're excited about the opportunity. We're still trying to find a way to put our best 60 minutes of football on the grass, or on the turf. I think our guys are going to lay it down for K‑State and represent. We're excited about the challenge that's upcoming. We're thankful for the fans that are driving down, crawling down, however they can get down here. Trying to find a way to come and support us. We're just trying to get this thing teed off.

Q. Joe [Klanderman], when you look at this Alabama offense, what goes through your head?

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR KLANDERMAN: I think probably the ‑‑ people talk about the stars, and they certainly had their share of those over the years. But really up‑front, they're phenomenal. I think they're strong. They're athletic. They move well. They work well. They're cohesive. I think that's kind of the gel that gets this thing all going. And then when you couple that will with playmakers all around those guys, I think it makes them a real dangerous crew to stop.

Q. With Bryce Young opting in, so to speak, does it make it more of a known commodity, as opposed to having someone else out from that might change the offense a little bit?

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR KLANDERMAN: Yeah, we were influx there for a little while. Didn't really know. I think there's definitely two different styles of offense, depending on who the triggerman is. And you certainly have a lot more background with Bryce Young, going back a couple years of offensive stuff and kind of his cadence and rhythm. And I think we do ‑‑ absolutely, I think you're right on that. We do know a little more about Bryce [Young] than we do the others.

Q. And finally, what exactly do they do that causes stress points for the defense?

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR KLANDERMAN: I just think it's ‑‑ we've certainly seen more complicated schematics. We've seen more tempo. We've seen more ‑‑ it's not that. What makes it go is the execution. I think they play really hard. I think they've got, obviously, a lot of talent and skill. I think they play a physical brand of football. You know, that's the hidden sauce, is just the toughness, the physicality, and the execution, and the grind play after play. That's what makes them unique.

Q. I was curious. You have held every opponent underneath their scoring average this season. Why is that?

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR KLANDERMAN: You know, I don't look at it until, I guess, it's over. But we're just trying to get out of each series, honestly. That's the mindset. We're not trying to hold them under whatever, 34, whatever points per game there is. We're just trying to win each series. Win each play. And I think when you stack enough of those together, that's the magic. And we're just trying to find ways to continue to give different pictures and different looks on each snap so that we can have success on that snap. When you put together 60 minutes of that, you end up with a good result.

Q. I know bowl prep is always a fun time for you guys, get to look ahead a little bit, develop some guys, give them an opportunity to play more in practice. Who are some guys who stood out to you during that time, leading up to this game?

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR KLANDERMAN: From a developmental standpoint, I'm going to say Tobi Osunsanmi has been awesome. I think Jake Clifton continues to develop. VJ Payne continues to develop and mature. I know all those guys have played a little bit in those games. We have some really young players that we're extremely excited about moving forward. From an older‑guy perspective, we're still pushing a lot of these intermediate guys that are going to be the guys in the future, the Austin Moores and the Nate Matlacks and those guys into more leadership positions. We're just trying to set the stage for what the spring and winter is going to look like. As the Eli Huggins and some of those guys move on, who is going to fill the void of being the voice in the room. And we're trying to push that on those guys as much as we can during this time also.

Q. Is Ekow [Boye‑Doe] up to full speed right now?

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR KLANDERMAN: Yeah, Ekow practiced yesterday. He practiced on Monday also. He seems to be not showing any ill effects of anything. I think he's good to go.

Q. Is it fair to assume that you guys weren't expecting to be opt out to either with guys that could have done it with Deuce [Vaughn] and Felix [Anudike‑Uzomah]? And is that a product of your culture?

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR KLANDERMAN: Yeah, absolutely. We never really considered it. I don't think there were any players that we had to have discussions with or that we were worried about. I think our guys are excited about representing K‑State and just want to go out there and play.

Q. What goes through your mind when some of the players, you're coaching them for the last time?

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR KLANDERMAN: Yeah, that hasn't hit me yet. I try not to think about it. It's going to be really emotional, just having that final meeting, that final walk‑through, that final pregame kind of hullabaloo that we go through. Been through a lot with a lot of these guys. Think about the COVID year. Shoot, some of these guys, Eli Huggins was here when we got here. And it's going to be certainly a different feel without those guys in the room.

Q. Can you describe, briefly, just the evolution of the 3‑3‑5 defense and the changes you've made? And how that's come along in two seasons?

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR KLANDERMAN: Yeah, a year ago, we were piecemealing things together as much as we could. There was a lot of week‑to‑week learning. And when I say that, there were a lot of week‑to‑week install for the players. Particularly on third downs where I think we still were behind the curve. I think we did a lot of work in the off‑season to get, I guess, what I would call a package together where we can name things. I think it's a lot different than what we were accustomed to in that I think you can play a little bit more offensive football on defense. I think there's a lot of adjustments that we can make real subtly that don't affect a whole lot of people other than maybe one or two. Just with a simple tag or with a simple change in alignment.

So we got to that stage, I think, a little bit over the off‑season. And I think throughout the year, we haven't deviated much from that. We pretty much stayed true to that. So it's allowed us to be more probably multiple, probably carry some more things week‑to‑week than what we typically would in the past.

Back in the four‑down days, I don't know, the magic recipe, but we maybe carried, in a given week, maybe three base defenses and three pressures in base‑down situations. Now we can carry nine things, and it just doesn't mind‑blow our guys because they're not that much different for them technically.

So we're able to do a little bit more with it right now. And I think that's going to continue to evolve. I think there's things we're talking about on a daily basis now that are going to be different moved ahead. Boy, I wish we had that. And those are some things that we're going to start to explore in January and February and moving ahead into spring ball.

Q. Wanted to ask about Felix [Anudike‑Uzomah]. His numbers may not necessarily reflect it, but how big an impact has he had this year? Just from his presence and people having to ‑‑

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR KLANDERMAN: Yeah, he dictates so much attention. I know exactly where you're driving at.

We've seen teams that have turned their protection to him when we give no other looks. And he's made life a lot easier for a guy like Brendan Mott who has had a tremendous year. In part because of himself but also as the by‑product of the attention Felix garners. Nate Matlack, Jaylen Pickle, some of these guys are really the beneficiaries of what Felix can do and how disruptive he can be.

In terms of, there's another guy that just the growth that he's, you know, over two years where he was to where he is now is incredible. And you know, just maturity. Not only on the football field but off. I'm so proud of him and the journey that he's made so far.

Q. And Daniel Green obviously has had issues all year with injuries and stuff. Where is he now in his ‑‑

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR KLANDERMAN: He's full speed. He's as good as he's been. He probably wishes he had some of those weeks back.

Shoot, there was probably five or six weeks in there where he didn't really practice. We did as many walk‑through things with him, got him as many pitches as we could get him, but he was not practicing. He would go out there on Saturday. But his leadership and his presence was so important to us that we needed to do it that way. And he had a mid‑season surgery and was able to come back. He's been phenomenal since he's gotten better and better each week.

Q. I want to go back to the conference championship game. What was the reaction of a defensive staff when you saw TCU going for it on fourth down?

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR KLANDERMAN: Well, I assumed that they would. You know, you get to that, I knew that that was going to happen. Nobody really stopped them. The question for them after the game, I'm sure, was: Why didn't you keep it in the quarterback's hands? Nobody really stopped their tailback either. I don't blame the play call. I just kind of knew what we were going to get. And we buckled down. It's amazing you put something of that magnitude on one play or one technique. That's just phenomenal. But I didn't doubt for a second they would go for it.

Q. When you go back and look at who Alabama's played this season, specifically the teams and their defensive structure, not a lot of 3‑3‑5 in there. Is that kind of something you guys take into account when you go through your game plan? How much do you take away from how other teams defend Alabama?

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR KLANDERMAN: We obviously look at that the same way that their offense would look at things that have hurt us. It makes it ‑‑ it's good/bad to that. The good is they haven't probably spent a bunch of time working against that stuff. The bad is we don't necessarily see how they attack those things. We're looking for that stuff too. We're looking for, Man, I wish I could see how they block this. See how they protect this. Or what route structure do they like against this pitcher? Where do they throw the ball in man‑versus‑zone? Those are things that we're looking at that we sometimes have a hard time finding. Evolution of the Big 12, for a while, it was all three‑down while we're a four‑down team. And we go to three‑down thinking we'll get more pitches, and everybody else goes to four‑down. And it kind of, it's the revolving door. So we've got a little bit of anticipation and guess work that we're putting into that right now.

Q. You guys came into the season with a lot of bases to fill in the secondary. Drake [Cheatum], Josh [Hayes], the freshman that come in. They all made a huge impact. Looking back on that process now, how pleased are you with how that process kind of turned out in all of that?

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR KLANDERMAN: It's a couple years in a row now where we've had to do that. A year ago, with Reggie Stubblefield and Russ Yeast, and this year, with all the players that you mentioned, the surprising one in that that probably ‑‑ none of them surprised me because they're all just tremendous competitors and they'll work and do whatever you need to do to get the job done. B.J. [Finney] what he's done as a true freshman is sensational. I think he's been fitting right along with that group. And I think the fact that he's with Kobe [Savage] and with Josh [Hayes] and with Sincere Mason and with Drake [Cheatum] and those older guys, he's kind of seen how they operate and how you need to operate to play at an elite level. And I'm so thankful that those young guys got to spend time with goes guys, even if it was brief.

K-State DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah

Q. Can you take us back to when you first got to K-State and where you believed you were at from a talent level and how that has changed to where you are now?

FELIX ANUDIKE-UZOMAH: Basically, I've believed in myself since the day, the beginning. Basically, I came to K‑State with opportunity. I knew I had full advantage because nobody really believed in me that much. And I just had a couple of followers, like my family, who believed in me, and I just took that to my advantage. I took all the things that ‑‑ I took all my opportunities to my advantage and made the most of it.

Q. We haven't asked you just about the awards and recognition that you've received this year. How gratifying is that?

FELIX ANUDIKE-UZOMAH: It's honestly ‑‑ it's an honor, honestly, because I remember last year. I feel like I could have got the same awards I got this year, but it's great to see that people really see my ‑‑ like recognize me and see all my hard work pay off and was able to see my play really this year.

Q. How much attention have you received on the field this year?

FELIX ANUDIKE-UZOMAH: A lot of attention. I remember last year, I usually had one‑on‑ones almost every play, and I made the most of it. This year, they liked to slide protection my way or have me double‑teamed right off the bat on the pass play. And, honestly, I did the most I can, really. And that's how much attention I got this year really.

Q. How has that made you better?

FELIX ANUDIKE-UZOMAH: It made me better to see how I can still be an effective pass rusher and do more pressures on the quarterback. You know I'm getting double‑teamed. That's a lot I had to learn this year. That was basically practicing every day, how to defeat the double‑team, how to defeat ‑‑ how to still be a relentless rusher while being double‑teamed.

Q. When you look at this game against Alabama, not just you personally but as a team, do you guys kind of feel like you're the underdog and you've got something to prove?

FELIX ANUDIKE-UZOMAH: Oh, yeah. I mean, this whole season we've been underdogs. I don't think anybody -- If you look at the preseason poll, nobody really thought we were going to win the Big 12 championship. Nobody really thought we were going to be one of the top people today. People thought we were going to fall sixth in the Big 12 conference or something like that.

So we've been underdogs this whole season, so this is nothing new to us. We're still going to attack every day. We're still going to prove people wrong. We're still going to give all we've got against Alabama.

Q. You talk about all the extra attention. How do you measure your own success this season. Obviously it's different because of all of the attention. In what way do you, I guess, measure what's made this a successful season for you?

FELIX ANUDIKE-UZOMAH: For me, what made me successful, I had a lot of adversity. Obviously, I had surgery, I had a lot of family issues in the beginning of spring and stuff like that. I feel like for me, I just had to keep working hard and keep staying true to what I believe in and just be seen. And be true to my dreams was basically just be defensive player of the year. From the off‑season I kept on working, kept on working. You know how hard it was. And that's basically where my success became of, really.

Q. Is this going to be your last game?

FELIX ANUDIKE-UZOMAH: We'll see. Honestly we'll see. I'm still not 100% stamped on that, but we'll see.

Q. Felix, when you came into the program what was your number one objective to become a better player?

FELIX ANUDIKE-UZOMAH: Number one objective was prove everybody wrong because I know everybody, even ‑‑ I'm not going to say coaching staff, but I don't think my coaching staff expected what I am doing today. So basically prove everybody wrong. Because I knew the type of player I was. I knew how effective I was as a defensive end. People under‑recruited me, I knew that I was barely a three star and I ‑‑ like some of my coaches in high school said that I ‑‑ they didn't think I was going to be at FBS level, especially Power 5 level, like that. It's just that I had to enjoy it by basically proving everybody wrong because I know my capabilities and they don't know.

Q. Felix, I feel like I know your answer already, but Alabama doesn't expect any subs. You get to play against Bryce Young. You get to play against the best. Are you excited for the opportunity to get their ones?

FELIX ANUDIKE-UZOMAH: Oh, yeah, I'm excited at the opportunity to play against them. It's a huge honor, honestly. Alabama is the best ‑‑ obviously, like me growing up, I always looked at Alabama as the best program in college football history. So it's a dream come true and an honor the play them, honestly.

Q. What's the stage like? Obviously the conference championship stage was huge. This one you get the New Year's Six, you get the ESPN News. How are you guys handling this opportunity?

FELIX ANUDIKE-UZOMAH: The same way we did Big 12 championship. Basically attack every day like it was regular season. Don't change anything, don't switch anything up. If you switch anything up, then you get too cautious and stuff like that, and then you tend to leave out things like you're not supposed to. Even Klieman preaches, he said, day by day, just keep everything the same. Because If you keep everything the same, that's how you basically win championships really.

Q. What would be your ideal ending for the season?

FELIX ANUDIKE-UZOMAH: Basically the ideal ending is just to beat Bama (Alabama). Celebrate here really and beat Bama. And then after that, just shows everybody how Big 12 conference is a good conference and basically show that K‑State is a really good school. And one of them talks about one of the best FBS schools in the nation.

Q. Do you feel like people don't talk about that at all?

FELIX ANUDIKE-UZOMAH: Yeah. I feel like because people don't really talk about that enough because basically our recruits. We have a lot of three stars. Like three, four stars, something like that, because we're underrated. But honestly, heart is over stars really. That's basically what I talk about almost every day. Heart is over stars because you look at our whole team, you don't think anybody — if you come in the beginning of the season, you don't think anybody is going to be the type of player they are when they

first got here. But it just proves that, like, our team has a lot of heart and we know how to play and basically it's the love of football. That's why we're here today.

Q. Do you think you guys have as much talent as they do at Alabama?

FELIX ANUDIKE-UZOMAH: Don't get me wrong. Alabama has a lot of talented people. They have a lot of five stars. There's a reason they're five stars, I'm not going to lie to you. But at the end of the day, everybody can compete with anybody. So it's basically how you attack your day, attack practice, attack preparation that would be better, honestly, to overcome Alabama.

Q. I already asked Cooper [Beebe] and Deuce [Vaughn] this. I want to ask you, too. What is your timeline going to be after this game is over, what you decide to do about the NFL or just coming back to school?

FELIX ANUDIKE-UZOMAH: I haven't really decided that yet. I'm still talking with my parents, just to make sure, just to finalize what I'm going to do. But honestly, again, I really want to focus on this, and then if you ask me questions after the game, probably I'll have an answer. But yeah, I'm not -- I'm still not 100% sure.

Q. What's been the hardest thing to deal with the extra attention this season season?

FELIX ANUDIKE-UZOMAH: Obviously my pass rush. People focusing on me more. It gives me confidence because they're actually focusing on me more. But at the same time, since they're focusing on me, has people like [Brendan] Mott and Nate [Matlack] to overcome -- gets more sacks and stuff like that. You saw West Virginia. All their attention were on me. But Mott had a three-sack game, which was amazing. It just shows that it has people on the other end to work more and get more sacks and stuff like that.

Honestly, it's not as frustrating because I know people right beside me will make plays, too.

Q. We asked Drake [Cheatum] yesterday about Alabama, like you mentioned, all the five-star guys. But he said, really you've gone up against that all year. Maybe not a collection of them, but you look throughout the Big 12, you kind of see that and you've been tested enough during this year that this isn't going to be overwhelming?

FELIX ANUDIKE-UZOMAH: Yeah, because Texas was -- I'd say they're comparable to Alabama as their O-line because Texas O-line is phenomenal. Don't get me wrong. Their O-line is phenomenal. That basically prepared us against Alabama. The Texas O-line, it's not -- we've been through that competition before, so it's nothing new that we haven't seen, really.

Q. Coach Klieman has been fond of saying football is football. How is that, in just the process of once you step on the field anything can happen, how does that filter down to you guys?

FELIX ANUDIKE-UZOMAH: Basically all the NIL stuff, all the five stars, like I said before, five stars and stuff like that, it all comes down to what you can do on the field. None of that stuff matters. Outside people can give you all this NIL, a lot of followers and all this stuff on social media, people can give you all this money in the world, all of this stuff like that, but none of that matters until you perform. So like for our team right now, we didn't get -- we barely got any of the stuff like that how Everybody else got. How Like big-time schools like Texas and stuff like that got, but here we are. We're just here to play football. And football is football, like he said. And that's basically what channels it down to...

Q. What's it like practicing in the [Caesars] Superdome? You did it once before.

FELIX ANUDIKE-UZOMAH: Oh, yeah, it's crazy, honestly.

Q. In the actual stadium that you're going to play in?

FELIX ANUDIKE-UZOMAH: Yeah, because it gives you the feel how it is around there. But it's different with fans too, really. It's pretty nice, too. And the lights are different. It's one of the best lights I've seen, really, as a Superdome. They're usually like Dallas Cowboys has natural lighting and stuff like that. So it's going to be good. It's going to be fun obviously playing.

Q. I just have to ask you, where's the confidence of this team and this defense coming off that conference championship?

FELIX ANUDIKE-UZOMAH: Our confidence is off the roof. We've been having confidence with ourself every game so far so there's nothing different really this week, honestly. We're going to attack it this week like we attack every week, basically, with the practicing fundamentals, practicing basically different coverages and stuff like that that we can attack Alabama.

K-State CB Julius Brents

On what challenges he sees from Alabama when he watches their film: Definitely one thing that pops up is speed. They’ve got a lot of good guys on offense. They’re pretty physical as well. Overall, they’ve got guys in a lot of different spots that could be a challenge for us, but we’re able to go out there and compete with them.

On what opportunity is presented facing a team with a rich history like Alabama: It’s a big opportunity for us. This is the first time K-State has played Alabama, so it’s definitely a great challenge for us. We’re here for a reason, so we’re looking forward to be able to compete with them and see how we match up with them.

On if there’s something to prove playing a program like Alabama: No, it’s just another game. We had the same mindset going in to every game, next game mentality, so I wouldn’t say there’s anything to prove. Just going out there doing our best and eventually coming out of New Orleans with a win.

On what has made the secondary mesh together as well as they have: I would just say the coaches. The coaches that Coach Klieman had over the last four to five years at Kansas State, it’s something that’s special. It makes it something that’s special, makes it a lot easier coming in to practice every day. Building those types of relationships with those guys, you have guys that you can relate with on a personal level, as well as football. It just makes everything a lot easier. It’s been great to be a part of a program such as this.

K-State LB Daniel Green

On how it feels to be on the big stage in his final college game against Alabama: It’s really an amazing feeling. I wouldn’t trade it for nothing. Playing Alabama and winning the Big 12 Championship is really a blessing.

On how he feels in preparation for the game from watching Alabama film : They’re really talented and very athletic. Quarterback is really, really good. Both running backs are really good. They have receivers on the outside that can make some plays. We’re really excited for the challenge. I believe we have one of the best defenses. Those guys on their side of the ball are really, really good and we’re ready to embrace this challenge and compete.

On what makes the defense so good this year : It starts all the way from the front to the back of our lineup. Our guys really embraced the culture and bought in to what we’re trying to do (win).

K-State DT Eli Huggins

On what it means to play in a New Year’s Six bowl: It mean’s a lot to me. This is my sixth season here and it’s kind of been an upward grind the entire time. So to just be a part of the program the last six years and get to see it grow and develop the way it has, and to be where we are right now playing in the Sugar Bowl, it’s something we don’t take likely. We’re very fortunate.

On what’s been the most important thing he learned during bowl prep: Just trying to stay focused. Bowl prep is a tough time, with all the events going on and especially in a city like this. You have to still know what you’re here for and stay locked in and stay working.

On how he’s seen younger teammates grow over the past season: I think the young guys have grown immensely. When you look at a guy like Damian (Ilalio), or even Uso (Seumalo) who I still consider a young guy, they’ve grown a ton in the way they play, their knowledge of the game, just their overall football IQ has improved greatly. I think they both have great futures ahead of them.

On the first thing that comes to mind when playing in the Sugar Bowl: It’s an elite game. It’s always a battle between two really good teams, so we’re super excited to be a part of it.

On the lack of opt-outs from both teams going in to the Sugar Bowl: I’m not one of those guys projected high (in the draft) like that, so I can’t really speak from a personal stance or anything, or even what I would do if I was one of those guys. I think it’s a tough spot, but I respect guys wanting to finish with their team. I think that speaks a lot about the state of their programs and the culture they have, the culture we have. Guys wanting to finish what they started.

K-State LB Austin Moore

On the opportunity to play in the Sugar Bowl: It means so much. It’s awesome. Just to be here [New Orleans] and play against Alabama, an amazing program, a dynasty really. It’s just really cool.

On what and who stands out to him about/on Alabama: All the talent that they have at every position and the explosive plays that they’re able to create with that talent is what definitely stands out to me. Obviously, Bryce Young stands out, Jahmyr Gibbs, their whole offensive line, wide receiver core. I would just say that especially Bryce stands out on most plays the way he scrambles and moves.

On what Kansas State may have to prove in the Allstate Sugar Bowl: I think it’s a huge measuring stick for us. Obviously, Alabama is a dynasty of a program, has an amazing head coach, and top-level players. So, a lot of our guys want to prove that we can play with the best.

On what the excitement level is on and around Kansas State’s campus: Really excited. I’ve had a lot of people like classmates and people back home talking about the game. Everyone’s super excited to watch the game and excited to come down here [New Orleans] and watch the game in person.

On if the Allstate Sugar Bowl is the biggest game that Kansas State has played since the 2003 Big 12 Championship Game against Oklahoma: It’s definitely up there with some of the games we’ve [K-State] played since then. Other than that Big 12 Championship, I think that this [Sugar Bowl] and that are pretty equal.