Flight fare prices skyrocketed following Southwest's meltdown. Was it price gouging?
As if canceled flights and lost luggage weren't enough of a hassle, would-be Southwest Airlines passengers faced another hurdle to their holiday travel this week: High fares on other carriers. Southwest announced on Thursday it would resume normal operations this weekend, after canceling roughly 13,000 flights in the last week....
5 things to know about Southwest's disastrous meltdown
Families with young children stranded at the airport for Christmas. Flight attendants and pilots sleeping on floors. Vast piles of luggage — some with presents inside, some with medication — stuck in the wrong airport. And frustrated travelers stuck on hold for hour after hour. Southwest Airline's cascading...
Southwest Airlines' #epicfail takes social media by storm
One of the most powerful things about social media is that it can take you right into the heart of a situation: A Lizzo concert, a political rally, a Florida emu farm, a picnic where a young man expresses his devotion to corn... Or a Southwest Airlines baggage claim at...
Flights Halted After Airport Worker Killed in Freak Accident
Flights were halted after a ground crew worker was killed in an industrial accident on the ramp at Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama on Saturday, Reuters reports. Two people briefed on the initial investigation said the worker was killed in an accident involving one of the airplane’s engines, which was running, the news agency said. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident, which took place where an American Airlines plane was parked at a gate after arriving from Dallas. All inbound and outbound flights are grounded indefinitely, the airport said in a statement. The worker has not been identified, but was an employee of American Airlines and Piedmont Airlines. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased,” the airport said. Read it at Reuters
PHOTOS: Beachfront houses along Lake Erie are draped in ice after the winter storm
The winter storm that wreaked havoc across much of the U.S. left homes in a waterfront neighborhood in Canada encrusted in a layer of ice, their eaves and windows draped in icicles like a scene out of the Disney movie Frozen. Last week's winter storm brought a combination of freezing...
Intense cold strained, but didn't break, the U.S. electric grid. That was lucky
On Dec. 23 and Christmas Eve, as the wind roared and the temperature plummeted, the U.S. electric grid — the complex network of power stations and transmission lines that keeps the country's lights on — started to creak. Heaters were blasting in millions of houses, and utilities could...
