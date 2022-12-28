Read full article on original website
The 2023 Ford GT Mk IV Is The Ultimate 800 Horsepower Track-Toy Car
If you think of some of the most successful race cars in the automotive history, it’s quite likely that the Ford GT40 is one of the models that comes to mind. After a not so very successful racing debut in 1964, the GT40 ended up with four consecutive Le Mans wins. The last of the series was the GT40 Mk IV - a model that ran in only two races, the 1967 12 Hours of Sebring and the 1967 24 Hours of Le Mans. It won both events. The MK IV was built around a reinforced J chassis and was powered by the same 7.0-liter V-8 engine as the Mk II - a decision that didn't surprise anyone since the Mk II scored the triumphant 1966 1-2-3 Le Mans finish. As a tribute to the 1967 Ford GT40 Mk IV and to mark the end of the current generation GT, Ford announced the new GT Mk IV - "the ultimate and most extreme track only Ford GT ever." It comes only a month after the GT LM Edition was unveiled back in October as the last road-going iteration of the supercar.
Lamborghini Aventador SV "Widebody" Is The Most Aggressive Looking Lambo Ever
Lamborghini is renowned for making some of the most dramatic, muscular and striking cars to ever hit the road, and the brand's Aventador proudly continued that tradition. Improving on its aggressive styling is no easy feat, but an Arizona-based customizing firm gave it a go, and the results are stunning. This custom Aventador, currently listed for sale on DuPont Registry turns the Lambo's drama up to 11 with a bespoke widebody kit.
Kiska APG-1 Is A Lancia Stratos-Inspired Mid-Engined Sports Car With RS3 Power
Kiska, which calls itself a speculative car brand, has unveiled the final styling of its APG-1 - a mid-engined sports car inspired by the Lancia Stratos. You might not have heard of Kiska or the APG-1 before, but it has close ties to the KTM X-Bow GTX racer, as Kiska is the company responsible for the X-Bow's design. The X-Bow GTX is powered by an Audi RS3-sourced 2.5-liter turbocharged five-pot that produces roughly 600 horsepower and weighs just 2,200 pounds. KTM also produces the road-legal version with the power turned down to 493 hp and 429 lb-ft of torque. That's the basis of the APG-1.
10 Predictions About The Upcoming R36 Nissan GT-R
The Nissan GT-R is due for a long-needed update since the R35 generation was introduced back in 2007. Godzilla will follow in the footsteps of its smaller sibling, the Fairlady Z, which entered its seventh generation, albeit retaining the Z34 chassis code from the 370Z. We know the next-generation GT-R is coming in 2023, and we also know it’s going to be a hybrid. GT-R and hybrid are two words that don’t go together very well, but if Nissan plays it right, the R36 GT-R could be a game-changer in its respective segment.
10 Must-Know Facts About The Porsche 911 Turbo S
With each passing generation of the 911, Porsche pushes the boundaries and improves on what's already one of the most refined cars in the automotive world. With the current generation of the 911 — the 992 — Porsche has yet again outdone itself, adding on all the good things about previous 911 generations. The new 911 Turbo S of the 992 generation — introduced in March 2020 — is no exception and ticks all the right boxes with its performance and design. It may not be the most revolutionary 911 so far, but it definitely lives up to the 911 name. Here are 10 facts about the new 911 Turbo S that you must know.
10 Reasons Why The R33 Nissan Skyline GT-R Wasn't A Runaway Success
The Nissan GT-R range has attracted a mega fan following over the years. The initial model’s popularity was limited to Japan, however, as the line continued, the world hailed the series as one of the best herd sports beasts ever produced. Despite the enormous success of its predecessors, the R33 Skyline GT-R failed to live up to the expectations. Car critics came up with several theories to punctuate their criticism of the GT-R R33. But, was the R33 GT-R really an unsatisfying experience? Well, probably not. In fact, some argue that the over-the-top ratings of other models overshadowed R33's true credentials. Here's why the R33 is considered an underdog in the GT-R dynasty despite its gigantic resume.
10 Facts You Didn't Know About The Legendary McLaren F1
The McLaren F1 hardly needs an introduction. It was the British brand’s first road-going car that really made an impact, and to this day, considered the ultimate road-going car by many. The McLaren F1 was a car that shattered many of the norms in the automotive industry and ended up achieving the impossible. Its creator, Gordon Murray, was far from your conventional mindset, which resulted in some truly astonishing and unusual design decisions that made the F1 a one-of-a-kind, uncompromising, automotive icon. But that doesn’t mean the development process went smoothly, and here are 10 things about the legendary hypercar and its inception, you probably didn’t know.
This Ferrari König Specials F48 Twin Turbo Is A Crazy And Very Expensive Hand-Built F40-Inspired Sports Car
Koenig Specials was a well-known name in the 1980s and early 1990s. The Germany-based tuner with racing experience offered some of the most outrageous tuning packages for high-end luxury and sports cars. The outfit was not afraid to alter the appearance or performance of the latest back then offerings from Ferrari, Lamborghini, Mercedes, Porsche, BMW, and even a few Japanese models. Th sky was the limit in the cocaine-snorting era, and Koenig’s work on go-fast toys was the automotive embodiment of that. Many rich individuals, the majority of which were in Europe, reached out to the German tuner and occasionally, one or two come up for sale. One such example is this 1992 Koenig Special Ferrari F48, listed for sale on mobile.de.
Watch The New AMG SL55 Race Against A BMW M850i, Porsche 911 GTS And Jaguar F-Type R
The latest Mercedes AMG SL55 has busted onto the scene to disrupt the luxury sports convertible market and returns one of automotive history's most iconic nameplates. And it turns out, the AMG certainly no slouch against the competition, namely the lightweight Porsche 911 GTS, bulky BMW M850i, and stunning Jaguar F-Type R. The guys over at Carwow recently hosted a thrilling drag race taking place between the quartet of convertible sports cars, and it's a hoot to watch.
Watch Nico Rosberg Whip His 2,000 Horsepower Rimac Nevera On Tiny Monaco Backroads
In case you weren't aware, Formula 1 world champ Nico Rosberg has a YouTube channel. It's pretty solid, consisting largely of Nico doing Nico (read: rich) people things like taking delivery of his Rimac Nevera EV hypercar or promoting his latest giveaway. Or chatting about his "monster antibodies." While that...
Five Most Expensive Cars Sold In 2022
2022 is coming to a close, and what a year it has been for those who have had the opportunity to include some of the world's most expensive vehicles in their letter to Santa. With several statistics flooding in, we needed to know who the luckiest gearheads were this year. So, without further ado, here are the Top 5 most expensive cars that sold in 2022.
Ferrari Designer Pininfarina Has Whipped Up A Beautiful Electric Bike
If you’re a die-hard Ferrari fan, you’d know that several of its hits have come from the legendary design firm Pininfarina. While this is the company's claim to fame, the firm is responsible for much more than just Ferraris, and it has forayed into nearly every automobile category, even trains, and boats. For its latest endeavor, the Italian giant has set foot into the electric bike/motorcycle segment, birthing the beautiful Eysing PF40 bike.
The Burj Khalifa: The World's Tallest Building
What’s the first picture that comes into your mind when you hear the word “Dubai”? I don’t know about you but for most people, it’s the image of Burj Khalifa — the iconic skyscraper that completely changed the way people perceive the Middle East, and especially the UAE.
Internal Rivalry: The Nissan Z Races The Infiniti Q60 Red Sport
The 2023 Nissan Z is a classic case of make the best of what you have. While a good all-around package, the latest Z-car rides on a chassis that is 20 years old. Now that the highly-anticipated Japanese coupe is finally here, it’s worth checking out how it stacks up to its more luxurious sibling, the Infiniti Q60 Red Sport in this drag race by Sam CarLegion. Both cars are motivated by the same engine and ride on the same chassis, but the Z has a 350 mm shorter wheelbase. We already know that a tuned Infiniti Q60 RS with all-wheel drive,can give even Godzilla a run for its money, so the Nissan Z has a lot to justify here.
A Mercedes-AMG SL63 All-Terrain Could Challenge the Porsche 911 Dakar and Lamborghini Sterrato
The Porsche 911 Dakar and Lamborghini Huracán Steratto's debuts made everyone mindful that supercars can go off-road. Unfortunately, these two newcomers to the off-road world are still limited in their all-terrain capabilities and are suitable for mild enduro. To challenge the idea that sports cars and supercars can't be full-fledged off roaders, sugardesign_1 has imagined a Mercedes-AMG SL63 that is fully qualified for tackling all terrains. Enter the Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG Shootingbrake All-Terrain Plus Maybach-line, which is certainly not the most intuitive car name on the planet, but could be the Tri-Star's answer to Porsche and Lamborghini.
Artist Uses A Lamborghini Aventador SVJ As A Canvas And Not All Will Love The Result
Many enthusiasts see brands like Lamborghini as a way of expressing oneself freely. Unlike Ferrari, Lamborghini welcomes customization, modification, and any other creative flair that owners desire to create something truly original. With a raucous V-12 engine, deafening exhausts, and dramatically sculpted body panels, the Aventador SVJ certainly is unique on its own. Still, it perhaps doesn't stand out enough for some. A Tokyo-based artist has used the SVJ to create her take on an art car, and some may take issue with her choice for a canvas. Love it or hate it, this SVJ certainly takes the idea of a customized Lamborghini to a new level.
Ferrari 250 GTO: 10 Facts Every Sports Car Enthusiast Should Know
Simply put, the Ferrari 250 GTO is legendary, and to many, it is the most iconic sports car of all time. It seemingly has everything, it is strikingly beautiful, it is mighty fast, it is rare, and it is an all-conquering world champion. When sitting down and analyzing everything that the 250 GTO is, it is no hard task to figure out why so many car enthusiasts regard it as the Holy Grail and why people are willing to spend exorbitant sums to purchase a GTO. Here are 10 fun facts every enthusiast should know about this piece of history.
The Alfa Romeo Giulia Coupe From Zagato Teases Custom Bodywork
Earlier this month, Italian design house Zagato teased a new project based on the 2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio. The initial teaser only revealed the unique taillight shape and the name, Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato. Judging by the SWB (short wheelbase) portion of the name, we assumed this latest Zagato would be a two-door version of the Giulia sedan. Now Zagato has released new teaser images, and our suspicions have been confirmed.
This One-Off Alpina B4 Gran Coupe Is A BMW 4 Series We Want In America
Alpina is famous for its discreet but blisteringly-quick BMWs. It was your other option aside from BMW M if you wanted a high-performance Bimmer with a factory-backed warranty since Alpina works closely into the German luxury automaker's manufacturing. This B4 Gran Coupe is one such example, and as the B4 name suggests, it's an Alpina-tuned version of the 4 Series Gran Coupe. But this one is quite special because it isn't going to be sold in North America.
Mansory's Vitesse Bentley Continental GTC Is Two-Toned And One Of A Kind
For those not familiar, Mansory has been a player in the automotive industry since 1989. The customizing and tuning firm works exclusively on luxury vehicles, including models from Aston Martin, Rolls-Royce, Bugatti, Ferrari, and the like. Whatever luxury car manufacturer you are familiar with, chances are Mansory has a modified version of one of their models. But the company's latest creation, a two-tone Bentley Continental GTC stands out above the rest, at least where it's initial looks are concerned. If you're a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, love Transformers, have an odd obsession with bees, or just want to stand out, this car is for you.
