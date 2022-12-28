Read full article on original website
lptv.org
Traffic Stop Near Bemidji Leads to Drug Bust
A traffic stop near Bemidji, on U.S. Highway 71 South, led to a drug related arrest last Friday. According to a press release from the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force, on December 23rd, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a black Chevrolet SUV belonging to 35-year-old, Kenneth Triplett. The vehicle was taken to the Beltrami County Law Enforcement Center, where a search was performed.
kfgo.com
Meth, cocaine seized during drug bust in Beltrami County
BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. (KFGO) – Deputies in Beltrami County seized 18 pounds of methamphetamine and 3 oz. of cocaine during a drug bust last week. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force (PBTF) agents and other law enforcement arrested Kenneth Triplett, 35, after he was stopped on U.S. Highway 71. The arrest was part of an ongoing investigation.
kfgo.com
Sebeka, MN man charged with DWI, reckless driving after crash near Wadena
WADENA COUNTY, Minn. (KFGO) – A Sebeka, Minnesota man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a crash Thursday evening. According to Wadena County Sheriff Michael D. Carr, the Sheriff’s Office was called around 6:30 p.m. on a report of a crash northeast of Wadena. Emergency responders found a pickup driven by Andrew York had rear-ended a car driven by a Minot, North Dakota woman. Both vehicles were in the ditch.
valleynewslive.com
Mile-long crack found in ice on Rush Lake
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a safety warning for augers looking to go out on Rush Lake. Authorities say a mile-long crack was found on the north side of the lake. Open water in the area has been blocked off with...
lptv.org
Brainerd Man Charged for Allegedly Making Pipe Bomb
A Brainerd man is facing one felony charge relating to his alleged manufacturing of a pipe bomb. According to the criminal complaint, Johnathan Durham, 38, was arrested on Wednesday, December 28 after his ex-girlfriend reported finding suspicious items like drug paraphernalia and a possible pipe bomb, along with black powder and cut shotgun shells, in her apartment to law enforcement. The woman stated she found the items while cleaning her apartment.
fox9.com
Brainerd woman finds ex-boyfriend's pipe bomb in apartment closet: charges
BRAINERD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A woman in Brainerd claimed she found a pipe bomb made by her ex-boyfriend while cleaning out a closet in her apartment, according to court documents. Prosecutors charged Jonathan Theodore Durham, 38, in Crow Wing County with a felony of manufacturing, possessing, or storing an...
voiceofalexandria.com
One person is injured in crash in Otter Tail County
(Otter Tail County, MN)--One person is injured following a two-vehicle crash in Otter Tail County. The crash reportedly took place on Highway 10 east of Perham. A Ford Escape, driven by Mark Holzer, 52, of New York Mills, was traveling northbound on County Road 53, while a Chevy Impala, driven by Lee Schleper, 50, of Paynesville, was traveling westbound on Highway 10 when the two vehicles collided.
valleynewslive.com
Man wins more than a million dollars at Shooting Star Casino in Mahnomen
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Shooting Star Casino is celebrating a huge jackpot win by Cornell Mclean Sr. on Monday, December 26, during the casino’s Boxing Day promotion for Canadian guests. Mclean, his wife Lisa and their daughter and son-in-law were traveling from Winnipeg through Mahnomen on a quiet getaway after a hectic Christmas season. After sitting at the border for over an hour there were thoughts of just turning back, but Mclean felt the getaway was much needed. Looking back, he’s glad they didn’t turn around.
voiceofalexandria.com
Central Minnesota girl is injured in snowmobile crash
(Nisswa, MN)--A 12-year-old girl is injured after a snowmobile crash with a pickup truck in Crow Wing County. The crash reportedly took place east of Nisswa. The girl from Foley was driving a Polaris Indy 500 snowmobile with a group of family members when she struck a Ford pickup truck which sent the truck into the ditch.
KFYR-TV
Hundreds of ND, MN median barriers wrecked by semis, vehicles after string of winter storms
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are in clean up mode across North Dakota and Minnesota after several recent days of bad weather left many drivers in the ditch, which in turn took out hundreds of cable median barriers on their way. More than 400 posts fell victim to...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Police: Missing teen found in Detroit Lakes
(Fargo, ND) -- A local family is resting a bit easier after some welcome news came down the wire Monday evening. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that 15-year-old Hailie Carlson was found in Detroit Lakes and is safe. Carlson, who went missing early on Christmas Day, had been...
lakesarearadio.net
‘Cave People’ on Display in Detroit Lakes City Park Create Buzz
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Cave people are on display at the Detroit Lakes City Park. The Sculptures hidden in the Detroit Lakes City Park by Project 412 were created by artist Zach Schumack. Zug Zug and Zara, two mannequin cave people ensconced in plexiglass will be on display. Originally Zug Zug was commissioned for an ad agency, but during Covid, Schumack and his Leonic Collective worked with the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board to hide Zug Zug in Theodore Wirth Park. Now Zug Zug and his companion Zara are spending their winter in Detroit Lakes.
lakesarearadio.net
Lakes Area may ring in New Year with another Winter Storm
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The Lakes Area may ring in the New Year with another winter storm. The National Weather Service says winter impacts are possible, but uncertainty remains with the track of the system and how sever it might be. Forecasters expect the system to move into the Lakes Area January 2 and 3, with a 60% chance of 2 inches of snow or more across West Central Minnesota.
