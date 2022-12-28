Read full article on original website
Martial Arts Facility to Offer Marital Arts for Fundraiser in JanuaryJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Kingsport, Tennessee After "Sprinkler Water Main Break"Bryan DijkhuizenKingsport, TN
Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Ace Frehley is Coming to Paramount Theater in 2023John M. DabbsBristol, TN
South Fork Utility Merger Likely According to State Utility Management Review BoardJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Water Woes Continue to Plague Region Almost a Week After Winter Storm on ChristmasJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Local restaurant helps Jonesborough community without water
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — After days of Washington County, Tennessee residents being without water, crews were able to restore water to the entire Jonesborough Utility System on Saturday evening. Crews worked to finish up the last portion of the county still without water on Saturday. During this water restoration process, crews restored water to […]
Johnson City combats ‘silver tsunami’ with retirement incentive
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City could have big staffing shake-ups early next year as just under 60 employees evaluate whether to accept retirement incentives offered earlier this month. Town officials have long anticipated a so-called “silver tsunami,” a wave of longtime employees retiring all at once. Offering these employees benefits to retire by […]
wjhl.com
New Equine Supply Business in Elizabethton
(WJHL) Justin McLane of Wayward Springs in downtown Elizabethton tells us about his business and the customers they serve. For more information visit them on Facebook or stop by their shop downtown.
COVID-19 finally ends a year with a whimper, but region deaths again outpaced state and nation in 2022
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — For the first time in three years, Northeast Tennesseans celebrated a Christmas last weekend without the specter of COVID-19 death impacting the good times. On Christmas Eve 2021, Northeast Tennessee was ramping up to yet another surge of COVID deaths, as the Omicron variant took hold. Ballad Health hospitals had […]
Kingsport Times-News
State asking residents and small business owners to provide input on accuracy of federal broadband map
ELIZABETHTON — Some problems are so big and complex that it is good to go beyond the experts and obtain as much input as possible from the people most affected by the problem. That is why the decision makers in Nashville want to get local input in showing local internet availability. But the state wants that input as fast as it can get it. A deadline of Jan. 13 has been set for internet users to get their input to the state.
Kingsport Times-News
Changes on tap for Bays Mountain in the coming year
KINGSPORT — A slate of upgrades is on the table for 2023 as Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium continues to increase its amenities and improve the experiences of visitors. “They have a lot of construction lined up this year,” David Fox, a board member of the Bays Mountain Park Association, said.
Kingsport Times-News
CEO of Kingsport retirement home dies in Florida
Glenn Barclay, CEO and co-founder of The Blake at Kingsport, was struck and killed this week by a train in Florida. Barclay, 57, died on Monday in Pensacola, Florida.
Johnson City Press
School officials: Cold snap plus TVA rolling blackouts leave some schools wet
KINGSPORT — 2023-01-01_sprinklers_frozen Area school system fire sprinkler systems and pipes burst in historically low temperatures over the Christmas weekend, setting in motion water cleanups in schools across the region. However, things have heated up both literally with the weather and figuratively with government officials' complaints about TVA's rolling...
JBO Utility says more customers now have water
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with the Town of Jonesborough say that all Jonesborough Utility customers living south of Highway 11-E now have water. A release says that crews are working to turn on water north of Highway 11-E Saturday morning and that meters will be checked at each home. If you are living in […]
More Washington County residents to have water Friday
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Jonesborough utility district will restore service to more areas Friday. Mayor Chuck Vest says the district will move on to the Washington College, Telford and Limestone zones tomorrow before moving north to Bowmantown. Vest told News Channel 11 that he can’t give a precise estimate as to when all 13,000 […]
TWRA: Fisherman dead after falling into Cherokee Lake
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — An East Tennessee man is dead after falling into Cherokee Lake on Saturday morning. According to a release from the TWRA, Jeremy Gene Keen, 47, of Morristown, and his 14-year-old son were trolling in an aluminum Jon boat when Keen fell into the water around 7:54 a.m. near Kidwell’s Ridge Access […]
Water’s on: Some Jonesborough customers welcome tap flow after 4-day hiatus — crews start restoring Conklin area
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Earl Greene went to bed Wednesday night hopeful he’d have running water by early Thursday after four days without. He wasn’t disappointed. “I’m glad that it came back on,” the retiree who lives just off Highway 81 South in Embreeville with his wife, Patricia, told News Channel 11 at around 9:15 […]
Mayor: Greene Co. water situation improving; service restored to all Chuckey customers
UPDATE 11:22 A.M.: Mayor Kevin Morrison said in a release Saturday that he is ending the Declared Limited State of Emergency for the Greene County Water System at 12 p.m. Morrison says that car washes will be reconnected and VFD’s can end drafting procedures. According to the release, homeowners, landlords and businesses should continue to […]
Kingsport Times-News
City plans corridor study of Lynn Garden Drive
A corridor study will soon be conducted in order to find the short- and long-term potential of Lynn Garden Drive. “This corridor is a gateway into Kingsport and is well-situated for redevelopment,” said Jessica Harmon, assistant city manager for Kingsport.
supertalk929.com
Washington County, Tennessee Animal Shelter at full capacity; halts intakes
The Washington County Animal Shelter says on Friday that it’s facility is at full capacity. Just ahead of the new year, shelter staff report taking in 64 dogs in just two weeks. They say there is aboslutely no kennel space left, and more than 130 dogs are looking for a way out of the shelter.
2022 in Review: Tri-Cities Best Winners
This story is part of Tri-Cities Best, a viewer-vote-driven section of News Channel 11’s community coverage. (WJHL) – Tri-Cities small business owners and staff have been hard at work over the last year, and News Channel 11’s Tri-Cities Best has spotlighted several after our viewers voted them as their favorites. BEST BEER: TENNESSEE HILLS BREWSTILLERY […]
Veterans Voices: 120 years of US history revealed at Mountain Home National Cemetery
The following is the final in a series of Veterans Voices reports on the Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City, Tennessee. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL) — Before there was the Mountain Home National Cemetery, there was a United States congressman with a dream. “Preston Brownlow, who was the first district Congressman, wanted to have […]
wcyb.com
Upper East Tennessee energy assistance outreach announced for January
(WCYB) — Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency utility assistance outreach RV will be making numerous stops in January. Representatives will be on hand to assist families who qualify for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program commonly called LIHEAP. Last year, the program dispersed $5.7 million to 11,730 households...
wcyb.com
Police: Man shoots self following pursuit in Dickenson County, Virginia
(WCYB) — Deputies in Dickenson County, Virginia say a man shot himself after a pursuit. According to Sheriff Jeremy Fleming, the chase began Thursday afternoon in Wise County and ended in Dickenson County near Cowpath Road after a deputy deployed a spike strip. Fleming says a woman was driving...
WATE
No clean water in Cocke County
The Del Rio community in Cocke County has a water shortage and is currently under a boil water advisory, all stemming from the deep freeze the impacted most of the Eastern United States last weekend. No clean water in Cocke County. The Del Rio community in Cocke County has a...
