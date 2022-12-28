ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Comments / 0

 

WJHL

Local restaurant helps Jonesborough community without water

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — After days of Washington County, Tennessee residents being without water, crews were able to restore water to the entire Jonesborough Utility System on Saturday evening. Crews worked to finish up the last portion of the county still without water on Saturday. During this water restoration process, crews restored water to […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Johnson City combats ‘silver tsunami’ with retirement incentive

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City could have big staffing shake-ups early next year as just under 60 employees evaluate whether to accept retirement incentives offered earlier this month. Town officials have long anticipated a so-called “silver tsunami,” a wave of longtime employees retiring all at once. Offering these employees benefits to retire by […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

New Equine Supply Business in Elizabethton

(WJHL) Justin McLane of Wayward Springs in downtown Elizabethton tells us about his business and the customers they serve. For more information visit them on Facebook or stop by their shop downtown.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

State asking residents and small business owners to provide input on accuracy of federal broadband map

ELIZABETHTON — Some problems are so big and complex that it is good to go beyond the experts and obtain as much input as possible from the people most affected by the problem. That is why the decision makers in Nashville want to get local input in showing local internet availability. But the state wants that input as fast as it can get it. A deadline of Jan. 13 has been set for internet users to get their input to the state.
NASHVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Changes on tap for Bays Mountain in the coming year

KINGSPORT — A slate of upgrades is on the table for 2023 as Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium continues to increase its amenities and improve the experiences of visitors. “They have a lot of construction lined up this year,” David Fox, a board member of the Bays Mountain Park Association, said.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

School officials: Cold snap plus TVA rolling blackouts leave some schools wet

KINGSPORT — 2023-01-01_sprinklers_frozen Area school system fire sprinkler systems and pipes burst in historically low temperatures over the Christmas weekend, setting in motion water cleanups in schools across the region. However, things have heated up both literally with the weather and figuratively with government officials' complaints about TVA's rolling...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

JBO Utility says more customers now have water

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with the Town of Jonesborough say that all Jonesborough Utility customers living south of Highway 11-E now have water. A release says that crews are working to turn on water north of Highway 11-E Saturday morning and that meters will be checked at each home. If you are living in […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

More Washington County residents to have water Friday

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Jonesborough utility district will restore service to more areas Friday. Mayor Chuck Vest says the district will move on to the Washington College, Telford and Limestone zones tomorrow before moving north to Bowmantown. Vest told News Channel 11 that he can’t give a precise estimate as to when all 13,000 […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

TWRA: Fisherman dead after falling into Cherokee Lake

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — An East Tennessee man is dead after falling into Cherokee Lake on Saturday morning. According to a release from the TWRA, Jeremy Gene Keen, 47, of Morristown, and his 14-year-old son were trolling in an aluminum Jon boat when Keen fell into the water around 7:54 a.m. near Kidwell’s Ridge Access […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
WJHL

Water’s on: Some Jonesborough customers welcome tap flow after 4-day hiatus — crews start restoring Conklin area

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Earl Greene went to bed Wednesday night hopeful he’d have running water by early Thursday after four days without. He wasn’t disappointed. “I’m glad that it came back on,” the retiree who lives just off Highway 81 South in Embreeville with his wife, Patricia, told News Channel 11 at around 9:15 […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

City plans corridor study of Lynn Garden Drive

A corridor study will soon be conducted in order to find the short- and long-term potential of Lynn Garden Drive. “This corridor is a gateway into Kingsport and is well-situated for redevelopment,” said Jessica Harmon, assistant city manager for Kingsport.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

2022 in Review: Tri-Cities Best Winners

This story is part of Tri-Cities Best, a viewer-vote-driven section of News Channel 11’s community coverage. (WJHL) – Tri-Cities small business owners and staff have been hard at work over the last year, and News Channel 11’s Tri-Cities Best has spotlighted several after our viewers voted them as their favorites. BEST BEER: TENNESSEE HILLS BREWSTILLERY […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Upper East Tennessee energy assistance outreach announced for January

(WCYB) — Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency utility assistance outreach RV will be making numerous stops in January. Representatives will be on hand to assist families who qualify for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program commonly called LIHEAP. Last year, the program dispersed $5.7 million to 11,730 households...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

No clean water in Cocke County

The Del Rio community in Cocke County has a water shortage and is currently under a boil water advisory, all stemming from the deep freeze the impacted most of the Eastern United States last weekend. No clean water in Cocke County. The Del Rio community in Cocke County has a...
COCKE COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

