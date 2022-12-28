Read full article on original website
Paradise Post
2022: The Year in Pictures
Amid triumph and tragedy, private moments of grief and public spectacles of joy, Mercury News and East Bay Times’ photojournalists captured the resilience of the human spirit across the Bay Area this year. The powerful and poignant images recorded our losses – from wildfires and shootings to COVID and...
Paradise Post
Two Bay Area fishermen push low-tech redesign of crab pot to protect whales — and revitalize a threatened industry
As whale populations swell along the California coast, Dungeness crab fishermen are struggling to stay afloat. Fear of entangling whales in a minefield of ropes extending from traps on the ocean floor to buoys floating on the surface has forced state regulators to delay the traditional Nov. 15 start of the commercial crabbing season year after year. This year alone it was delayed several times because of the continuing presence of migrating whales. It will finally open Saturday — limited to half the usual number of crab pots.
