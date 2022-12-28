Read full article on original website
Islamic State claims attack on Egypt police that killed 4
CAIRO (AP) — The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a militant attack on a police checkpoint in Egypt’s Suez Canal city of Ismailia that killed at least four people, including three police. The extremist group claimed the attack in a statement Saturday carried by its Amaq news agency. The attack took place Friday afternoon when armed militants opened fire on police in Ismailia. At least 12 people, mostly conscripts, were wounded in the attack. Egypt has been battling IS in the northern part of the Sinai Peninsula for years. The militants have carried out numerous attacks in Sinai and elsewhere in the country.
Idaho murder suspect asked one question to cops after arrest - and people are worried
Nearly seven weeks after the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students, an apparent breakthrough has been made. On Friday 30, December police arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.According to reports, Kohberger was arrested at 3am "without incident" while at his parents' home.The arrest was unexpected as Kohberger has no obvious ties to any of the four victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.However, preliminary information has painted a concerning picture of the man who is in police custody. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAccording to Brian Entin of News...
Egypt: Militants attack police in Suez Canal city, 4 killed
CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian officials say suspected Islamic militants have attacked a police checkpoint in Egypt’s Suez Canal city of Ismailia, killing at least four people, including three officers. They say Friday’s attack also wounded 12 others, mostly conscripts who were taken to hospital. The media office of Ismailia province describes the attack as a terrorist one. State-run al-Qahera New television reports that security forces killed one of the attackers. It broadcast graphic footage purportedly showing a body, saying it was of the dead militant. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Egypt has been battling Islamic State group in the northern part of the Sinai Peninsula for years. The militants have carried out numerous attacks in Sinai and elsewhere in the country.
5 killed at construction site in western Turkey
ISTANBUL (AP) — An official in Turkey says five people have been killed at a construction site on Friday. Izmir Gov. Yavuz Selim Kosger tweeted that the deaths occurred on Friday during a tower extension of a building in Bornova district. Two other people were injured. Turkish broadcaster CNN Turk said a new hotel was being built at the site. Footage showed a crane dangling from the upper floors of a building.
Iranian man’s death in France shakes distressed diaspora
PARIS (AP) — When a 38-year-old man anguished over the protests in Iran took his own life in the French city of Lyon this week, fellow members of the Iranian diaspora felt his pain. Three months into the anti-government protests, Iranians abroad are experiencing a spectrum of emotions. Activists and counselors hope Mohammad Moradi’s desperate act inspires others to reach out for help and to raise awareness of what’s happening in Iran. The Iranian Kurdish man arrived in France in 2019 with his wife and was pursuing a history PhD. In videos in Farsi and French recorded before his death, Moradi criticized Iran’s leadership. The recordings featured him saying, “When you see this video, I will be dead.”
Greece: Remote town officials fired over Turkey group claim
THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities are investigating a town mayor’s decision to transfer or dismiss other local government officials based on allegations related to a 2016 coup attempt in Turkey. Regional officials told The Associated Press on Friday that the actions in the small town of Iasmos were under review. The area is home to a Muslim minority that is largely Turkish-speaking. Mayor Oder Mumin announced Thursday that he was assuming the responsibilities of senior municipal officials. He demanded the resignation of elected and appointed town officials he claimed were loyal to a network linked to U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen. Turkey blames Gulen for the failed 2016 coup and considers his network to be a terrorist organization.
7 dead in Turkish restaurant gas canister blast
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish officials say a gas canister explosion at a restaurant in western Turkey has killed seven people. The governor of Aydin province tweeted the gas canister explosion had injured five others. The health minister tweeted that one of the injured was in critical condition and intubated with burns over 80% of the person’s body and was being transferred to western Izmir province for treatment. The public prosecutor’s office said the blast occurred at around 3:30 p.m (1230 GMT; 7:30 a.m. EST). as a gas canister was being changed at Turkish doner kebab shop. The statement said there were detention warrants out for five people. Footage showed firetrucks and ambulances at the scene.
Lebanese and UN troops rescue migrants vessel, 2 killed
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s navy and U.N. peacekeepers have rescued more than 200 migrants from a boat sinking in the Mediterranean Sea hours after it left northern Lebanon’s coast, the military said in a statement. Two migrants were killed in the incident. The army statement said the vessel was carrying people “who were trying to illegally leave Lebanon’s territorial waters.” It said three Lebanese navy boats and one from the U.N. peacekeeping force in Lebanon, known as UNIFIL, recused 232 migrants. Reports from the northern city of Tripoli said Lebanese, Syrian and Palestinian men, women and children were on the boat that left northern Lebanon after midnight Friday.
Troops join search for missing in northern Japan landslide
TOKYO (AP) — A landslide has destroyed about a dozen homes in northern Japan, leaving at least two people missing, and troops are on their way to help in the rescue. A man and a woman were rescued from homes that were buried in dirt that had tumbled down a nearby mountain in Tsuruoka city in Yamagata Prefecture in northwestern Japan on Saturday. But more residents were feared still caught beneath the rubble. A rescue operation involving firefighters and police officers began after a call came in asking for help shortly after midnight, according to police. The prefecture has also asked for help from the Defense Ministry.
Vatican: Benedict in stable condition, participated in Mass
ROME (AP) — The Vatican says Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is in stable condition and was able to participate in Mass in his room amid a deterioration in his health. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Friday that Benedict was able to rest well Thursday night. Bruno added that Benedict “also participated in the celebration of Holy Mass in his room” on Thursday afternoon and that his condition is “stationary.” Pope Francis revealed on Wednesday that his 95-year-old predecessor was “very ill” and that he went to see him in his home in the Vatican Gardens. Benedict in 2013 became the first pope in 600 years to resign. He chose to live out his retirement in seclusion in a converted monastery in the Vatican.
26 bodies found as search ends at Cambodian hotel fire site
POIPET, Cambodia (AP) — The search for bodies in the wreckage of a burned-out casino hotel complex in western Cambodia has concluded with 26 people confirmed dead, a senior official said late Friday. Banteay Meanchey province Governor Um Reatrey told The Associated Press by phone that after 39 hours...
Bolivia judge orders pre-trial detention for opposition head
LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — A judge in Bolivia has sentenced opposition leader Luis Fernando Camacho to four months of pretrial detention on terrorism charges. After a virtual hearing that lasted more than seven hours, Judge Sergio Pacheco ordered Camacho to be remanded in custody early Friday. The judge agreed with prosecutors that the governor of the Santa Cruz region is a flight risk and could obstruct an ongoing investigation. Camacho was transferred to a high-security prison near La Paz. His lawyers vowed to appeal. The governor’s detention is bound to increase unrest. By the time the judge issued his ruling, a 24-hour strike called for by Camacho’s allies in Santa Cruz had already started.
New Israeli government vows to develop West Bank tourism
The tourism minister of Israel’s new hardline government has promised to invest in the West Bank, calling the occupied area “our local Tuscany.” Haim Katz made the comments days after the new government took office. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new coalition has promised to make West Bank settlement construction a top priority. His coalition includes far-right settler leaders in top posts. Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war and has built dozens of settlements that are now home to roughly 500,000 Israelis. The Palestinians claim the entire area as part of a future independent state and consider the settlements illegal. That position is widely shared by the international community.
Libya says boat with 700 Europe-bound migrants intercepted
CAIRO (AP) — Coast guard forces in eastern Libya say they have intercepted a vessel carrying at least 700 migrants off the coast of the North African country. The coast guard said the boat was stopped Friday off the Mediterranean town of Moura, 90 kilometers (56 miles) west of the eastern city of Benghazi. It said the migrants are of different nationalities and that those who illegally entered Libya will be handed over to their home countries. It was one of the largest interceptions in recent months of migrants sailing to Europe, a destination for thousands fleeing conflict and poverty in the Middle East and Africa.
Colombia, Venezuela open key binational bridge as ties warm
BUCARAMANGA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia and Venezuela are opening a key bridge linking the countries that had been closed for almost seven years amid political tensions, launching a new era of improved relations under Colombia’s new leftist president. Construction of the “Tienditas” bridge ended in 2016, but it was never inaugurated because of the politic crisis between the countries. In 2019, Venezuela’s socialist President Nicolás Maduro ordered more than a dozen cargo containers placed on the bridge to symbolically block it to protest attempts by the opposition to bring humanitarian aid in from Colombia. “In political terms, ‘Tienditas’ is the symbol of the recovery of dialogue between the two countries,” said researcher Ronal Rodríguez.
Mexican authorities find strange holiday package: 4 skulls
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in central Mexico say they found a strange holiday-season package at a local airport: four human skulls being shipped to the United States. Mexico’s National Guard said Friday its officers were called to an airport in the city of Queretaro after an X-ray detected strange shapes in a cardboard box. The box was being sent from the southern city of Apaztingan in Michoacan state to an address in Manning, South Carolina. When the Guard officers opened the box, they found four human skulls wrapped in plastic and aluminum foil. Apatzingan has long been dominated by the Viagras drug cartel.
