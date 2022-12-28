Read full article on original website
Google Voice Can Now Flag Suspected Spam Calls
Google Voice users shouldn't have to worry about spam phone calls for much longer. Google said on Thursday that Google Voice will now label calls that are believed to be spam with a "suspected spam caller" label. To figure out which calls should be flagged, Google is using the same...
More AirPods Pro Owners Should Know These Features
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. The AirPods Pro will likely be a gift many people receive this holiday season. Whether you got a pair of the original AirPods Pro or the new second-generation ones, there's a lot to learn about your in-ear buds to unlock their full potential. In this guide, we'll show you everything you need to know about the AirPods Pro, from how to pair them correctly with your smartphone to taking advantage of spatial audio for a more immersive sonic experience.
Transfer Your Google Authenticator Accounts Every Time You Switch Phones
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. Using a two-factor authentication app like Google Authenticator is the preferred way to protect your accounts (better than text), and if you're a user, it's important that you move your information over when you get a new smartphone, like the iPhone 14 or Pixel 7, for example (it's the end of the year, and many people could be swapping phones after getting a new one over the holidays!).
It's Time for iPhone Owners to Say Goodbye to the Dark Sky Weather App
If you're a fan of Dark Sky, it's officially time to find a new weather source or switch to Apple's own app. The popular weather app that Apple acquired in 2020 will no longer be available as of Saturday, Dec. 31, according to the app's website. That date was previously...
9 Amazon Prime Benefits to Use in 2023
The new year is coming up in just a few days, and there are Amazon deals going strong with more to come for the new year. If you're a Prime member, there are a slew of perks included with your subscription that you'll want to use all year round. No,...
I Nearly Replaced My Apple Watch With This Swanky, Luxe Hybrid Watch
A smartwatch is more than a computerized time tracker, and the best versions excel at three tasks. They monitor various health data, look attractive on your wrist and provide peace of mind when you're away from your phone. But not all smartwatches are the same: Some are better phone alternatives, while others have a more stylish, watch-like appearance. That's the main distinction between hybrid smartwatches like the Withings ScanWatch Horizon, which I reviewed, and conventional smartwatches (like the Apple Watch).
An Easy Way to Help Clean Up Your iPad's Messy Home Screen
Your iPad's App Library is an easy way to navigate all of the installed applications on your tablet. Apps are grouped by category: social, finance, productivity, travel and music, to name a few. And if you tap on the search box at the top of the App Library, you'll get a full alphabetical list of your apps.
Optimize Your Amazon Echo With These 4 Prime Membership Perks
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. If you've got an Amazon Echo speaker, but no Prime account, consider purchasing one through New Year's tech sales. The new year is just days away, and it's likely to bring deals on the newest Echo Dot and older models. Having a Prime account can bring some surprising and useful perks to your Echo.
Save $500 on This Asus ROG Gaming Laptop Tablet
Attention all gamers! If you're serious about gaming, chances are you have a cool setup at home that includes a monitor and desktop. But for gamers who want to enjoy gaming on the go, check out this Asus ROG Gaming laptop tablet, now on sale at Amazon for $500 off the list price.
It's Time to Break Up With Your Provider. Here's How to Cancel Your Internet Service
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Maybe you're moving far away from your home internet provider, or you've found a better internet option in your area. Or maybe you your current provider's service isn't working for you and it's simply a matter of "it's not you, it's me." Actually, that's not true. Most Americans can't stand their internet provider -- it is totally them.
You Can Automatically Free Up Disk Space on Your Windows 11 Computer
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. You never want a computer with little to no disk space available. A hard drive with no space negatively affects your computer; inevitably, it'll slow down and your applications will freeze and crash more frequently.
Save 30% on Eufy's Smart Scale P2 and Grab One for Just $35 Today
Whether it's your resolution this year to get in better shape or you're just looking to better understand your body, a smart scale is a great thing to have around. They vary in price, from rather affordable to pretty expensive, but if you're just getting started Eufy's Smart Scale P2 is a great option. Normally, it sells for $50, but today you can pick it up in black or white for just $35 at Amazon.
How Tesla, Google and Others Are Making Robots More Like Us
It wasn't that long ago that putting a robot in your home meant plugging in a Roomba and letting it roam around your floors like a little dust-busting sentry. But now, thanks to lightning-fast developments in artificial intelligence and machine learning, robots are becoming smarter and far more human. And if the futurists of the world have their way, your next robot helper could be a humanoid that wanders your home on two legs.
iPhone 15 Pro Could See Longer Battery Life From New Chip Line
Next-generation chips from Apple partner Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. just entered mass production, the company announced on Thursday. TSMC is highlighting the new chip's reduction in power consumption, possibly signaling longer battery life for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. The new chips will be built on a 3-nanometer...
I Have 5G on My Phone at Home, So Why Can't I Get 5G Home Internet?
It's been a few years since 5G started rolling out, but I must confess, as we enter 2023, sometimes it still baffles me. One of the questions I'm often asked is, "My provider says I can't get its 5G home internet service -- even though when I'm at home, I can get 5G on my phone. Why not?"
Fitbit Charge 5 and Luxe Can't Sync With Samsung Phones on Android 13
The Fitbit Charge 5 and Luxe are unable to sync correctly on Samsung Galaxy phones running Android 13, according to a report from 9to5Google Friday. Threads on the Fitbit community forum show people unable to sync their Charge 5 and Luxe devices on Samsung Galaxy phones. A Fitbit moderator replied saying, "Our team has identified the root cause of the bug and we are working on a fix, which we anticipate releasing via an app update in early 2023." At the moment, Fitbit recommends users sync to another phone that can install the Fitbit app to try syncing or setting up a device.
Save Up to 40% Off Eufy Security Devices During Amazon's New Year Sale
Amazon's New Year Sale is happening now. Amazon has hundreds of great deals going on, making it easy to use up those holiday gift cards you just received. Select Eufy security items are on sale right now too for up to 40% off. You can save some serious cash on indoor and outdoor cameras, smart locks and more.
Upgrade to JBL's Live Free Wireless Earbuds for Just $35 Today
Why spend more on pricey earbuds, when you can get the same features at a fraction of the cost? These cost-effective headphones don't skimp on sound quality either. Whether you're a music buff, workout warrior, part of the work-from-home crowd or like to listen to podcasts on your commute, these affordable AirPods alternatives are a great investment. And right now, you can snag a set of new JBL Live earbuds for some of the lowest prices we've seen. With discounts up to 70% off, you can get a new pair of true wireless buds for as low as $45. These offers expire tonight.
Best Buy Flash Sale Today Only: Save Up to $1,000 on Select Electronics
The new year is approaching quickly, but that doesn't mean end-of-the-year savings are a thing of the past. In fact, Best Buy is having a flash sale right now where you can score huge deals on select items. The electronics retailer often has flash sales that will last anywhere between...
