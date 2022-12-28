A Brewer man is facing charges after allegedly attacking a clerk at the local Circle K. Brewer Police were called to the Circle K convenience store and gas station on North Main Street just after 10:00 Monday night for a report of an assault. Officers responded and learned that a man had entered the store with another person and tried to buy something. Witnesses said the man became frustrated when his card wouldn't work so he went behind the counter and allegedly assaulted the clerk, causing non-life-threatening injuries. The clerk's identity has not been released.

