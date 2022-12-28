Read full article on original website
Exploring the Haunted Past of the Lucerne InnRachel PerkinsDedham, ME
Good News About Law Enforcement OfficersThe Maine WriterOld Town, ME
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
A new lobster boat hits the water in MaineDoug StewartSouth Bristol, ME
Maine Man Missing For 6 Months May Have Been Spotted In Augusta
For months, there has been an ongoing search for a missing man from Norrdigewock. Graham Lacher was last spotted leaving the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center on State Street in Bangor on June 6th, 2022. Now, according to a Facebook post from his family, a man fitting his description was spotted...
foxbangor.com
Carmel fire destroys garage and vehicles
CARMEL — A homeowner in Carmel lost their garage and two vehicles in a fire on Friday. Carmel Fire Chief Ralph Shaw says the call came in around 5:30 p.m. Friday night for a garage fire at 42 Kings Lane in Carmel that also involved a vehicle. Fire officials...
wabi.tv
Person hospitalized after falling off cliffs into Penobscot River in Brewer
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A person was hospitalized after falling off cliffs and into the Penobscot River in Brewer Friday. Brewer Fire says they responded to Indian Trail Park just before 3:00 for a report of a person who had fallen into the water with a possible head injury. The...
wabi.tv
South China home destroyed by fire Wednesday
SOUTH CHINA, Maine (WABI) - As people get ready to bring in the new year with a celebration, Leslie Lacasse says she will be combing through the rubble of what’s left of her home. “I just want my stuff back, I’m grateful but i want my stuff back,” Lacasse...
foxbangor.com
Island Nursing Home hopes to re-open with some changes
DEER ISLE– A residential home in Hancock County is making plans to reopen after closing over a year ago. The problem now, a nursing shortage. Back in October of 2021 Island Nursing home in Deer Isle closed its doors and relocated more than fifty residents because the home couldn’t find enough qualified nurses during the pandemic.
wabi.tv
Heavy police presence at York "incident"
Rain tapers for the Bangor region by this morning, snow to the north tapers this afternoon. We continue to dry out through the afternoon and evening, high pressure builds in for tomorrow. Mild with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies, showers move in tonight. Updated: Dec. 31, 2022 at 5:05...
Brewer man accused of assaulting clerk at Circle K
PORTLAND, Maine — A Brewer man has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted a clerk Tuesday at a Circle K on North Main Street. Police were called to the store shortly after 10 p.m. and were told a man entered the store and attempted to make a purchase, but when his card did not work, he reportedly went behind the counter and assaulted the clerk, according to a Facebook post from the Brewer Police Department.
Is This the Front Yard or the Dooryard?
Well, the answer depends on if you know what a door yard is. First and foremost, front yard and dooryard are NOT interchangeable. The best explanation came almost 4 years ago from the Bangor Police Department by TC:. The best indicator of the area of which the person speaks would...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Dec. 14-30. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 14. Stephen A. Smith, 35,...
wabi.tv
New Years by the Bay cancelled and unlikely to continue in the future
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Belfast’s annual New Year’s by the Bay has been cancelled and is likely to become a thing of the past. It was a tradition dating back to 1996 and featured hours of live music, food, dancing and a chem-free environment. Longtime executive director Mary...
foxbangor.com
Suspect in multiple police standoffs at center of incident Thursday
EDDINGTON — The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect that has created multiple police standoffs in the past was at the center of one again Thursday. According to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, they attempted to serve a domestic violence protection order in the Town of Eddington on 47-year-old Thadius Wind, who they say had previously created police standoffs in both the summer of 2021 and 2022.
wabi.tv
“Chaotic and frightful, gorgeous and beautiful” - photographer details Acadia storm coverage
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Last week at this time, Maine was getting pounded by rain and winds of around 70 miles per hour on the coast. Conditions like this came with destruction and power outages --- but it also made for a photographer’s dream. We saw incredible images...
2 New Hampshire Residents Charged with Drug Trafficking in Maine
Two people from New Hampshire are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Waldoboro. The York County Sheriff's Office reports Brandon Corliss, 32, and Danielle Lemay, 39, both of New Hampshire, were arrested during the traffic stop at approximately 11:30 Wednesday night. Deputy Devon Spates pulled the vehicle over after watching it being driven erratically. As the vehicle stopped, Deputy Spates said he noticed that the passenger was making furtive movements inside the car.
The Exterior Of This Super Cheap Maine Home Is Really Misleading
Don't be fooled! Even though this rural Maine home looks really rough on the outside, the interior is absolutely beautiful!. According to the listing on Realtor, the home at 70 Clark Richardson Road in Garland, Maine encompasses 1,242 square feet. While the outside of the home is what appears to be rough (maybe stained) board, the inside is gorgeous finished wood.
The Top 5 Spooky Locations in Bangor, Maine
The Penobscot Theater on a cloudy day.Photo byBradleyL981/Tripadvisor.com. The city of Bangor, Maine is known for its rich history and its reputation as a haunted city. From ghostly apparitions in historic buildings to strange occurrences in the city's cemetery, there is no shortage of paranormal activity in Bangor. If you're a fan of the supernatural, here are the five most haunted places in Bangor that you won't want to miss.
A Brewer Man is Accused of Attacking a Convenience Store Clerk
A Brewer man is facing charges after allegedly attacking a clerk at the local Circle K. Brewer Police were called to the Circle K convenience store and gas station on North Main Street just after 10:00 Monday night for a report of an assault. Officers responded and learned that a man had entered the store with another person and tried to buy something. Witnesses said the man became frustrated when his card wouldn't work so he went behind the counter and allegedly assaulted the clerk, causing non-life-threatening injuries. The clerk's identity has not been released.
penbaypilot.com
Medomak Middle School parents alarmed by reported ‘kill list’, question safety plans
WALDOBORO — Two weeks before the holiday break, an incident at the Medomak Middle School appalled and frightened students and parents, resulting in many conversations amongst administrators and parents, as well within families. At issue was an alleged “kill list” that included the names of six students.
wabi.tv
TV5 anchor shares experience as platelet donation recipient
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - No one expects emergencies to happen to them. House fires, car accidents, an unexpected diagnosis, those aren’t things you schedule on your calendar. That’s where the American Red Cross comes in. Whether it’s disaster relief or blood donations, the non-profit stays prepared so when...
wabi.tv
Popular Bangor hangout closing its doors temporarily
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A popular hangout in Bangor is closing its doors on January 1st. According to The Main Tavern’s Facebook page, they are closing their doors until further notice after the New Year. They do not state why in the post, but they did say they will...
Body recovered in small field near Airport Mall in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police are investigating after a dead body was found Thursday morning. Around 11:15 a.m., officers with the Bangor Police Department responded to the area of 1129 Union Street for a report of a dead body in a field near the Airport Mall, a news release from the department said.
