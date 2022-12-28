ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

flaglernewsweekly.com

NYE: No Fireworks in European Village? Check Out What IS Happening

PALM COAST, Fla. (Dec. 31, 2022) While crowds won’t be treated to fireworks over European Village at midnight tonight, as is tradition for hundreds of Palm Coast residents, the Village will have other fun activities going on according to the businesses ready to welcome revelers. Make Memories:. What Some...
PALM COAST, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Plumbing issues cited for temporary closure of Bistro AIX

Bistro AIX is closed temporarily because of plumbing issues – with hundreds of holiday weekend reservations at stake. The restaurant is at 1440 San Marco Blvd. in San Marco. General Manager Lucas Rivera said Dec. 29 that what was thought to be a simple drain backup turned into a more complicated issue that involves removing part of the kitchen floor.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
fernandinaobserver.com

City Manager’s Comments – New Year’s

Thank you to those who joined me at the Open Table Dinner on Christmas Day at the Nassau County Council on Aging. About 40 – 50 people, most of them unfamiliar with the others except for a spouse or companion, celebrated the bounty of this community: fellowship, food, and spirit. We had turkey and ham, salads, casseroles, vegetables, rolls, cheese, and desserts. Special appreciation goes to Ms. Zen Waters and Mr. John Carver for their promotion and logistic assistance and then finding others in need for the quantities of leftover food (we probably had enough to feed twice the number that attended). Thank you also again to Ms. Janice Ancrum and Mr. Don Harley of the Council on Aging for the use of the facility. Please mark your calendar again for next year’s Christmas Day event.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Top commercial sales of the week

Type: DoubleTree by Hilton St. Augustine Historic District. Type: 76 residential lots in Seabrook Village Phase I. Seller: Lem Turner Jacksonville Ltd. Type: 37 residential lots in Whisper Creek Phase 9 Unit B. Parcel size: Not available. Buyer: Richmond American Homes of Florida LP. Seller: Six Mile Creek Investment Group...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
travelwithsara.com

January Is A Great Time Of Year To Visit St. Augustine, Florida

January is a great time of year to visit St. Augustine, Florida. The weather is nice compared to up north, and holiday cheer is shining throughout the town. January is not ideal beach weather in Northern Florida, but it is great for exploring. January typically brings Mid 60 temperatures, while July temps are near 90 degrees. With 60-70 degree temps, you can easily hop on and off the trolley, go in and out of businesses, and explore attractions comfortably. Here are some of the best things to do in St. Augustine in January.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
Debra Fine

Jacksonville’s Celestial Farms to close permanently on Jan. 1

Celestial Farms to permanently close Jan. 1Photo byCelestial Farms. On Jan.1, 2023, Jacksonville’s Celestial Farms will permanently close. The farm, a division of Celestial Therapeutic and Ornamental Gardens, Inc, has served the Greater Jacksonville area since June 2001. Their mission is to rehabilitate abused, neglected and abandoned farm animals.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

The top 10 most-clicked Jacksonville Daily Record headlines of 2022

From the home of a former Jaguars quarterback to the sale of a Northeast Florida-based grocery chain, here are the headlines that Jacksonville Daily Record readers clicked on the most in 2022:. 10. Rowe’s IGA Supermarkets sold for $47 million. Published: Dec. 19. A Trinidad and Tobago-based holding company...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WJCL

Message in a bottle finds owner 39 years after being thrown in Florida river

A Florida couple who found a message in a bottle written in the '80s finally found the person who wrote it, thanks to a North Carolina man that brought it all together. Sheila and Teben Pyles were doing their yearly neighborhood cleanup in South Jacksonville, Florida, last February when they came across an old bottle that read, “look inside.” On the inside, they found a note from a Ron Clark from Texas. So, they set out to find him.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

