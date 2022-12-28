Thank you to those who joined me at the Open Table Dinner on Christmas Day at the Nassau County Council on Aging. About 40 – 50 people, most of them unfamiliar with the others except for a spouse or companion, celebrated the bounty of this community: fellowship, food, and spirit. We had turkey and ham, salads, casseroles, vegetables, rolls, cheese, and desserts. Special appreciation goes to Ms. Zen Waters and Mr. John Carver for their promotion and logistic assistance and then finding others in need for the quantities of leftover food (we probably had enough to feed twice the number that attended). Thank you also again to Ms. Janice Ancrum and Mr. Don Harley of the Council on Aging for the use of the facility. Please mark your calendar again for next year’s Christmas Day event.

