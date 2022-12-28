Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From JacksonvilleTed RiversJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville store hours: What’s open, closed on New Year’s Day 2023Don JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Florida Gas Prices To Climb Over $4.50 in 2023, Analysts Predict. What Should You Expect?Ty D.Florida State
Argument over food order leads to Middleburg man’s arrest for domestic battery, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park restaurant temporarily closed after evidence of ‘rodent activity’ foundDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Jacksonville’s San Marco Theatre to permanently close Jan. 1
San Marco Theatre to permanently close Jan. 1Photo byDebra Fine. The historic San Marco Theatre will close on Jan. 1, 2023. The theatre’s final movie showing will be on Dec. 31.
flaglernewsweekly.com
NYE: No Fireworks in European Village? Check Out What IS Happening
PALM COAST, Fla. (Dec. 31, 2022) While crowds won’t be treated to fireworks over European Village at midnight tonight, as is tradition for hundreds of Palm Coast residents, the Village will have other fun activities going on according to the businesses ready to welcome revelers. Make Memories:. What Some...
Local mom celebrates Christmas with Jacksonville’s autistic community
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — This Christmas holiday we want to highlight people helping people. Action News Jax Princess Jhane Stepherson sat down at a Christmas party with Demetria Walker, the founder of Jacksonville Autistic Society. Walkers mission in life is to make sure those with autism are treated equally. Demetria...
Island Breeze Cafe Setting Up in Garden City
Caribbean Restaurant with Jamaican Cuisine to Join Jacksonville Regional Shopping Center
Clay County New Year’s Eve: Best spots to watch fireworks
New Year's Eve is Saturday, Dec. 31 and there are several large fireworks displays scheduled near Clay County for residents to attend free of charge. New Year's Eve fireworks celebrations will occur the night of Dec. 31 (Saturday).Photo byBryan LopezonUnsplash.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Jacksonville
Jacksonville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Jacksonville.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Plumbing issues cited for temporary closure of Bistro AIX
Bistro AIX is closed temporarily because of plumbing issues – with hundreds of holiday weekend reservations at stake. The restaurant is at 1440 San Marco Blvd. in San Marco. General Manager Lucas Rivera said Dec. 29 that what was thought to be a simple drain backup turned into a more complicated issue that involves removing part of the kitchen floor.
Jacksonville city offices and facilities closed for New Year’s holiday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville has put together a list of government buildings and facilities that will be closed over the New Year’s holiday. These city government offices and services will be closed Monday, January 2, 2023. Closures include:. City Hall at St. James, 117 W....
fernandinaobserver.com
City Manager’s Comments – New Year’s
Thank you to those who joined me at the Open Table Dinner on Christmas Day at the Nassau County Council on Aging. About 40 – 50 people, most of them unfamiliar with the others except for a spouse or companion, celebrated the bounty of this community: fellowship, food, and spirit. We had turkey and ham, salads, casseroles, vegetables, rolls, cheese, and desserts. Special appreciation goes to Ms. Zen Waters and Mr. John Carver for their promotion and logistic assistance and then finding others in need for the quantities of leftover food (we probably had enough to feed twice the number that attended). Thank you also again to Ms. Janice Ancrum and Mr. Don Harley of the Council on Aging for the use of the facility. Please mark your calendar again for next year’s Christmas Day event.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Top commercial sales of the week
Type: DoubleTree by Hilton St. Augustine Historic District. Type: 76 residential lots in Seabrook Village Phase I. Seller: Lem Turner Jacksonville Ltd. Type: 37 residential lots in Whisper Creek Phase 9 Unit B. Parcel size: Not available. Buyer: Richmond American Homes of Florida LP. Seller: Six Mile Creek Investment Group...
travelwithsara.com
January Is A Great Time Of Year To Visit St. Augustine, Florida
January is a great time of year to visit St. Augustine, Florida. The weather is nice compared to up north, and holiday cheer is shining throughout the town. January is not ideal beach weather in Northern Florida, but it is great for exploring. January typically brings Mid 60 temperatures, while July temps are near 90 degrees. With 60-70 degree temps, you can easily hop on and off the trolley, go in and out of businesses, and explore attractions comfortably. Here are some of the best things to do in St. Augustine in January.
Jacksonville’s Celestial Farms to close permanently on Jan. 1
Celestial Farms to permanently close Jan. 1Photo byCelestial Farms. On Jan.1, 2023, Jacksonville’s Celestial Farms will permanently close. The farm, a division of Celestial Therapeutic and Ornamental Gardens, Inc, has served the Greater Jacksonville area since June 2001. Their mission is to rehabilitate abused, neglected and abandoned farm animals.
Jacksonville Daily Record
The top 10 most-clicked Jacksonville Daily Record headlines of 2022
From the home of a former Jaguars quarterback to the sale of a Northeast Florida-based grocery chain, here are the headlines that Jacksonville Daily Record readers clicked on the most in 2022:. 10. Rowe’s IGA Supermarkets sold for $47 million. Published: Dec. 19. A Trinidad and Tobago-based holding company...
‘I’m doing the best I can’: Northside woman in need of home repair, chooses gratitude
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman on the Northside is sharing the appreciation she’s feeling this season, despite a major hurdle in her life. You may remember Eula Copeland, who is navigating next steps after a tree from her neighbor’s yard fell onto her home near the Trout River last month.
actionnewsjax.com
Photos: Commercial fire in Fernandina Beach
Fire at WestRock Units observed industrial equipment ablaze at West Rock paper mill. (City of Fernandina Beach)
First Coast News
Neptune Beach residents upset after water tank placed without warning
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Residents of a Neptune Beach neighborhood are calling a newly placed water tank near their homes an "eyesore" and say they had no idea it was coming. "Even with an eight-foot fence, it's the dominant thing that I'm seeing," Homeowner Robert Vannoy said. Vannoy says...
WJCL
Message in a bottle finds owner 39 years after being thrown in Florida river
A Florida couple who found a message in a bottle written in the '80s finally found the person who wrote it, thanks to a North Carolina man that brought it all together. Sheila and Teben Pyles were doing their yearly neighborhood cleanup in South Jacksonville, Florida, last February when they came across an old bottle that read, “look inside.” On the inside, they found a note from a Ron Clark from Texas. So, they set out to find him.
Jacksonville ranked 2nd by Forbes for 'Best Places to Live in Florida'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's easy living here in the Bold City. With great beaches, waterways and a melting pot of culture, it's no secret that our city is truly one-of-a-kind. Forbes thinks so too. The outlet recently recognized Jacksonville as the second 'Best Place to Live in Florida'. Tampa...
News4Jax.com
Mary J. Blige, K. Michelle, Queen Naija to perform at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some big names in R&B music are coming together for a special concert in downtown Jacksonville Thursday night. Mary J. Blige will headline the “Pre-New Year’s Eve Celebration,” and ahead of the concert Thursday morning, Fifth Degree Tours II gave Hubbard House, Jacksonville’s domestic violence shelter, a $1,000 donation.
Arlington apartment complex has final day to fix residents’ issues before city inspection
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Today is the last day for the owners of the Miramar Apartments in Arlington to fix residents’ complaints, including leaking roofs and broken windows not being repaired. It’s a story Action News Jax first told you about last month. Since then the city of...
