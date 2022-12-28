ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Lakewood library, Menominee tribe awarded federal funds

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced that more than $255.7 million in congressionally directed spending for Wisconsin projects she supported has been included in the bipartisan Omnibus Appropriations Act for Fiscal Year 2023. The bill passed the Senate, 68-29.

“For the second year in a row, I’m proud to have worked in a bipartisan way to deliver direct support from Washington to Wisconsin,” said Baldwin. “These community driven projects will reach every corner of Wisconsin, with critical investments for roads, bridges and water infrastructure, workforce development, access to health and child care, improvements for emergency services and so much more.”

Several area projects were among those funded.

n College of Menominee Nation: $1.425 million for purchase, renovation, and service re-design of an administrative office building in the Neopit community on the Menominee Indian Reservation. This project is designed to bring more direct educational services, economic and entrepreneurial support, workforce development and other community outreach services to an underserved area of the reservation.

n Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin: $1.326 million to construct a new Menominee Tribal Clinic, as health needs of the community have outgrown capacity of the current facility.

n Lakes Country Public Library: $500,000 to expand the library in Lakewood and upgrade technology to allow patrons access to fast, reliable, free broadband service.

Antigo, WI
Antigo Daily Journal has been serving the Antigo community and surrounding area since 1905.

