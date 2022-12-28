Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
14 Phoenix Restaurants That Closed in 2022Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
This Town in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensGilbert, AZ
Suns Need To Make Big Trade to Compete for TitleAnthony DiMoroPhoenix, AZ
The Drive to Phoenix is Closer Than Dallas For Some Texas ResidentsTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
Warriors Land Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma In Bold Trade Scenario
When you win an NBA title, you’re supposed to be good the following season. That’s how it works, right?. Generally speaking, yes. At the same time, you may look a little compromised. That would be a consequence of what’s commonly known as “championship malaise”. Think...
NBA trade rumors: Latest buzz on Kyle Kuzma, the Lakers and more
Bookmark. Save. Do your thing. We will be providing constant updates on this page as it relates to the biggest
Luka Doncic Is More Likely To Join Nikola Jokic On Denver Nuggets Than Jokic Joining Doncic In Dallas, Says ESPN Insider
NBA superstars teaming up with others has become a common thing in the NBA in the past 15 years or so. After not being able to beat the competition, some players have tried to find a new and easier way to win a championship, although many fans criticize them for that.
2 trades Suns must make with Devin Booker out a month
The Phoenix Suns have a solid record early on in the 2022-23 season, but they could be in some serious trouble over the next few weeks. That’s because star guard Devin Booker was ruled out for at least the next four weeks with a left groin strain. Given how good Booker has been for the Suns so far this season, this could end up being a huge loss for them.
Portland takes on Detroit, aims for 4th straight home win
Detroit Pistons (10-29, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (18-17, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Trail Blazers take on Detroit. The Trail Blazers have gone 8-6 in home games. Portland averages 14.5...
Kyle Kuzma sends birthday message to LeBron James amid Lakers trade rumors
Kyle Kuzma sent LeBron James a birthday message as trade rumors continue to swirl, per Kuz on Twitter. Kuzma’s gesture will likely excite Los Angeles Lakers fans. However, it should not be something that is over-thought. Kyle Kuzma is simply wishing his former teammate a happy birthday. Nevertheless, his future with the Washington Wizards is unclear.
Grizzlies vs. Pelicans: Morant, Williamson Take Center Stage On New Year's Eve
Ja Morant and Zion Williamson will finally meet as stars on playoff teams this New Year's Eve.
Doncic has another triple-double, Mavs beat Rockets 129-114
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic followed his 60-point triple-double two nights earlier with 35 points in his NBA-best eighth triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday night. Doncic, who recorded the NBA’s first game with 60 points and 21 rebounds to...
Trent scores 35 points, Raptors beat short-handed Suns
TORONTO (AP) — Gary Trent Jr. matched his season high with 35 points, Pascal Siakam had 26 and the Toronto Raptors snapped a five-game home losing streak with a 113-104 victory over the short-handed and sloppy Phoenix Suns on Friday night. Scottie Barnes hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 3:16 left in the fourth quarter and rookie center Christian Kololo followed with his first career 3 help the Raptors win for the third time in 11 games. O.G. Anunoby scored 16 points and Barnes finished with 11. Siakam has scored at least 25 points in seven consecutive games. Vince Carter did it in a franchise-record eight straight in February and March of 2001. Trent shot 11 for 22, making 4 of 11 from 3-point range.
NBA Bestows Punishments For Magic-Pistons Fight - Knicks & NBA Tracker
The New York Knicks and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and All Knicks, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors and the whole Big Apple ...
Lakers, Heat, Celtics Favorites For DeMar DeRozan Trade
The Chicago Bulls were getting things back on track recently as they went on a three-game winning streak, defeating solid NBA teams in the Miami Heat, Atlanta Hawks, and New York Knicks. But, right as they were seemingly turning a corner, they got blown out by the lowly Houston Rockets, but they bounced back with an overtime win over the Milwaukee Bucks.
Grizzlies too much for Pelicans, 116-101
Ja Morant scored 32 points, and Steven Adams had 21 rebounds and 10 points as the host Memphis Grizzlies defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 116-101 on Saturday night. Desmond Bane added 18 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 17 points and Brandon Clarke had 12 for Memphis. Zion Williamson scored 20...
Luka Magic & Immortalizing Dirk: Top-5 Mavs Moments from 2022
There were a lot of good moments for the Mavs in 2022, from Luka Doncic taking things to the next level, to Dirk Nowitzki getting more flowers. Let's relive the best of them as we ring in the new year together.
'We're Holding Luka Under 50': Gregg Popovich Marvels at Luka Doncic's Historical Game
Luka Doncic produced the NBA's first-ever game with at least 60 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assists to help lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 126-121 overtime win over the New York Knicks. San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was asked about Doncic's historical performance before the team's 122-115 win...
