Phoenix, AZ

ClutchPoints

2 trades Suns must make with Devin Booker out a month

The Phoenix Suns have a solid record early on in the 2022-23 season, but they could be in some serious trouble over the next few weeks. That’s because star guard Devin Booker was ruled out for at least the next four weeks with a left groin strain. Given how good Booker has been for the Suns so far this season, this could end up being a huge loss for them.
PHOENIX, AZ
9&10 News

Portland takes on Detroit, aims for 4th straight home win

Detroit Pistons (10-29, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (18-17, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Trail Blazers take on Detroit. The Trail Blazers have gone 8-6 in home games. Portland averages 14.5...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Doncic has another triple-double, Mavs beat Rockets 129-114

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic followed his 60-point triple-double two nights earlier with 35 points in his NBA-best eighth triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday night. Doncic, who recorded the NBA’s first game with 60 points and 21 rebounds to...
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Trent scores 35 points, Raptors beat short-handed Suns

TORONTO (AP) — Gary Trent Jr. matched his season high with 35 points, Pascal Siakam had 26 and the Toronto Raptors snapped a five-game home losing streak with a 113-104 victory over the short-handed and sloppy Phoenix Suns on Friday night. Scottie Barnes hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 3:16 left in the fourth quarter and rookie center Christian Kololo followed with his first career 3 help the Raptors win for the third time in 11 games. O.G. Anunoby scored 16 points and Barnes finished with 11. Siakam has scored at least 25 points in seven consecutive games. Vince Carter did it in a franchise-record eight straight in February and March of 2001. Trent shot 11 for 22, making 4 of 11 from 3-point range.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBA Analysis Network

Lakers, Heat, Celtics Favorites For DeMar DeRozan Trade

The Chicago Bulls were getting things back on track recently as they went on a three-game winning streak, defeating solid NBA teams in the Miami Heat, Atlanta Hawks, and New York Knicks. But, right as they were seemingly turning a corner, they got blown out by the lowly Houston Rockets, but they bounced back with an overtime win over the Milwaukee Bucks.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Grizzlies too much for Pelicans, 116-101

Ja Morant scored 32 points, and Steven Adams had 21 rebounds and 10 points as the host Memphis Grizzlies defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 116-101 on Saturday night. Desmond Bane added 18 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 17 points and Brandon Clarke had 12 for Memphis. Zion Williamson scored 20...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

