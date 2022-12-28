ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

musictimes.com

GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live

GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
The Guardian

Foo Fighters to carry on as a band after Taylor Hawkins’s death

Foo Fighters have announced they will continue as a band after the death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins in March last year. In an Instagram post, the rock group said as they reflected on 2022 “the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known” they were reminded of how thankful they are for “the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us”.
CALIFORNIA STATE

