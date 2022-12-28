Read full article on original website
How the Detroit Lions could be eliminated from playoff contention on New Year’s Day
For those of you who have read my articles on Detroit Sports Nation, I would first like to say thank you for taking your precious time to do so. Hopefully, you have left satisfied more often than not. If you have read my work on a regular basis, you probably realize that I generally, but not always, like to think about the glass being half-full when it comes to our teams. That being said, I signed up to write an article about how the Detroit Lions can be eliminated from playoff contention on New Year’s Day, and though I have put it off for as long as possible, here you go. (I hate this)
Detroit Lions OFFICIALLY announce perfect uniform combo for final home game
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will play their final home game of the season when they host the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. With a win, the Lions would move to 8-8 on the season, and with some help, they could actually control their own destiny in terms of the NFL Playoffs. Earlier in the week, we passed along a comment from Dan Campbell about the uniforms the Lions would be wearing on Sunday, and just moments ago, the Lions made it official.
Steve Wilks Shares Postgame Message to the Team
Interim head coach Steve Wilks tells the media what he told the team following today's loss.
Lions rout Bears 41-10 and take playoff hopes to Green Bay
Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 to remain in the playoff chase
Todd Bowles shares his big plans for how he will celebrate Bucs clinching division
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday clinched the NFC South with a 30-24 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 17, and Bucs head coach Todd Bowles will be celebrating with some big plans. The Bucs coach said after the game that he has some milk and cookies ready for him to celebrate the big... The post Todd Bowles shares his big plans for how he will celebrate Bucs clinching division appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Corraling the Texans: Jaguars defense keeps second opponent in a row out of the end zone
The Jaguars' defense, heavily criticized after giving up 40 points to Detroit in the team's last loss on Dec. 4, has roared back in a huge way in the last two games. And just like quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the offense have been given credit for peaking at just the right time during...
Lions rookie DE Aidan Hutchinson makes NFL history in win over Bears
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson continued his outstanding rookie campaign, making NFL history in Sunday's 41-10 victory over the Chicago Bears. In the closing seconds of the first half, Hutchinson recorded his third interception of the season, tied for the most by a defensive lineman in the Super Bowl Era.
Jordyn Brooks leaves Seahawks game on back of a cart with serious-looking knee injury
The defense’s signal caller got hurt making a tackle in the second quarter of a must-win game against the New York Jets.
Dan Campbell wants to give Detroit Lions fans a show in final home game
Believe it or not, the Detroit Lions will play their final home game of the season this coming Sunday when they host the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. You can bet the crowd will be rocking, as they have been for the entire season, as the Lions still have a chance at finding their way into the 2022 NFL Playoffs. On Friday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell talked about the final home game of the season.
Detroit Lions updated playoff odds following win over Bears
Despite getting crushed by the Carolina Panthers a week ago, the Detroit Lions still had hopes of making the playoffs as they hosted the Chicago Bears in the final game at Ford Field for the 2022 season. The Lions took care of business by absolutely destroying the Bears to move to 8-8 on the season. Prior to the game, the Lions had a 24% chance of making the playoffs. Those odds have obviously increased.
Designer creates options for new Detroit Lions uniform [Photos]
Following the conclusion of the 2021 season, the Detroit Lions were eligible for a uniform change, but team president Rod Wood said that though there had been discussions, no changes would be made for the 2022 season. On Thursday night, we passed along a rumor from Detroit Lions News on Facebook that suggested the Lions have filed the paperwork necessary to change their uniforms for the 2023 season.
Detroit Lions Inactives list for Week 17 matchup vs. Bears
In under two hours, our Detroit Lions will defend their den at Ford Field for the final time this season when they host the Chicago Bears. With a win, the Lions would move to 8-8 on the season, and they would keep their playoff hopes alive. In fact, if the Lions win and the Washington Commanders and Seattle Seahawks both lose, the Lions could move up to the No. 7 see in the NFL playoff picture by the time the day is over. The Detroit Lions Inactives list has been released for their Week 17 matchup against the Bears.
Three Man Weave: Temple Stifles UC's Offense 70-61
The Bearcats ball movement didn't show up for long in Philadelphia.
J.J. McCarthy explains how Ryan Day’s snub ‘jumpstarted a little fire’ in him
Heading into the 2022 season, J.J. McCarthy was in a battle with Cade McNamara to win the QB 1 job at the University of Michigan. As we know, McCarthy easily won that battle and he has since led the Wolverines to another win over Ohio State, a second-straight Big Ten Championship, and a berth in the College Football Playoff. While speaking to Rich Eisen, McCarthy talked about how a snub by Buckeyes’ head coach Ryan Day “jumpstarted a little fire” in him.
Detroit Lions Rooting Guide: 3 Teams Lions fans MUST root for in Week 17
Happy New Year! That’s right, folks, it is January 1st and the Detroit Lions are still in the NFL playoff hunt! That means another Detroit Lions Rooting Guide is needed! On Sunday afternoon, the Lions will host the Chicago Bears in what will be the final home game at Ford Field for the 2022 season. With a win, the Lions will keep their playoff hopes alive, but, with some help from a couple of teams around the league, the Lions could actually control their own destiny heading into their Week 18 matchup at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers.
Detroit Pistons fall to Bulls in shorthanded matchup
The Detroit Pistons faced a tough challenge on their first stop of a five-game road trip, facing a longtime rival and an opponent they hadn’t beaten in 11 straight meetings over the past three seasons. Furthermore, the team was shorthanded due to suspensions from Wednesday’s controversial game against the Orlando Magic. Despite these challenges, the Pistons competed until the final few minutes but ultimately fell to the Chicago Bulls in a 132-118 loss at United Center.
Red Wings’ Hellberg to Start in Goal Against Senators
Red Wings goaltender Magnus Hellberg will start against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday in the last game of the year for the Detroit Red Wings Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports. Why it matters: Hellberg has played for three different teams this season, including the Senators, where he played one game before being waived. He has a record of 1-2-0 with the Red Wings and has given up ten goals on 105 shots. The Senators have scored 107 goals in 35 games this season.
