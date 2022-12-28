As the year comes to a close, this final list has some really good tunes that are a welcomed respite from the dunce theme in dancehall. Sting was the 26th of this month, and it would have been an excellent platform for many of the conflicts that dominated the headlines in the last two weeks. However many of the conflicts dominating the headlines did not produce songs, so a great deal of the tension for the season was, unproductive. Still, there were some good hits released that outshone the tension and animosity that was in the air.

