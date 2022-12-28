Read full article on original website
Related
French Astronomer Predicted the Arrival of an Antichrist, World War III, and the Death of Monarchy in 2023
Nostradamus is a French astronomer famously known for the book he published in 1555, LesProphéties. This infamous book has several predictions, including the rise of Hitler, the 9/11 attack, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Great Fire of London, and more. For 2022, he foresaw the rise ofAI and cryptocurrency and the hype of human flesh-eating.
New Details Emerge After Kirstie Alley’s Death Certificate Revealed
New details surrounding Kirstie Alley’s death have emerged. According to her death certificate, the actress passed away at her home in Clearwater, Florida, and her family chose to have her cremated. The certificate, which was obtained by US Weekly, came a few weeks after Alley’s children, True and Lillie...
Actor Tyler Sanders’ Cause Of Death Revealed By L.A. Coroner
Tyler Sanders, the 18-year-old star of Amazon’s Just Add Magic: Mystery City who was found dead in June at his Los Angeles home, died from the effects of fentanyl, the L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner has revealed. The coroner said his death was accidental. The coroner’s report did not find any other causes of death and no other significant conditions during its investigation. It has labeled Sanders’ case closed. RELATED: Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Sanders had guest-starring roles on 9-1-1: Lone Star, Fear the Walking Dead and The Rookie and was also in several short films. He played Young Jake Otto in an episode...
Foo Fighters address future as a band without Taylor Hawkins after his tragic death
The Foo Fighters commemorated Taylor Hawkins, who died in March, thanking fans for their continued support and promising to return to the stage.
dancehallmag.com
Bounty Killer Praises Valiant, Compares Him To Baby Wayne: “Help Guide And Protect Him”
Bounty Killer has heaped praises on Valiant, declaring him a “street hero”, whose stage presence and “vibes”, are reminiscent of the late Dancehall star Baby Wayne, who gained fame for his cautionary hit track, Mama back in 1992. Bounty made the comparison after sharing a video...
dancehallmag.com
Sikka Rymes Recruits L.A. Lewis For New Dancehall Song, ‘Clout Trendin’
Dancehall fans and producers are reacting with amusement to Gaza Vice President Sikka Rymes’ announcement of a new song which he has produced for self-titled Seven Star General LA Lewis, which he says will be released shortly. Sikka provided a preview of the song on Instagram yesterday, in a...
dancehallmag.com
December 2022: 7 Reggae/Dancehall Songs Worth Streaming
As the year comes to a close, this final list has some really good tunes that are a welcomed respite from the dunce theme in dancehall. Sting was the 26th of this month, and it would have been an excellent platform for many of the conflicts that dominated the headlines in the last two weeks. However many of the conflicts dominating the headlines did not produce songs, so a great deal of the tension for the season was, unproductive. Still, there were some good hits released that outshone the tension and animosity that was in the air.
dancehallmag.com
Malie Donn, Pablo YG Criticised For ‘Running Out Of Lyrics’ And Resorting To Capleton, Sizzla Songs During Sting Clash
Malie Donn and Pablo YG’s use of Capleton and Sizzla songs in their clash at Sting 2022, has not gone down well with veteran selector Foota Hype, who says the two are “the worst” and should be banished from music for ‘running out of lyrics’ and resorting to other people’s songs.
Comments / 0