ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Clouds, lighter showers push into northwest NM tonight

Clouds, lighter showers push into northwest NM tonight. Clouds, lighter showers push into northwest NM tonight. New Mexico Department of Agriculture: Ag production …. New Mexico Department of Agriculture: Ag production up in the state. 9th Annual Chile Drop serves as an introduction to …. https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/9th-annual-chile-drop-serves-as-an-introduction-to-2023/. Lincoln County officials find...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 30 – Jan. 5

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 30 – January 5. Albuquerque Dec. 30 – Valle de Oro Christmas Bird Count – Head to the Valle de Oro National Wildlife Refuge for the Christmas bird count. New and experienced birdwatchers are welcome to participate. Those who are interested should email, ChristmasBirdCount@FriendsOfValleDeOro.org. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Breezy evening as clouds increase

What a warm Saturday for central and eastern New Mexico! High temps soared into the upper 60s to 70° for Roswell and Tucumcari. It was so warm, in fact, that Raton broke their record high with 63°. Even Albuquerque reached into the middle 50s with partly sunny skies.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Local comedian wins ‘Albuquerque Best Comedian 2022’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Zach Abeyta has been one busy comedian. Lately, he’s been touring the country and started his show at a comedy club here in the Duke City. After getting shot in April and recovering, Abeyta took his career to the next step. He started touring even more all over the country and even headlining Comedy Festivals. And the cherry on top of all his hard work and success came when he won the best Comedian in Albuquerque in 2022.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Cody Moon stays in Mountain West, joins new team

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cody Moon has found a new home. The former Volcano Vista and UNM standout linebacker announced via Twitter that he is transferring to San Diego State. Moon originally came to UNM as a walk-on but quickly earned a scholarship after impressing head coach Danny Gonzales. He earned the starting role during his […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Center aimed to help ABQ homeless inches closer to opening Phase One

"I'm really excited because, for the first time, we'll be able to bring in specifically women into phase one, who have been banded together out on the street and have not had a safe place to go where they could stay together as a group," said Steve Decker, CEO of Heading Home. "We'll be able to give them their own pod; they'll be able to stay together as their social group. It's unlike any other shelter program where people are forcibly separated because it's a congregate shelter."
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
sucasamagazine.com

built on memories and meaning

A returning New Mexican remodels a Pueblo-style Corrales home, then fills it with nostalgia. Native New Mexican Chip Burciaga left for college, then lived in a series of other states for work, including California, Colorado, New York and Texas. But over the decades, he maintained a nagging desire to return to his Land of Enchantment. Finally, when he decided to invest in real estate, he knew he’d do so in New Mexico and made the move.
CORRALES, NM
KRQE News 13

One pedestrian dead after crash in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One person is dead following a crash Thursday night in Albuquerque. Police say the crash happened near Indian School and Marcato Lane. A vehicle hit a pedestrian and killed them according to police. Police have not released any other information on the incident.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
krwg.org

AG Balderas says teen's death in Albuquerque standoff was avoidable

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s top prosecutor says a teenage boy’s death in an Albuquerque house fire, which broke out after authorities tried to arrest a man inside, could have been avoided. Attorney General Hector Balderas announced Friday, a day before he leaves office, the results...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

$1M proposed to buy land for homeless veteran center in Bernalillo County

See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/1m-proposed-to-buy-land-for-homeless-veteran-center-in-bernalillo-county/. $1M proposed to buy land for homeless veteran center …. See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/1m-proposed-to-buy-land-for-homeless-veteran-center-in-bernalillo-county/. New Mexico Department of Agriculture: Ag production …. New Mexico Department of Agriculture: Ag production up in the state. 9th Annual Chile Drop serves as an introduction to …. https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/9th-annual-chile-drop-serves-as-an-introduction-to-2023/. Lincoln County officials find...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

I-25 southbound reopened south of Santa Fe

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – NMRoads is reporting a closure on I-25 southbound at La Bajada, south of Santa Fe is now reopened. NMRoads reported the closure Thursday morning due to a jack-knifed tractor-trailer. No other information about the crash has been released at this time. Drivers are asked to reduce speed in the area.
SANTA FE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy