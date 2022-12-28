Read full article on original website
KRQE News 13
Clouds, lighter showers push into northwest NM tonight
Clouds, lighter showers push into northwest NM tonight. New Mexico Department of Agriculture: Ag production up in the state.
What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 30 – Jan. 5
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 30 – January 5. Albuquerque Dec. 30 – Valle de Oro Christmas Bird Count – Head to the Valle de Oro National Wildlife Refuge for the Christmas bird count. New and experienced birdwatchers are welcome to participate. Those who are interested should email, ChristmasBirdCount@FriendsOfValleDeOro.org. […]
KRQE News 13
Breezy evening as clouds increase
What a warm Saturday for central and eastern New Mexico! High temps soared into the upper 60s to 70° for Roswell and Tucumcari. It was so warm, in fact, that Raton broke their record high with 63°. Even Albuquerque reached into the middle 50s with partly sunny skies.
Federal team comes to help UNM Children’s Hospital amidst ‘tridemic’
“Everybody wants them, every health system across the country is applying for these teams because they are such a tremendous resource, and UNM hospital feels extremely grateful that this team is in place,” said UNMH Spokesperson Chris Ramirez.
KRQE News 13
Local comedian wins ‘Albuquerque Best Comedian 2022’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Zach Abeyta has been one busy comedian. Lately, he’s been touring the country and started his show at a comedy club here in the Duke City. After getting shot in April and recovering, Abeyta took his career to the next step. He started touring even more all over the country and even headlining Comedy Festivals. And the cherry on top of all his hard work and success came when he won the best Comedian in Albuquerque in 2022.
Cody Moon stays in Mountain West, joins new team
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cody Moon has found a new home. The former Volcano Vista and UNM standout linebacker announced via Twitter that he is transferring to San Diego State. Moon originally came to UNM as a walk-on but quickly earned a scholarship after impressing head coach Danny Gonzales. He earned the starting role during his […]
Center aimed to help ABQ homeless inches closer to opening Phase One
"I'm really excited because, for the first time, we'll be able to bring in specifically women into phase one, who have been banded together out on the street and have not had a safe place to go where they could stay together as a group," said Steve Decker, CEO of Heading Home. "We'll be able to give them their own pod; they'll be able to stay together as their social group. It's unlike any other shelter program where people are forcibly separated because it's a congregate shelter."
New Coffe Shop Plans Expansion From Albuquerque To Bed Stuy
The Albuquerque-based cafe will offer exciting new pastries like green-chile croissants.
Santa Fe authorities searching for missing men
If you have any information about either of these men, call Santa Fe police at 505-428-3710 or Detective Rebecca Hilderbrandt at 505-955-5265.
Body camera footage shows people living in horse barns at Downs at Expo New Mexico
KRQE reached out to Expo New Mexico to see how much of a problem this is but has not heard back.
Albuquerque city council targeting rundown section of Menaul Boulevard
The city is looking at sprucing up a stretch of a busy Albuquerque street.
sucasamagazine.com
built on memories and meaning
A returning New Mexican remodels a Pueblo-style Corrales home, then fills it with nostalgia. Native New Mexican Chip Burciaga left for college, then lived in a series of other states for work, including California, Colorado, New York and Texas. But over the decades, he maintained a nagging desire to return to his Land of Enchantment. Finally, when he decided to invest in real estate, he knew he’d do so in New Mexico and made the move.
One pedestrian dead after crash in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One person is dead following a crash Thursday night in Albuquerque. Police say the crash happened near Indian School and Marcato Lane. A vehicle hit a pedestrian and killed them according to police. Police have not released any other information on the incident.
krwg.org
AG Balderas says teen's death in Albuquerque standoff was avoidable
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s top prosecutor says a teenage boy’s death in an Albuquerque house fire, which broke out after authorities tried to arrest a man inside, could have been avoided. Attorney General Hector Balderas announced Friday, a day before he leaves office, the results...
KRQE News 13
$1M proposed to buy land for homeless veteran center in Bernalillo County
$1M proposed to buy land for homeless veteran center in Bernalillo County
Two girls attempt skipping out on Albuquerque nail salon
Just as they expected, the girls tried to take off after their nails were done, but they didn't get far.
I-25 southbound reopened south of Santa Fe
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – NMRoads is reporting a closure on I-25 southbound at La Bajada, south of Santa Fe is now reopened. NMRoads reported the closure Thursday morning due to a jack-knifed tractor-trailer. No other information about the crash has been released at this time. Drivers are asked to reduce speed in the area.
Albuquerque man makes plea in deadly shooting case
There is no word on when the accused man will be back in court.
Gas prices in New Mexico start increasing
"They are going up and down; it's a roller coaster."
Albuquerque police begin first homicide investigation of 2023
Limited details are available at this time.
