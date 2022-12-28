According to data from the United States Census Bureau, the most popular city for 30-somethings in the United States is New York City. New York City has a large and diverse population, with more than 8 million residents spread across five boroughs. The city is known for its vibrant culture, diverse neighborhoods, and abundance of job opportunities. It is also home to many of the country’s top universities and cultural institutions, which attract young professionals from all over the world.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO