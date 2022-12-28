Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Imminent levee failure': Northern California town ordered to evacuate, then shelter-in-place
Wilton remains under shelter-in-place orders after intense rain from Saturday's atmospheric river threatened an "imminent levee failure."
Several Streets To Remain Closed Through Sunday Morning Due To Flooding
DANVILLE (BCN) Several streets in Danville will remain closed through at least early Sunday morning due to Saturday's flooding caused by the New Year's Eve rainstorm. A Danville police spokesperson said Saturday night that while some flood waters in the southern area of the town have "receded significantly", barricades will remain in the following locations due to hazardous conditions.
Air Base Parkway Closed Due To Fallen Tree
FAIRFIELD (BCN) The westbound lanes of Air Base Parkway in Fairfield are closed until further notice due to a tree that fell into the roadway. Fairfield police said Saturday night the tree is completely blocking the westbound lanes. Air Base Parkway is closed between Claybank Road and Dover Avenue. Maintenance...
First Bay Area Baby Born In 2023 Appears To Be In Walnut Creek
WALNUT CREEK (BCN) The first baby born in the Bay Area in 2023 appears to be a baby boy born at Kaiser Permanente Walnut Creek Medical Center just after midnight on Jan. 1, 2023. Kaiser Permanente Spokesman Karl Sonkin said the boy was born at 12:06 a.m. Sonkin said two...
