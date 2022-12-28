Read full article on original website
Colombia, Venezuela open key binational bridge as ties warm
BUCARAMANGA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia and Venezuela on Sunday opened a key bridge linking the countries that had been closed for almost seven years amid political tensions, launching an era of improved relations under Colombia’s new leftist president. Delegations led by Colombian trade minister Germán Umaña and the...
Egypt's leader urges caution for Netanyahu's new government
CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi on Sunday urged Israel's new hardline government to refrain from “any measures” that could inflame regional tensions, in a phone call congratulating Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on his return to office. The leaders spoke days after Netanyahu’s new Cabinet...
Brazil's Lula sworn in, vows accountability and rebuilding
BRASILIA, Brazil — (AP) — Brazil’s Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was sworn in as president on Sunday, and in his first address expressed optimism about plans to rebuild while pledging that members of outgoing Jair Bolsonaro’s administration will be held to account. Lula is...
Pressure on Iran can help Ukraine defeat Russia
As the world enters a new year, Vladimir Putin’s criminal war against Ukraine continues to grind away. Missiles rain down on Ukraine’s great cities — including the capital, Kyiv — and on its water and power infrastructure, as the blood-hungry autocrat seeks to hammer the country into submission. As the deaths mount and Putin’s cruelty seems unshakable, the question rises: What can the US do next to aid Ukraine and preserve the postwar liberal order? It’s a critical question; the war seems to have reached a possible inflection point now that Ukraine has rolled back Russia’s advances in the east. ...
UK climate group calls temporary halt to disruptive protests
LONDON (AP) — The U.K. division of climate change protest group Extinction Rebellion says its activists would temporarily stop blocking busy roads, gluing themselves to buildings and engaging in other acts of civil disobedience because such methods have not achieved their desired effects. “As we ring in the new...
Lula vows to rescue ‘ruined’ Brazil from Bolsonaro era of ‘error’ as he’s sworn in as president
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has vowed to rescue a “ruined” Brazil from Jair Bolsonaro’s era of “error” as he was sworn in as president on Sunday. Tens of thousands of people lined the streets of the capital to mark the start of Lula’s third term as he was inaugurated under tightened security following threats of violence by supporters of his far-right predecessor.Bolsonaro left Brazil for Florida on Friday meaning he avoided having to hand over the ceremonial sash to his rival, whose victory he has yet to recognize, while also removing himself from any immediate legal risks related...
Dubai ends 30% tax on alcohol sales, fee for liquor licenses
ROME (AP) — Dubai ended its 30% tax on alcohol sales in the sheikhdom Sunday and made its required liquor licenses free to obtain, ending a long-standing source of revenue for its ruling family to apparently further boost tourism to the emirate. The sudden New Year's Day announcement, made...
