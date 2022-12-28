Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From HialeahTed RiversHialeah, FL
DeSantis Sparks Outrage with Probe into Florida Drag ShowToni KorazaFlorida State
Alex Katz at New River Fine ArtNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
West Palm Beach rings in new year with downtown block party
Thousands are estimated to have packed Clematis Street for a New Year's Eve celebration, courtesy of the Subculture Group.
WSVN-TV
South Florida rings in 2023 at NYE celebrations in Miami, Fort Lauderdale
MIAMI (WSVN) - Revelers of all ages flocked to various New Year’s Eve celebrations across South Florida, including massive events in downtown Miami and downtown Fort Lauderdale, as they partied their way into 2023. People who spoke to 7News on Saturday echoed a shared sentiment. “Hoping for, it could...
travelawaits.com
8 Unique Things To Do In Downtown Fort Lauderdale, According To A Frequent Visitor
I first discovered Fort Lauderdale, Florida, back in both my and the city’s youth. We were both on spring break — so to speak — as it had a Where the Boys Are reputation back then. It was all about the beach. Through the years, we’ve both...
kbindependent.org
No cigarettes on Miami Beach, but KB unlikely to follow
Starting New Year’s Day, you can still wear bikinis on the beaches of Miami Beach, but forget about showing any butts — cigarette butts, that is. A smoking ban is being implemented Sunday after the stroke of midnight at all Miami Beach municipal parks and public beaches. Under the new measure, a person can be fined $100 and spend up to 60 days in jail for a first-time violation.
The First Baby of 2023 is Born at Broward Health Coral Springs on 85th Anniversary
In a special New Year’s celebration, Broward Health Coral Springs welcomed the first baby of 2023 at midnight on January 1. Liaxandra Dolne, a 5-pound, 13-ounce baby girl, was born to proud parents Judith Dolne and Exechiel Almeda of North Lauderdale. This joyous occasion comes on the eve of...
tourcounsel.com
Brickell City Center | Shopping mall in Miami, Florida
Brickell City Center is not only one of the best malls in Miami but also one of the most ambitious projects in the city in recent times. But despite its short time, it has become for many one of the best malls in Miami due to its good design and offer of shops and restaurants. In its commercial part it has stores such as the luxury department store Saks Fifth Avenue as well as important European fashion brands such as Harmont & Blaine, Maje and the British lingerie store Agent Provocateur.
Eat, Drink, and Be Merry
Read up on the three events not to miss at this year's Visit Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival taking place January 9-15 The post Eat, Drink, and Be Merry appeared first on Fort Lauderdale Illustrated.
tamaractalk.com
Culver’s Sizzling Expansion Continues with New Tamarac Location in the Works
National fast-food burger chain Culver’s is getting ready to open a store in Tamarac but needs to get a few approvals from the city first. The city’s Planning Board will discuss approving special exception and zoning variance applications and the site plan for the restaurant’s location at 8251 W. Commercial Blvd. at the Wed. Jan. 4 meeting.
The Jerk Stop to Open in Pembroke Pines
Tropical Twist Jamaican Bakery + Cafe is rebranding under new ownership
communitynewspapers.com
Event: Haitian Independence Day Celebration
State Representative Marie Woodson and the City of Hollywood invite you to the 2nd Annual Haitian Independence Day Celebration on Sunday, January 1, 2023 from noon until 4:00 p.m. at the Boulevard Heights Community Center, 6770 Garfield Street. This free community event will feature food and music by DJ NickyMix. Please register your attendance by calling Luetisha Clark at 954-965-3700.
tamaractalk.com
Sheriff Tony: Building On Our Successes in 2023
To build something great starts first with a strong foundation. The Broward Sheriff’s Office is constructed intentionally, with each component dependent on the next for structure, strength, and durability. The innovative programs and initiatives we have put in place are contributing to a safer Broward County and are paving...
Now open: Cucina Caruso in Oakland Park is now Da Gianni; Mr. Goode’s Chinese Takeout in Boca Raton rebranded
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Big in Japan, Boca Raton Formerly named Mr. Goode’s Chinese Takeout, this rebranded eatery from chef Eric Baker (Rebel House) and chef-partner ...
WSVN-TV
Fantastic First Day of 2023 Ahead
Happy New Year! We have made it to the new year of 2023 and we’re kicking off the year where we left off with warm and muggy conditions. Following a top 5 warmest year on record in both Miami and Fort Lauderdale, the first week of January and 2023 will feature above normal temperatures too.
luxury-houses.net
The $10.5 Million Luxury Home in North Bay Village, Florida with Direct Miami Skyline Views is on the Market
1357 Bay Terrace Home in North Bay Village, Florida for Sale. 1357 Bay Terrace, North Bay Village, Florida, sits on an 8,858 SF lot with 103’ of water frontage, taking your breath away as you walk in. With a private dock and ocean access for your yacht, this home is designed to maximize water views from every angle, including direct Miami Skyline views. You can also experience breathtaking open bay views from this waterfront estate. This Home in North Bay Village offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,6 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1357 Bay Terrace, please contact Jill Hertzberg (Phone: 305-788-5455) & Jonathan Mann (Phone: 786-877-6201) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
Dozens of cruise line passengers stranded at Port Everglades
MIAMI - Loads of cruise passengers have been left stranded at Port Everglades.Dozens of people called CBS4 reporter Gabby Arzola, saying something needs to be done. "Passengers are telling me that they put a 10-day cruise with the Princess Cruises. The representatives told them that they didn't need to bring a passport and then they were turned away when they tried to board, saying that they needed a passport." Passenger Lori Johnson said she is no stranger to cruises. Earlier this month she noticed that her passport would expire during the trip. "I called Princess cruise lines, and they said they...
Best in our backyard: West Palm ranks on best places to live in Florida
We already know that we live in paradise. And a travel magazine around for more than eight decades agrees. Travel + Leisure recently named West Palm Beach as one of the nine best places to live in Florida. The qualities that ticked the magazine’s boxes were the city’s proximity to...
MLK Committee, KP’s Barber Shop resume their annual Christmas Dinner for the homeless
Pompano Beach – A Christmas Day tradition of giving resumed Sunday, after a hiatus caused by COVID-19. The Martin Luther King Committee and KP’s Clean N Fresh Barber Shop fed homeless individuals Sunday at the E. Pat Larkins Center during their Christmas Dinner on MLK. Ribs, chicken, ham,...
The Bite Eatery to Open in Pompano Beach
The upcoming food hall will feature 9 different culinary concepts and The Bite Bar
Broward’s first Topgolf is coming to Pompano Beach
Broward County is set to get its first Topgolf location as part of a massive overhaul planned around the casino destination now known as Harrah’s Pompano Beach. Topgolf, a popular driving range and entertainment company, has locations across the country, offering a casual, interactive experience for people of all skill levels. The three-story Pompano Beach location will feature hitting bays, a ...
miamisprings.com
Parking Wars Have Begun
We’ve been telling you there’s a parking problem in Miami Springs. The first thing the Business and Economic Task Force recommended was more parking. Now it’s official. The Miami Springs parking war has begun. The first battle in the parking war has taken place at the Truist...
