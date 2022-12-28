ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Margate, FL

kbindependent.org

No cigarettes on Miami Beach, but KB unlikely to follow

Starting New Year’s Day, you can still wear bikinis on the beaches of Miami Beach, but forget about showing any butts — cigarette butts, that is. A smoking ban is being implemented Sunday after the stroke of midnight at all Miami Beach municipal parks and public beaches. Under the new measure, a person can be fined $100 and spend up to 60 days in jail for a first-time violation.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
tourcounsel.com

Brickell City Center | Shopping mall in Miami, Florida

Brickell City Center is not only one of the best malls in Miami but also one of the most ambitious projects in the city in recent times. But despite its short time, it has become for many one of the best malls in Miami due to its good design and offer of shops and restaurants. In its commercial part it has stores such as the luxury department store Saks Fifth Avenue as well as important European fashion brands such as Harmont & Blaine, Maje and the British lingerie store Agent Provocateur.
MIAMI, FL
tamaractalk.com

Culver’s Sizzling Expansion Continues with New Tamarac Location in the Works

National fast-food burger chain Culver’s is getting ready to open a store in Tamarac but needs to get a few approvals from the city first. The city’s Planning Board will discuss approving special exception and zoning variance applications and the site plan for the restaurant’s location at 8251 W. Commercial Blvd. at the Wed. Jan. 4 meeting.
TAMARAC, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Event: Haitian Independence Day Celebration

State Representative Marie Woodson and the City of Hollywood invite you to the 2nd Annual Haitian Independence Day Celebration on Sunday, January 1, 2023 from noon until 4:00 p.m. at the Boulevard Heights Community Center, 6770 Garfield Street. This free community event will feature food and music by DJ NickyMix. Please register your attendance by calling Luetisha Clark at 954-965-3700.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
tamaractalk.com

Sheriff Tony: Building On Our Successes in 2023

To build something great starts first with a strong foundation. The Broward Sheriff’s Office is constructed intentionally, with each component dependent on the next for structure, strength, and durability. The innovative programs and initiatives we have put in place are contributing to a safer Broward County and are paving...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Now open: Cucina Caruso in Oakland Park is now Da Gianni; Mr. Goode’s Chinese Takeout in Boca Raton rebranded

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Big in Japan, Boca Raton Formerly named Mr. Goode’s Chinese Takeout, this rebranded eatery from chef Eric Baker (Rebel House) and chef-partner ...
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

Fantastic First Day of 2023 Ahead

Happy New Year! We have made it to the new year of 2023 and we’re kicking off the year where we left off with warm and muggy conditions. Following a top 5 warmest year on record in both Miami and Fort Lauderdale, the first week of January and 2023 will feature above normal temperatures too.
MIAMI, FL
luxury-houses.net

The $10.5 Million Luxury Home in North Bay Village, Florida with Direct Miami Skyline Views is on the Market

1357 Bay Terrace Home in North Bay Village, Florida for Sale. 1357 Bay Terrace, North Bay Village, Florida, sits on an 8,858 SF lot with 103’ of water frontage, taking your breath away as you walk in. With a private dock and ocean access for your yacht, this home is designed to maximize water views from every angle, including direct Miami Skyline views. You can also experience breathtaking open bay views from this waterfront estate. This Home in North Bay Village offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,6 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1357 Bay Terrace, please contact Jill Hertzberg (Phone: 305-788-5455) & Jonathan Mann (Phone: 786-877-6201) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FL
CBS Miami

Dozens of cruise line passengers stranded at Port Everglades

MIAMI - Loads of cruise passengers have been left stranded at Port Everglades.Dozens of people called CBS4 reporter Gabby Arzola, saying something needs to be done. "Passengers are telling me that they put a 10-day cruise with the Princess Cruises. The representatives told them that they didn't need to bring a passport and then they were turned away when they tried to board, saying that they needed a passport." Passenger Lori Johnson said she is no stranger to cruises. Earlier this month she noticed that her passport would expire during the trip. "I called Princess cruise lines, and they said they...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward’s first Topgolf is coming to Pompano Beach

Broward County is set to get its first Topgolf location as part of a massive overhaul planned around the casino destination now known as Harrah’s Pompano Beach. Topgolf, a popular driving range and entertainment company, has locations across the country, offering a casual, interactive experience for people of all skill levels. The three-story Pompano Beach location will feature hitting bays, a ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
miamisprings.com

Parking Wars Have Begun

We’ve been telling you there’s a parking problem in Miami Springs. The first thing the Business and Economic Task Force recommended was more parking. Now it’s official. The Miami Springs parking war has begun. The first battle in the parking war has taken place at the Truist...
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL

