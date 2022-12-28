Read full article on original website
This Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Donut Shop Has Been Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel MavenBeaver Falls, PA
Famous store chain opening another location in Pennsylvania to host giveaways and food drive during grand openingKristen WaltersEllwood City, PA
Dollar General Reopens After RemodelBryan DijkhuizenStruthers, OH
WFMJ.com
Youngstown fire crews, police on scene after crash with reported entrapment on I-680
Youngstown fire crews, police and EMS are all on scene after a crash on I-680 Northbound with a reported entrapment. 21 News crews on scene observed a pickup truck crashed into a median near South Avenue and Market Street. At this time, the cause of the crash is unknown. Youngstown...
cleveland19.com
1 dead, 1 injured in Akron apartment building fire
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Akron Fire Department, one adult victim died and another adult victim was injured in an apartment building fire Saturday evening. Firefighters say they arrived at the West High Apartments on South Maple Street around 7:30 p.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the fourth floor of the apartment building.
Celebratory gunfire: Don’t do it, police warn
A reminder from police that celebratory gunfire is illegal within Youngstown.
3 men hospitalized after New Year’s Day Canton house fire
Three men are being hospitalized after a house fire in Canton Sunday morning.
Person dead after shooting in Penn Hills; victim identified
PENN HILLS, Pa. — A person is dead after a shooting in Penn Hills. According to Allegheny County police, 911 was notified of a shooting in the 400 block of Hochberg Road at around 12:17 a.m. Saturday. Channel 11 has learned a party was going on when someone opened...
WFMJ.com
Suspect in early 2022 South Side shooting indicted
The suspect in a shooting that occurred on Youngstown's south side in early 2022 has been indicted by a grand jury on Thursday. Youngstown Police sources have confirmed with 21 News that 22-year-old Stevie Ballard is believed to be involved in the shooting death of 20-year-old Darrell Jackson back in January.
$1M bond set for Youngstown double homicide suspect
Bond has been set at $1 million for a man accused of a double homicide last week on the West Side.
Man arrested after shots fired on East Side street
Nikitas Smaragdas, 30, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of felonious assault.
One dead after apartment fire in Campbell
One person has died after a fire broke out inside an apartment building in Campbell early Saturday morning.
Fire department battles 2 fires in 1 home
The New Castle Fire Department battled two fires inside one home on the 300 block of East Wallace Avenue Saturday night into the early hours of Sunday morning.
cleveland19.com
86-year-old man carjacked at Akron gas station
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 86-year-old man was carjacked while getting gas, according to Akron police. Police said around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, the man was getting gas in the 800 block of West Exchange Street when he was approached by an unknown man. The suspect, described as wearing a dark...
Lisbon man dies in Center Twp. crash
A Lisbon man has died after an early morning crash in Lisbon on Adams Road.
Report: Man points gun at woman in Southern Park Mall parking lot
A woman said the driver pointed a gun at her and cocked it back.
Man accused of robbery at Niles home
Mahki Crank, 18, is charged with one count of robbery.
WFMJ.com
Hearing set for Florida man accused of driving semi over Columbiana traffic circle
Another hearing has been set for the Florida man accused of driving a semi over the Columbiana traffic circle striking several businesses. Twenty-four-year-old Christopher Reynolds appeared in Lisbon Court via Zoom on Thursday for his pretrial hearing. The incident took place in August of 2022, when Reynolds allegedly drove his...
Police: Chase of vehicle stolen in fraudulent AVIS rental scheme ends when suspect crashes into pole
A high-speed police pursuit in Allegheny County ended with a suspect crashing into a telephone pole Wednesday night. The vehicle that was involved is believed to be one of the vehicles stolen from a local AVIS Rental, where a former employee is accused of fraudulently renting vehicles in exchange for cash and heroin.
explore venango
Police: Emlenton Man Throws Salt Shaker at Wife, Causes Heavy Bruising to Arm
SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton man is facing assault charges for reportedly throwing a salt shaker at his wife causing heavy bruising to her arm. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 69-year-old Ralph I. Mong, of Emlenton, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Wednesday, December 28.
Coroner identifies man found dead in Columbiana fire
The Columbiana County Coroner's Office has identified the victim found dead after a house fire earlier this week.
Man arrested in October shooting that led to death of 17-year-old
Police have made an arrest in the October shooting death that led to the death of a 17-year-old. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, Antwuan Berry, 26, was arrested Wednesday in Beechview in the 1700 block of Broadway Ave., the location where Clayton Tierney was found shot in the head on Oct. 26.
WFMJ.com
Coroner identifies victim of Columbiana house fire
The Columbiana County Coroner has released the identity of a man killed in a house fire Monday night. 57-year-old Todd Taylor was found dead in a home on North Pearl Street in Columbiana. Firefighters were called to the fire shortly before midnight Monday. The coroner is still working to determine...
