Youngstown, OH

cleveland19.com

1 dead, 1 injured in Akron apartment building fire

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Akron Fire Department, one adult victim died and another adult victim was injured in an apartment building fire Saturday evening. Firefighters say they arrived at the West High Apartments on South Maple Street around 7:30 p.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the fourth floor of the apartment building.
AKRON, OH
WFMJ.com

Suspect in early 2022 South Side shooting indicted

The suspect in a shooting that occurred on Youngstown's south side in early 2022 has been indicted by a grand jury on Thursday. Youngstown Police sources have confirmed with 21 News that 22-year-old Stevie Ballard is believed to be involved in the shooting death of 20-year-old Darrell Jackson back in January.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
cleveland19.com

86-year-old man carjacked at Akron gas station

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 86-year-old man was carjacked while getting gas, according to Akron police. Police said around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, the man was getting gas in the 800 block of West Exchange Street when he was approached by an unknown man. The suspect, described as wearing a dark...
AKRON, OH
explore venango

Police: Emlenton Man Throws Salt Shaker at Wife, Causes Heavy Bruising to Arm

SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton man is facing assault charges for reportedly throwing a salt shaker at his wife causing heavy bruising to her arm. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 69-year-old Ralph I. Mong, of Emlenton, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Wednesday, December 28.
EMLENTON, PA
WFMJ.com

Coroner identifies victim of Columbiana house fire

The Columbiana County Coroner has released the identity of a man killed in a house fire Monday night. 57-year-old Todd Taylor was found dead in a home on North Pearl Street in Columbiana. Firefighters were called to the fire shortly before midnight Monday. The coroner is still working to determine...
COLUMBIANA, OH

