Saint Paul, MN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

740thefan.com

Minnetonka man sentenced for role in St. Cloud drive-by shooting

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KFGO/WJON) – A Minnetonka man has been sentenced for his role in a drive-by shooting in St. Cloud last year. Ca’Mari Smith, 21, was sentenced to over three-years in prison Friday. He’ll receive credit for 495 days served in the county jail. According to...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
740thefan.com

Man faces new charges after crash victim dies

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KFGO/WJON) – Additional charges have been filed against a man accused of leading authorities on a chase through St. Cloud after another driver has died due to the crash. Samuel Butler, 28, is now charged with fleeing a police officer resulting in death, and criminal vehicular...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
740thefan.com

Report: Deaths during police calls highest in Minnesota among Indigenous, Black people

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO/WCCO) – New figures from the state of Minnesota detail the number of people who died during police calls over a five-year period and how they died. “When a death occurs during an encounter with law enforcement, we know there are effects for the person who lost their life, others involved, families, and communities,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. “This report is a start for exploring the challenges and opportunities we face to find upstream solutions for reducing the health and safety consequences of these events and to potentially prevent loss of life among civilians and officers.”
MINNESOTA STATE
740thefan.com

Noem appoints former Catholic leader as social services secretary

PIERRE, S.D. – Gov. Kristi Noem has appointed a Catholic administrator as the state’s next social services secretary. Noem announced that she has picked Diocese of Sioux Falls Chancellor Matt Althoff to replace outgoing Social Services Secretary Laurie Gill. Gill plans to retire on Jan. 8. Althoff has...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
740thefan.com

Minnesota WEEKLY FISHING UPDATE – DECEMBER 30, 2022

Despite extreme cold temperatures earlier this week, some anglers continued to head out and catch fish. Much milder temperatures have arrived and anglers are excited to fish outside of shelters once again!. Please remember that ice is never 100% safe and ice conditions can vary greatly from one lake to...
MINNESOTA STATE
740thefan.com

First Day Hikes: Minnesota DNR encourages people to get outdoors on New Year’s Day

ST. PAUL, Minn – The Minnesota DNR is encouraging folks to get out on New Year’s Day for a “First Day Hike” at one of 11 state parks. “Some of them are hikes, some of them are snowshoeing events,” explains park spokesperson Sarah Berhow. “We have a winter mindfulness walk, and even a candlelight event. It’s a great way for people to start off the New Year, enjoy nature and get some fresh air.”
MINNESOTA STATE

