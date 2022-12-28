The Carmel Police Department (CPD) is investigating a theft from a residence in the 1000 block of Cavendish Drive in Carmel that occurred on Monday, Nov. 28. As part of the investigation, CPD is attempting to identify the individual pictured above. This individual may drive or have access to a black Mercedes. If you have any information regarding the identity of this person or this incident, please call Officer Schoenbein at CPD at (317) 571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 22-76848.

CARMEL, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO