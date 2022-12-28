ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike McDaniel Gives Concerning Update on Tua Tagovailoa's Health

By Mitchell Forde
 4 days ago

The Dolphins' fears have been confirmed.

First-year head coach Mike McDaniel revealed Wednesday that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered another concussion during the team's loss to the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day.

As a result, Tagovailoa is not expected to take the field when the Dolphins face the New England Patriots on Sunday. Teddy Bridgewater will start in his place.

"Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel tells reporters that QB Teddy Bridgewater will start this week and that QB Tua Tagovailoa did suffer a concussion and should 'worry about his health first,'" Ian Rapoport of NFL Network tweeted.

Wednesday's news comes after McDaniel told reporters Monday that Tagovailoa was back in the NFL's concussion protocol after displaying concussion-like symptons. McDaniel did not provide a timeline for Tagovailoa to return to the field.

The next two weeks will be pivotal for the Dolphins, who have lost three games in a row. They will face the Patriots in Week 17 and the New York Jets in Week 18 — the two teams immediately behind Miami in the race for the final Wild Card spot in the AFC.

That said, Tagovailoa's health needs to take priority. Tagovailoa has suffered at least one previous concussion this season, when he was slammed to the turf on a scary play against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week Four.

Tagovailoa missed the Dolphins' next two games following that concussion. He also appeared to sustain a head injury during a Week Three win over the Buffalo Bills and was even wobbly getting up afterward, but he returned to the game and the team claimed the injury was to his back.

Tagovailoa did not leave Sunday's game against the Packers. It is not known when, exactly, the concussion occurred, or whether the Dolphins could be in any hot water for not recognizing the injury during the contest.

A concussion might help explain Tagovailoa's struggles late in the game. After throwing for nearly 300 yards and a touchdown in the first half, he threw interceptions on each of the Dolphins' final three drives.

Tagovailoa has largely played well this season, although he's struggled a bit of late. He leads the NFL in passer rating and ranks sixth in passing yards per game on the season.

Hopefully Tagovailoa is able to make a full recovery and get back on the field this season.

LoLoD
2d ago

Hasn’t played right since last concussion. Can’t think another is going to help. Good luck in your future endeavors. Fins up.

