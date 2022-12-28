ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Ron DeSantis’ ‘Freedom Blueprint’ touted by school board members as way to elect more conservative candidates

By Joshua Nelson
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 111

metro1
4d ago

So grooming to be conservative which means go along with our beliefs or else!!!! Not so much freedom for others in FLORIDUH if you don't live their way!! Moms for liberty are a bunch of Karen's!😂

Reply(3)
60
Alientech181
4d ago

When did school boards become political?? Oh yes so they can indoctrinate children to the right winged nut jobs...Guv'not Rhonda plan...

Reply(7)
37
Anita Bianchi Cooper
4d ago

School Boards should continue to be non political. They are supposed to be a safe place for children to learn and grow without political influences.

Reply
19
Related
askflagler.com

Former Flagler Superintendent Jacob Oliva Picked for Arkansas Education Secretary

LITTLE ROCK – Former Flagler Schools Superintendent Jacob Oliva has been selected as the next Secretary of Education for the state of Arkansas in a decision process that was completed this week. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the Governor-elect of Arkansas, praised Oliva’s tenure in Florida’s Department of Education in her confirmation of Oliva’s selection.
ARKANSAS STATE
NBC News

Duval County showed Florida's shift to the right

NBC News reporters tracked seven bellwether counties as part of the “County to County” project for the 2022 midterm elections. Here’s some of what they learned. Democratic over-performance in the 2022 midterm elections did not extend to the state of Florida, where Republicans won big. And Duval County can help explain what happened throughout the Sunshine State.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

New Florida laws will take effect at the beginning of 2023

TAMPA, Fla. - The new year comes with new laws for Floridians, from expanding lobbying restrictions to disaster assistance, tax season changes and protections for newborns. Florida’s new toll road credit program will go into effect on January 1, 2023, giving Floridians with 35 or more toll transactions a month a 50% credit to their account.
FLORIDA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Floridians could soon carry guns without permit or training

Don’t Be a Sitting Duck is in the business of teaching Floridians how to safely carry a concealed handgun. The Kissimmee firearms academy offers a four-hour training session required by state law to carry a loaded gun in public. For owner and firearms instructor Bryan Villella, that just makes sense.
FLORIDA STATE
wqcs.org

Governor Makes Nine Appointments to State Boards

Florida - Thursday December 29, 2022: Governor DeSantis has made the following nine appointments to state boards. Diana Forst - Forst is a Registered Nurse at Cleveland Clinic. She was previously appointed to the Nineteenth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission and previously served on the Board of Nursing. Forst earned her associate degree in nursing from Marymount University and her bachelor’s degree in biology from Trinity College.
floridianpress.com

Last Squeeze —12.29.2022 — DeSantis About to Hammer Drag Queens—Much More...

Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: [email protected]. Findings in DeSantis's Investigation of Drag Queen Shows Imminent, Possible Criminal Recommendations on Table. Days after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that his administration was formally investigating the videos taken of children attending “sexualized drag shows”...
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Fox News

917K+
Followers
4K+
Post
712M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy