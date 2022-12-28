Ron DeSantis’ ‘Freedom Blueprint’ touted by school board members as way to elect more conservative candidates

Read full article on original website
metro1
4d ago
So grooming to be conservative which means go along with our beliefs or else!!!! Not so much freedom for others in FLORIDUH if you don't live their way!! Moms for liberty are a bunch of Karen's!😂
Alientech181
4d ago
When did school boards become political?? Oh yes so they can indoctrinate children to the right winged nut jobs...Guv'not Rhonda plan...
Anita Bianchi Cooper
4d ago
School Boards should continue to be non political. They are supposed to be a safe place for children to learn and grow without political influences.
Related
askflagler.com
Former Flagler Superintendent Jacob Oliva Picked for Arkansas Education Secretary
LITTLE ROCK – Former Flagler Schools Superintendent Jacob Oliva has been selected as the next Secretary of Education for the state of Arkansas in a decision process that was completed this week. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the Governor-elect of Arkansas, praised Oliva’s tenure in Florida’s Department of Education in her confirmation of Oliva’s selection.
3rd case brought by DeSantis’ election police dismissed
A third case of a defendant who was arrested by an elections police unit created by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and a Republican-controlled Florida Legislature has been thrown out. Terry Hubbard, 63, was among 20 people arrested last August on criminal charges of illegal voting in 2020 in what was...
Marconews.com
Gov. DeSantis embarks on a second term next week with bigger political ambitions
TALLAHASSEE – After winning re-election by the widest margin in a Florida governor’s race in 40 years, Gov. Ron DeSantis will be sworn-in Tuesday for a second term widely viewed as a platform for his expected White House bid. DeSantis will take the oath of office around noon...
Governor DeSantis Announces Drag Show Investigation
The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) announced on December 28 that it is conducting an investigation into a holiday-themed drag show that took place in South Florida.
DeSantis Shocking School Plan Approved. What Does it Mean for Your Kids?
School boards are facing legal pressure to elect more conservatives among their ranks. The new Florida school plan is not based on merit or achievements but on personal politics.
DeSantis Under Attack from Opponents: Lawsuits Cost Florida Tax Payers Over $16 Million
DeSantis has a unique ability to select culture war issues, and use an overwhelmingly republican, and therefore compliant Florida legislature, to advance them. Photo by(Matt Johnson/Flickr)
Federal appeals court backs Florida school district that blocked transgender student from using boys bathroom
A federal appeals court ruled Florida did not violate the Constitution by making students use bathrooms according to their biological sex.
fox35orlando.com
Republicans line up for Florida House seat vacated by Joe Harding following indictment
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The race to replace former state Rep. Joe Harding, R-Ocala, in a special election in Marion County’s House District 24 is getting crowded. Five Republicans, including former Rep. Charlie Stone, R-Ocala, have opened campaign accounts to run for the seat, according to the state Division of Elections website.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders picks Florida official to ‘transform’ Arkansas education
Jacob Oliva will lead schooling efforts in the governor-elect's state.
Governor-elect Sanders nominates Florida official to lead Arkansas education agency
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Incoming Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Thursday named a top Florida schools official as her pick to lead the state's education agency, the latest signal of the direction of the Republican's nascent administration. Sanders tapped Jacob Oliva, a senior chancellor at the Florida Department...
NBC News
Duval County showed Florida's shift to the right
NBC News reporters tracked seven bellwether counties as part of the “County to County” project for the 2022 midterm elections. Here’s some of what they learned. Democratic over-performance in the 2022 midterm elections did not extend to the state of Florida, where Republicans won big. And Duval County can help explain what happened throughout the Sunshine State.
fox13news.com
New Florida laws will take effect at the beginning of 2023
TAMPA, Fla. - The new year comes with new laws for Floridians, from expanding lobbying restrictions to disaster assistance, tax season changes and protections for newborns. Florida’s new toll road credit program will go into effect on January 1, 2023, giving Floridians with 35 or more toll transactions a month a 50% credit to their account.
americanmilitarynews.com
Floridians could soon carry guns without permit or training
Don’t Be a Sitting Duck is in the business of teaching Floridians how to safely carry a concealed handgun. The Kissimmee firearms academy offers a four-hour training session required by state law to carry a loaded gun in public. For owner and firearms instructor Bryan Villella, that just makes sense.
America's 'most dangerous law' goes into effect
Franklin County Sheriff Kevin Bacon says Illinois law enforcement is committed to protecting law-abiding citizens in Illinois as the SAFE-T act takes effect Jan 1.
wqcs.org
Governor Makes Nine Appointments to State Boards
Florida - Thursday December 29, 2022: Governor DeSantis has made the following nine appointments to state boards. Diana Forst - Forst is a Registered Nurse at Cleveland Clinic. She was previously appointed to the Nineteenth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission and previously served on the Board of Nursing. Forst earned her associate degree in nursing from Marymount University and her bachelor’s degree in biology from Trinity College.
Arizona bill would require teachers get parents' permission to use students' 'preferred pronoun'
An Arizona state legislator filed a bill that would prohibit teachers from referring to students as their preferred pronouns without parental consent.
Rep.-elect George Santos faces scrutiny over campaign filings his team blames as 'database error': Report
Republican Rep.-elect George Santos is facing criticism over suspicious FEC campaign filings that his team says were the result of a "database error."
floridianpress.com
Last Squeeze —12.29.2022 — DeSantis About to Hammer Drag Queens—Much More...
Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: [email protected]. Findings in DeSantis's Investigation of Drag Queen Shows Imminent, Possible Criminal Recommendations on Table. Days after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that his administration was formally investigating the videos taken of children attending “sexualized drag shows”...
Controversial Drag Queen Show in Florida Investigated
Drag Queen Performing in MiamiPhoto byJavier Manjarres. The controversial “A Drag Queen Christmas” show continues to jab at Gov. Ron DeSantis effort to stop the sexualization of children in Florida.
John Fetterman hasn't given a single interview since election, amid questions about fitness
Senator-elect John Fetterman, D-Penn., has not given a single interview since his win in the 2022 midterm elections as questions swirl about his fitness for office.
