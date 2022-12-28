Read full article on original website
December 30, 2022 - Pinellas County Commissioners look to appoint a new member to Housing Finance Authority (HFA). The board position consists of an unpaid four-year term that begins Feb. 26. The HFA ensures financing remains available for affordable housing by issuing bonds and providing support programs. The release states applicants should have affordable housing experience and time to attend monthly meetings. Board members also serve on the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee. Applications can be found here and are due by 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.
Florida AG ‘shuts down’ Pinellas Co. ‘deceptive’ hot tub and spa cover company
The Florida Attorney General's Office is working to shut down a hot tub and spa cover company for deceptive business practices.
stpetecatalyst.com
Pandemic, rising interest rates force Yacht Club into bankruptcy
December 28, 2022 - The Treasure Island Yacht and Tennis Club of Pinellas County filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protections Dec. 22 in the Middle District of Florida. St. Petersburg businessman Bill Edwards told the Catalyst that “coming out of the pandemic and facing challenges with local government, it was the right business decision.” Edwards purchased the property in 2009 and filed a lawsuit against the City of Treasure Island in November due to an ongoing zoning dispute.
Tampa business owner using fashion to educate community on East African culture
A Tampa Bay area business is using fashion to bridge international communities and help orphans along the way.
stpetecatalyst.com
Dr. BBQ restaurant closes
Dr. BBQ The Restaurant and Burnt Ends Tiki Bar served its last meal Thursday, following the recent sale of the building. The popular restaurant at 1101 Central Ave. S., across from Tropicana Field, is owned by The Datz Group and operated by Ray “Dr. BBQ” Lampe. The group...
St. Pete revelers ring in 2023 at the pier
St. Pete is ticking down the minutes to the new year, ready to celebrate just like the rest of the world has been doing all day.
fox13news.com
Tanker carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline flips on US 19 in Clearwater, emergency crews say
CLEARWATER, Fla. - A tanker carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline flipped on US 19 near Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard in Clearwater Friday evening, city officials said. Clearwater police and firefighters said the crash happened at around 8:30 p.m., and prompted a hazardous material call in the southbound access lanes of US 19 in front of Congo River Golf.
Bay News 9
Drag queen Christmas show draws protesters in Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Christmas-themed drag queen show facing scrutiny from state officials made a stop in Pinellas County Thursday night. And protesters, as well as some supporters, demonstrated outside of Ruth Eckerd Hall, where the show took place. As the show wrapped up its national tour last night, some demonstrators outside got tense at moments.
stpetecatalyst.com
City to collect Christmas trees
December 30, 2022 - The City of St. Petersburg will collect live Christmas trees (no artificial trees) for free during a one-time collection event starting on Saturday, Jan. 14. The city is asking residents to remove all lights, ornaments, garland, tree stands, plastic tree disposal bags and other decorations. The trees should be placed outside before 7 a.m. on Jan. 14 in the same location where trash is usually collected. Customers can also drop trees off at one of the city's brush sites. The city-wide collection may take up to four weeks. The trees will be cut and turned into mulch, which is free to residents at the city's brush sites.
foodieflashpacker.com
Where To Find The Best Cuban Food In Tampa, FL | 5 Best Places
The Tampa Bay region, with a population of 3 million, is a diverse blend of cultures and culinary styles. Cuban, Spanish, German, and Italian immigrants brought their cultures and cuisines to Tampa, and made history in the process. Today, descendants of these hard-working immigrants carry on culinary traditions passed down...
‘Everything was just destroyed’: New Lowe’s opens in Manatee County to help residents after Hurricane Ian
PARRISH, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s been more than three months since Hurricane Ian battered Florida’s Gulf Coast, destroying and damaging buildings throughout Manatee County. Although the community has taken big steps to get back on its feet, there’s still a lot of work to be done. “Everything was just destroyed, our communities, everything you build […]
stpetecatalyst.com
Commuter alert: Road work on 4th Street
December 30, 2022 - The City of St. Petersburg is forewarning commuters that starting Jan. 9 sections of 4th Street will undergo road work for repairs and safety improvements. "While work is being performed, there will be temporary lane closures and pedestrian and bicycle detours. The contractor is obligated to maintain access to businesses and residences throughout the project though temporary closure of some on-street parking should be expected," the city wrote. The projects, spearheaded by the state, entails construction of curb buildouts at 10 intersections along 4th Street between 5th Avenue North and 5th Avenue South to improve pedestrian safety. The work also includes milling and resurfacing, sidewalk, drainage improvements, pedestrian signals, signing and pavement marking. It's expected to be completed in early 2024.
As new roundabout opens in Sarasota, some residents, visitors express safety concerns
SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — The detours around U.S. 41 and Gulfstream Avenue in downtown Sarasota are no more, as the newly constructed roundabout in the area opens to traffic. It comes after more than a year and a half of construction. Residents are glad to see the detours gone in the busy part of the […]
Spring Hill man sentenced for making, using counterfeit cash in Florida
A Spring Hill man was sentenced to time in federal prison for producing counterfeit cash in a "scheme...to defraud businesses."
Disastrous 1973 fire continues to burn Tampa Bay veterans trying to claim benefits
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A fire in another part of the country that destroyed millions of military documents continues to cause problems for some veterans whose records were either burned or destroyed by water used to fight the blaze. The National Personnel Records Center was a six-floor, 70-acre facility outside St. Louis that contained more […]
