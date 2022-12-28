December 30, 2022 - The City of St. Petersburg will collect live Christmas trees (no artificial trees) for free during a one-time collection event starting on Saturday, Jan. 14. The city is asking residents to remove all lights, ornaments, garland, tree stands, plastic tree disposal bags and other decorations. The trees should be placed outside before 7 a.m. on Jan. 14 in the same location where trash is usually collected. Customers can also drop trees off at one of the city's brush sites. The city-wide collection may take up to four weeks. The trees will be cut and turned into mulch, which is free to residents at the city's brush sites.

