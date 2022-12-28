Read full article on original website
FOX Reno
One person injured in shooting in downtown Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person was injured in a shooting Sunday morning in downtown Reno. The shooting happened on New Year's Day at the Siegel Suites Nevadan. One person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and Reno Police Department officers are on scene searching for the suspect.
FOX Reno
Two charged with attempted murder after man was found severely injured in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department (RPD) has arrested two suspects after a man was found severely injured in Reno on Dec. 19. At approximately 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, RPD Officers responded to a report of an injured man at Brick Park near First St. and West St., he was transported to a local hospital and is still in the ICU as of Friday, Dec. 30.
FOX Reno
Vehicle theft suspect in custody after police chase in Sun Valley
SUN VALLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A suspect is in custody after stealing a car from the Hobey's Casino parking lot on Thursday. At around 2:00 p.m. on Dec. 29, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. Detectives searched the area and found the vehicle at Chocolate Drive with the suspect inside.
FOX Reno
Woman arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs to husband in Nevada prison
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A woman was arrested for attempting to smuggle illegal drugs to her husband who is incarcerated at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center. The General Investigators Office of Nevada Department of Corrections (IG of NDOC), the Special Enforcement Team of the...
FOX Reno
Man falls face first while running from cops after armed robbery in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man is behind bars after an armed robbery at a Sparks gas station early Friday morning. Just before 4:30 a.m. on December 30, police responded to the Golden Gate gas station at 1055 South Rock Boulevard on the report of an armed robbery.
FOX Reno
Firefighters knock down mobile home fire in Sun Valley
SUN VALLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue (TMFR) knocked down a mobile home in Sun Valley Friday night. At approximately 9:35 p.m., TMFR crews responded to a double wide mobile home fire on Mazzeo Trail in Sun Valley. TMFR said the...
FOX Reno
Douglas County opening emergency warming shelter
GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Douglas County activated an emergency warming shelter for Douglas County residents affected by the weekend's winter weather. The warming shelter is at the Douglas County Community and Senior Center, which is located at 1329 Waterloo Lane in Gardnerville. The shelter will be on the senior side and Douglas County officials say it will remain open until further notice. More than 6,000 customers are without power as of 12:15 p.m., according to the NV Energy website.
FOX Reno
Mother Nature throws New Year's Eve curve ball at parts of northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Mother Nature wanted to make sure residents across northern Nevada rang in the new year with plenty of moisture. According to News 4-Fox 11 chief meteorologist Matt Monroe, cold air filtered down to the valley floor roughly nine hours sooner than initially expected which is why rain transitioned to snow quickly. The snow is a welcome sign for some regions that were at risk of flooding.
FOX Reno
New Year's Eve firework show on for now in downtown Reno despite inclement weather
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The show will go on... at least for now. The annual fireworks show at the ROW in downtown Reno is still slated for Saturday night at midnight to ring in the new year. A spokeswoman for the casinos said a final...
FOX Reno
Carson City non-profit seeking volunteers for overnight warming center
RENO, Nev. (NEWS 4 & FOX11) — A record number of people are seeking shelter in the Night Off the Streets, Inc. (NOTS) Homeless Center, and additional volunteers are needed to support night-time shifts in the warming center. "The number of people who have sheltered in the center has...
