Dayton, NV

One person injured in shooting in downtown Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person was injured in a shooting Sunday morning in downtown Reno. The shooting happened on New Year's Day at the Siegel Suites Nevadan. One person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and Reno Police Department officers are on scene searching for the suspect.
Two charged with attempted murder after man was found severely injured in Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department (RPD) has arrested two suspects after a man was found severely injured in Reno on Dec. 19. At approximately 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, RPD Officers responded to a report of an injured man at Brick Park near First St. and West St., he was transported to a local hospital and is still in the ICU as of Friday, Dec. 30.
Vehicle theft suspect in custody after police chase in Sun Valley

SUN VALLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A suspect is in custody after stealing a car from the Hobey's Casino parking lot on Thursday. At around 2:00 p.m. on Dec. 29, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. Detectives searched the area and found the vehicle at Chocolate Drive with the suspect inside.
Firefighters knock down mobile home fire in Sun Valley

SUN VALLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue (TMFR) knocked down a mobile home in Sun Valley Friday night. At approximately 9:35 p.m., TMFR crews responded to a double wide mobile home fire on Mazzeo Trail in Sun Valley. TMFR said the...
Douglas County opening emergency warming shelter

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Douglas County activated an emergency warming shelter for Douglas County residents affected by the weekend's winter weather. The warming shelter is at the Douglas County Community and Senior Center, which is located at 1329 Waterloo Lane in Gardnerville. The shelter will be on the senior side and Douglas County officials say it will remain open until further notice. More than 6,000 customers are without power as of 12:15 p.m., according to the NV Energy website.
Mother Nature throws New Year's Eve curve ball at parts of northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Mother Nature wanted to make sure residents across northern Nevada rang in the new year with plenty of moisture. According to News 4-Fox 11 chief meteorologist Matt Monroe, cold air filtered down to the valley floor roughly nine hours sooner than initially expected which is why rain transitioned to snow quickly. The snow is a welcome sign for some regions that were at risk of flooding.
