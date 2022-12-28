GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Douglas County activated an emergency warming shelter for Douglas County residents affected by the weekend's winter weather. The warming shelter is at the Douglas County Community and Senior Center, which is located at 1329 Waterloo Lane in Gardnerville. The shelter will be on the senior side and Douglas County officials say it will remain open until further notice. More than 6,000 customers are without power as of 12:15 p.m., according to the NV Energy website.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV ・ 1 HOUR AGO