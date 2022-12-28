ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Nick Saban: Alabama’s Sugar Bowl win showed it deserved playoff spot

Minutes after Alabama beat Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl, 45-20, it was the College Football Playoff that lingered on Nick Saban’s mind. “I think we had a little bit of a taste in our mouth that if we had a dominant performance, it would show people that we probably did deserve to do a little better than we did, in terms of the playoff picture,” he said during his opening statement.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

5-Star DB Tony Mitchell explains why he signed with Alabama

Tony Mitchell kept his commitment to Alabama and signed with Crimson Tide over hard late pushes from Auburn and Texas A&M. Touchdown Alabama caught up with the five-star prospect after the first Under Armour All-America practice to discuss his decision to sign with the Tide. The interview can be streamed below:
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Nick Saban's Postgame Message

Alabama didn't take Kansas State lightly this Saturday, that's for sure. After falling behind early, Nick Saban's squad put up 45 points to finish this season on a positive note. Following the team's Sugar Bowl victory, Saban said, "I think the guys who are here today, the team who’s here...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Pete Golding shredded on social media for Alabama's defensive issues in Sugar Bowl against Kansas State

Alabama has a 21-10 halftime lead in New Orleans, but it hasn’t been the best start for Pete Golding’s Crimson Tide defense. Kansas State has not had much trouble moving the ball on UA in the Sugar Bowl. KSU had a 239-yard first half (118 passing yards, 121 rushing yards) while gaining 11 first downs, going 4-of-9 on 3rd down and 2-of-3 on 4th down.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
ALABAMA STATE
thehomewoodstar.com

Mouron inducted into Alabama Business Hall of Fame

Mike Mouron said his advice for the younger generation is simple: find a profession you are passionate about. Mouron graduated from Mountain Brook High School before earning an accounting degree from the University of Alabama. Following a few years working as a CPA in Montgomery, Mouron began pursuing a career in real estate, which he said always interested him.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
211K+
Followers
66K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy