Minutes after Alabama beat Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl, 45-20, it was the College Football Playoff that lingered on Nick Saban’s mind. “I think we had a little bit of a taste in our mouth that if we had a dominant performance, it would show people that we probably did deserve to do a little better than we did, in terms of the playoff picture,” he said during his opening statement.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 22 HOURS AGO