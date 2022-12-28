Read full article on original website
Alabama Football's Finest Finish Their Career On Top
The Crimson Tide’s 2023 draft class got the farewell it deserved.
The scene as Alabama finally gets the complete game it chased all season
Tears stained Will Anderson’s cheeks Saturday afternoon. There were hugs with Bryce Young’s parents and various Alabama VIPs but the waterworks flowed when Charles Kelly came in for the real thing. They embraced amid the sea of fallen confetti on what was supposed to be a consolation prize....
Instant Analysis: No. 5 Alabama 45, No. 9 Kansas State 20
After going down early, the Crimson Tide crushed the Wildcats in the 2022 Allstate Sugar Bowl.
Nick Saban: Alabama’s Sugar Bowl win showed it deserved playoff spot
Minutes after Alabama beat Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl, 45-20, it was the College Football Playoff that lingered on Nick Saban’s mind. “I think we had a little bit of a taste in our mouth that if we had a dominant performance, it would show people that we probably did deserve to do a little better than we did, in terms of the playoff picture,” he said during his opening statement.
Scarbinsky: Winning the Sugar Bowl that way makes Alabama’s season even harder to bear
This is an opinion column. Nick Saban has said it a million times. He remembers the losses more than the wins. Makes sense. It’s much easier to recall the painful details of his 27 defeats at Alabama than the repetitive successes of his 194 victories. By that mind-boggling Bama...
Alabowl? Alabanza? Watch Allstate executives try to present Sugar Bowl trophy to Crimson Tide
Perhaps it was the excitement of the moment. Maybe, the New Year’s celebration started early. Either way, it didn’t go unnoticed after Alabama defeated Kansas State 45-20 in the Sugar Bowl when during the trophy presentation, a couple of Allstate representatives identified the Crimson Tide in very unique ways.
Everything Coach Chris Klieman and Kansas State Said After Sugar Bowl Loss to Alabama
Deuce Vaughn rushed 22 times for 133 yards and a touchdown. His 133 rushing yards were the fifth most by a Wildcat in school bowl history.
Bryce Young wins Sugar Bowl; Get his Alabama jersey on sale for one day only
In what was likely the last game in Alabama Crimson Tide uniform, quarterback Bryce Young didn’t disappoint. Young passed for 321 yards and five touchdowns as No. 5 Alabama responded to an early two-score deficit with 35 straight points to defeat 11th-ranked Kansas State 45-20 in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday.
5-Star DB Tony Mitchell explains why he signed with Alabama
Tony Mitchell kept his commitment to Alabama and signed with Crimson Tide over hard late pushes from Auburn and Texas A&M. Touchdown Alabama caught up with the five-star prospect after the first Under Armour All-America practice to discuss his decision to sign with the Tide. The interview can be streamed below:
Alabama rocks Kansas State; Get your Sugar Bowl Crimson Tide gear the players wore
Bryce Young passed for 321 yards and five touchdowns, and No. 5 Alabama responded to an early two-score deficit with 35 straight points to defeat 11th-ranked Kansas State 45-20 in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday. Now, you can celebrate the bowl win with the same gear the team wears, thanks to Fanatics.
Everything Will Anderson said in his Sugar Bowl press conference
NEW ORLEANS – Alabama linebacker Will Anderson and four of his defensive teammates met with reporters at the Sheraton New Orleans to preview the Crimson Tide’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State. Below is everything Anderson said in his Thursday availability. Q. Obviously, both teams have no opt...
Football World Reacts To Nick Saban's Postgame Message
Alabama didn't take Kansas State lightly this Saturday, that's for sure. After falling behind early, Nick Saban's squad put up 45 points to finish this season on a positive note. Following the team's Sugar Bowl victory, Saban said, "I think the guys who are here today, the team who’s here...
Pete Golding shredded on social media for Alabama's defensive issues in Sugar Bowl against Kansas State
Alabama has a 21-10 halftime lead in New Orleans, but it hasn’t been the best start for Pete Golding’s Crimson Tide defense. Kansas State has not had much trouble moving the ball on UA in the Sugar Bowl. KSU had a 239-yard first half (118 passing yards, 121 rushing yards) while gaining 11 first downs, going 4-of-9 on 3rd down and 2-of-3 on 4th down.
Alabama vs. Kansas State Sugar Bowl game prediction, preview
Most schools would love a trip to the Sugar Bowl, but Alabama isn't most teams as it plays in just its second non-College Football Playoff game in this year's Sugar Bowl against the Big 12 champion Kansas State Wildcats on New Year's Eve. Alabama lost two games this season by a combined four ...
Young Inside Linebackers Taking Advantage of Sugar Bowl Reps
Two new faces could see increased playing time for the Crimson Tide against Kansas State.
Emotional Win for Alabama Basketball's Hannah Barber
Crimson Tide senior plays in SEC opener just two days after grandfather's funeral.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Starting 5: Putting John Calipari on the hot seat, Alabama stays dominant and a surprise unbeaten team
Welcome back to the Starting 5! The Starting 5 is written multiple times per week by Adam Spencer to keep you up-to-date on all the news and events in the world of college hoops. You can follow Adam on Twitter at @AdamSpencer4 and @BlueChipGrit. 1. Opening tipoff. I don’t want...
5 Best Burger Places in Birmingham, AL
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Mouron inducted into Alabama Business Hall of Fame
Mike Mouron said his advice for the younger generation is simple: find a profession you are passionate about. Mouron graduated from Mountain Brook High School before earning an accounting degree from the University of Alabama. Following a few years working as a CPA in Montgomery, Mouron began pursuing a career in real estate, which he said always interested him.
