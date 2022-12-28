Read full article on original website
Angel Martinez
4d ago
Our Offense line took a beating with losing Ryan Jensen through injury, Ally Marpit retiring and another thru Free Angency. The Wide Recievers coming back from Injuries, the running backs had nagging injuries as well the Tight Ends injured or retired or left thru free agency. The Defense has had there problems with Injuries as well. The kicker and punter have been doing it . The QB has had his personal life on Social Media. The coaches have been holding the Fort while there are given daily Mash reports. I have not given up on them till the lady with the Voluptuous voice sings
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge General Store in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensTampa, FL
Raising Cane’s Set to Open In Clearwater January 2023MadocClearwater, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. PetersburgTed RiversSaint Petersburg, FL
Florida Gas Prices To Climb Over $4.50 in 2023, Analysts Predict. What Should You Expect?Ty D.Florida State
Florida couple adopts newborn surrendered under safe haven lawLive Action NewsLargo, FL
Comments / 5