ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 5

Angel Martinez
4d ago

Our Offense line took a beating with losing Ryan Jensen through injury, Ally Marpit retiring and another thru Free Angency. The Wide Recievers coming back from Injuries, the running backs had nagging injuries as well the Tight Ends injured or retired or left thru free agency. The Defense has had there problems with Injuries as well. The kicker and punter have been doing it . The QB has had his personal life on Social Media. The coaches have been holding the Fort while there are given daily Mash reports. I have not given up on them till the lady with the Voluptuous voice sings

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Bruce Arians Sends Clear Message About His NFL Coaching Future

On Sunday, the Buccaneers will officially induct Bruce Arians into their Ring of Honor at Raymond James Stadium. Arians coached the Buccaneers from 2019-2021. He went 31-18 during that span and won a Super Bowl in 2020. During a recent interview, Arians reflected on his career. Although he'd love to...
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Bruce Arians’ painfully honest admission about potential Buccaneers coaching return

Before the start of the regular season, Bruce Arians stepped down from his head coach post with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Arians, who led Tampa Bay to a title in 2020, moved to a role in the front office instead. Amid the Bucs’ rollercoaster of a season, some fans have called for Arians to return to his former role. Arians admitted that he had thought about doing that… but decided against it, he revealed in an interview with Rick Stroud.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Sean Payton Trade Demand

It's very possible that former Saints head coach Sean Payton finds himself back on an NFL sideline next year. But whoever is looking to acquire him is likely going to have to give up some future draft capital. Per Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright, "Any team wanting to acquire Sean Payton...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Could Amari Cooper lure Daron Payne to Cleveland this offseason?

The Cleveland Browns defeated the Washington Commanders today by a score of 24-10. But it was what happened after the game that raises a question here. Daron Payne, defensive tackle for Washington, and Browns’ wide receiver Amari Cooper (who racked up two touchdowns on the day) did a classic jersey swap, which is nothing on the surface and may mean nothing in totality.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Saints seeking first round pick in trade for former head coach Sean Payton

One of the biggest storylines upcoming this offseason will be the next destination of former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. After stepping away from the team before the 2022 season, Payton has spent time working in television as a part of FOX NFL Sunday’s studio broadcast team. Despite his success in media, it is no mystery at all that the Super Bowl-winning coach wants back on the sidelines. That return could yield major draft capital for the Saints in return.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy