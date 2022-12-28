ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

MassLive.com

Westfield Sons of Erin seek applicants for 40th annual colleen competition

WESTFIELD — Applications are currently being accepted for the 40th annual Sons of Erin Colleen Contest for women ages 17 to 24 who are of Irish descent, residents of Westfield, Southwick and the surrounding Hilltowns, or daughters or granddaughters of Sons of Erin members. Contestants must be unmarried with no children.
WESTFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

BCArc Promotes Vice President, Director

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Chris Melski has been named BCArc's Vice President of Residential Services. He will oversee the Director of Brain Injury Services and the Director of Residential Services, which encompasses 43 homes across Berkshire County and the Pioneer Valley. A licensed Construction Supervisor, he will continue to oversee...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

State announces program for low-income parents seeking to become teaching assistants in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — The Department of Transitional Assistance announced a public-private partnership Thursday that would allow some recipients of its aid in the Springfield area to intern and eventually become teaching assistants. The department, which provides cash and food assistance to low-income residents, created the program after individuals with dependent...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield New Year’s fire displaces 8 residents

SPRINGFIELD – Eight people were displaced after a fire badly damaged their home in the Forest Park section of the city on New Year’s Day. The fire was reported shortly after midnight in a 2½ story, multi-family home at 70-72 West Alvord St., Springfield Fire Department officials said.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
darientimes.com

Two Hartford-area women defrauded food assistance program, state officials say

HARTFORD — Two Connecticut women independently stole a combined $8,458 from a federal food assistance program financed by the state Department of Social Services, according to the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice. Christina Burgos, 36, of Hartford, and Emily Guzman, 29, of Bloomfield, were arrested Wednesday and charged with...
HARTFORD, CT
