The BEST New Year’s Eve Fireworks Displays in Tampa Bay for Kids

Fingers crossed for amazing weather on New Year’s Eve , because there are some pretty awesome New Year’s Eve fireworks displays on schedule in Tampa Bay!

Whether you’re looking for an earlier event for the younger kiddos, fireworks at the theme park, or even waterfront fireworks displays…we’re sharing them all on our list of top picks to ring in 2023 with a bang!

Our list of top picks is divided into 3 categories: Noon Year’s Eve display, NYE Fireworks at the Theme Parks, and Waterfront NYE Fireworks Displays.

NOON New Year’s Eve Fireworks Display

Fifth Annual Noon Year’s Eve at Armature Works in Tampa

11 am-3 pm

Armature Works is once again hosting its FREE Noon Year’s Eve event. Head to the South and West lawns of Armature Works for daytime smoke fireworks along the river, inflatables, a live band, giant yard games, plenty of photo opps and more! Wristbands for unlimited bounce sessions are $20, face painting is $10 and glitter tattoos are $5. For more noon events, CLICK: Our Favorite NOON Year’s Eve Celebrations in Tampa Bay

New Year’s Eve Fireworks at the Theme Park!

Celebrate the last day of 2022 with an AWESOME day at the park and then stay for the fireworks display at 8 pm to usher in 2023 a few hours early!

6 pm – 1 am

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with friends and family and indulge in some excitement at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. Explore all of your Christmas Town favorites, enjoy thrill rides in the dark and catch the fireworks show with a fantastic soundtrack to ring in 2023!

Included with theme park admission.

Where to See Waterfront New Year’s Eve Fireworks in Tampa Bay with the Kids

11:30 pm- 12:30am

Kids can attend with adults to view the fireworks on the water from their seats on Pirate Water Taxi! The 1-hour cruise includes champagne for adults, party favors, and prime viewing of the fireworks in Tampa.

8 pm – 1 am

This free event at Spa Beach Park is open to the public and full of fun for all friends and family. NYE on the Pier will feature DJs, food trucks, bars and more. End the night with a beautiful fireworks show sponsored by the City of St. Pete–fireworks can also be viewed from North and South Straub Parks.

Fireworks at midnight

Soak in the final sunset of 2022 and then stay for what has been named as one of the top 5 ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve in the country with the kids according to U.S. News and World Reports. Experience it for yourself to ring in 2023! The fireworks will launch from the north end of Sand Key, but event organizers say the best viewing spots are along the souther part of Clearwater Beach.

Treasure Island New Year’s Eve Fireworks

Fireworks at midnight

Enjoy fireworks on the beach for New Year’s Eve! Find the perfect spot along Gulf Front Park (10400 Gulf Blvd) to for the best view of the light show. For more on where to park, visit mytreasureisland.com/parking.

*Featured image courtesy of iStock by Getty Images.