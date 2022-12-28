ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

The BEST New Year’s Eve Fireworks Displays in Tampa Bay for Kids

By Laura Byrne
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SuEAS_0jwiHxls00

Fingers crossed for amazing weather on New Year’s Eve , because there are some pretty awesome New Year’s Eve fireworks displays on schedule in Tampa Bay!

Whether you’re looking for an earlier event for the younger kiddos, fireworks at the theme park, or even waterfront fireworks displays…we’re sharing them all on our list of top picks to ring in 2023 with a bang!

Our list of top picks is divided into 3 categories: Noon Year’s Eve display, NYE Fireworks at the Theme Parks, and Waterfront NYE Fireworks Displays.

NOON New Year’s Eve Fireworks Display

Fifth Annual Noon Year’s Eve at Armature Works in Tampa

11 am-3 pm

Armature Works is once again hosting its FREE Noon Year’s Eve event. Head to the South and West lawns of Armature Works for daytime smoke fireworks along the river, inflatables, a live band, giant yard games, plenty of photo opps and more! Wristbands for unlimited bounce sessions are $20, face painting is $10 and glitter tattoos are $5. For more noon events, CLICK: Our Favorite NOON Year’s Eve Celebrations in Tampa Bay

New Year’s Eve Fireworks at the Theme Park!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bdONd_0jwiHxls00

Celebrate the last day of 2022 with an AWESOME day at the park and then stay for the fireworks display at 8 pm to usher in 2023 a few hours early!

6 pm – 1 am

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with friends and family and indulge in some excitement at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. Explore all of your Christmas Town favorites, enjoy thrill rides in the dark and catch the fireworks show with a fantastic soundtrack to ring in 2023!

Included with theme park admission.

Where to See Waterfront New Year’s Eve Fireworks in Tampa Bay with the Kids

11:30 pm- 12:30am

Kids can attend with adults to view the fireworks on the water from their seats on Pirate Water Taxi! The 1-hour cruise includes champagne for adults, party favors, and prime viewing of the fireworks in Tampa.

8 pm – 1 am

This free event at Spa Beach Park is open to the public and full of fun for all friends and family. NYE on the Pier will feature DJs, food trucks, bars and more. End the night with a beautiful fireworks show sponsored by the City of St. Pete–fireworks can also be viewed from North and South Straub Parks.

Fireworks at midnight

Soak in the final sunset of 2022 and then stay for what has been named as one of the top 5 ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve in the country with the kids according to U.S. News and World Reports. Experience it for yourself to ring in 2023! The fireworks will launch from the north end of Sand Key, but event organizers say the best viewing spots are along the souther part of Clearwater Beach.

Treasure Island New Year’s Eve Fireworks

Fireworks at midnight

Enjoy fireworks on the beach for New Year’s Eve! Find the perfect spot along Gulf Front Park (10400 Gulf Blvd) to for the best view of the light show. For more on where to park, visit mytreasureisland.com/parking.

*Featured image courtesy of iStock by Getty Images.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tampamagazines.com

Tampa Bay’s Hottest Bars & Drinks 2023

A perfect cocktail is more than the sum of its parts. Imaginative infusions, fragrant fermentations, eye-catching garnishes – the options are endless when crafting a beverage worth savoring. And as any cocktail connoisseur knows, it’s not just the drink, it’s the environment. Soothe the senses with a manhattan at a sultry lounge or get in the mood for dancing with a French 75. Whether you want a classic cocktail or a tantalizing creation, Tampa Bay has bars and lounges to please every palate and vibe.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa Bay area Holiday Lights - Best of Week 5

Every night during the month of December, at 6 & 10 p.m. on FOX 13 News, we're highlighting the best and brightest holiday light displays around the Bay Area. During the last week of the year, we saw holiday lights from Tampa, Clearwater and Town 'n' Country.
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

13 Best Boozy Brunches In Tampa Bay

Need a spot to help cure your hangover? Check out these 13 best boozy brunch spots in the Tampa Bay area. Most of these places include bottomless mimosas, which let’s be real, is the main reason to go out for brunch. We also included spots that have insane Bloody Mary’s or a build-you-own bar. There are so many good options to choose for a brunch place in Tampa, with the help of unation.com, we made a list of the best boozy brunches in Tampa Bay.
TAMPA, FL
ABC Action News

Things to do in Tampa Bay on New Year's Eve weekend

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this New Year's Eve weekend (December 30-January 1), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Where: Tropicana Field at 1 Tropicana Dr., St. Petersburg. Cost: $35+ for adults | $20+ for children ages 3-17 (ages...
TAMPA, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

Where To Find The Best Cuban Food In Tampa, FL | 5 Best Places

The Tampa Bay region, with a population of 3 million, is a diverse blend of cultures and culinary styles. Cuban, Spanish, German, and Italian immigrants brought their cultures and cuisines to Tampa, and made history in the process. Today, descendants of these hard-working immigrants carry on culinary traditions passed down...
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

9 New Things To Look Forward To In Tampa In 2023

It’s time to close the chapter to 2022 and look forward to the next year. Luckily for us in Tampa, there’s a lot to be excited about in 2023. Be on the look out for these new businesses and experiences in Tampa Bay next year. Champa Bay seems...
TAMPA, FL
tampamagazines.com

The History of the Jose Gasparilla Pirate Ship

Many things can distinguish pirates from the typical brigands, highwaymen or common thieves, but the main one — and the biggest — is the pirate ship. Tampa’s modern pirates, the social club Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla, are no exception, as they have been “invading” the city by ship almost since their first appearance in 1904. The pirate invasion has become a spirited part of the city’s annual Gasparilla festivities, a 90-minute journey from Ballast Point to the Tampa Convention Center, where the pirates “steal” the mayor’s key to the city before the Parade of Pirates begins on Bayshore Boulevard.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Bay Area welcomes first babies of 2023

DAVENPORT, Fla. - One minute after the Bay Area rang in the New Year, baby Jaylen Nunez-Perez was born at Mease Countryside Hospital. Jaylen was born to parents Helen and Carlee of Tampa. He is 20.75 inches and weighs 8.5 pounds. A few minutes later, Raegan Kellenberger, a girl, was...
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

7 Great Places To Eat Near Amalie Arena

Heading to a Lightning game this season or going to see a show at Amalie Arena? Here are 7 great places to eat that’s near Amalie Arena. All of these locations are within walking distance, but if you don’t feel like walking, hop on the TECO street car or use an electric scooter. Whether you’re in the mood for some bar bites, or want to sit down and have a nice dinner, here are our recommendations. Depending on the event, you may want to get to these places a little earlier (around 5p) or make a reservation to secure your spot!
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

A live look at the New Year Pineapple Drop in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The pineapple drop in Sarasota is a wonderfully unique way that Sarasota welcomes the new year. The annual event features festivities and fun as crowds gather to watch the pineapple drop and midnight. ABC7′s Bob Harrigan and Dania Hammad have joined in on the festivities alongside...
SARASOTA, FL
Bay News 9

Tampa's Reliaquest Bowl will host thousands this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. — Visit Tampa Bay isn’t speculating on the economic impact of this years Reliaquest Bowl between Illinois and Mississippi State, however thousands are expected in town for the teams in a boost to Tampa’s already booming tourism industry. “We know those fans are going to...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa Bay Fishing Report for the first week of 2023

Captain Dylan Hubbard of Hubbard’s Marina provides the very last fishing report for 2022. He said red tide has appeared to back off, clearing the way for a solid fishing week.
stpetecatalyst.com

Dr. BBQ restaurant closes

Dr. BBQ The Restaurant and Burnt Ends Tiki Bar served its last meal Thursday, following the recent sale of the building. The popular restaurant at 1101 Central Ave. S., across from Tropicana Field, is owned by The Datz Group and operated by Ray “Dr. BBQ” Lampe. The group...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

Tampa, FL
1K+
Followers
690
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine is for busy parents who want information they can trust about raising responsible children and teens. For many adults, being a parent is both the most rewarding and most challenging thing you’ll ever do. And as a parent, you’ll have your fair share of big, important issues to deal with through the years. But most parenting is about the little stuff—late-night conversations over cocoa, missed curfews (and resulting consequences), shared meals, playing catch in the park and daily help with homework. Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine gives you practical, positive ideas for dealing with the big stuff through your daily actions as a parent. It shows how the conversations, boundaries, guidance and modeling that you do as a parent add up to make a big difference. We want to be a great and valuable resource for local parents and families throughout the Tampa Bay Area.

 https://www.tampabayparenting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy